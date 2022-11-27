The Cotton Bottom Inn 2820 East 6200 South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Hello! We are so happy to be back! We are not accepting orders or reservations over the phone. First come first served. Thank you so much for supporting us and being patient as we figure out how to handle all of the To-gos we are receiving.
Location
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay, UT 84121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Cottonwood Heights
4.1 • 482
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd Holladay, UT 84121
View restaurant
More near Holladay