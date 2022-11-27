Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cotton Bottom Inn 2820 East 6200 South

review star

No reviews yet

2820 e 6200 s

Holladay, UT 84121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Burger
Double Garlic Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$12.00

Hot Lamb Weston fries cooked in premium oil served with fry sauce. Serving for 4-6 people.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$18.00

Basket of hot Lamb Weston fries smothered with cheddar cheese, topped with house made skiers chili and onions. Serving 4-6 people.

Half Basket of Chili Cheese Fries

Half Basket of Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Hot fries smothered with cheese, house made chili and onions. Serving for 3-5 people.

Skiers Chili

Skiers Chili

$8.00

Bowl of house made chili loaded with ground chuck, two types of beans, garlic, onions, spices, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and onions.

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.50

Hot Lamb Weston fries cooked in premium oil served with fry sauce. Serves 1-2 people.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a house made greek dressing, and topped with a pepperoncini.

Bowl Greek Salad

Bowl Greek Salad

$8.00

Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a house made greek dressing, and topped with a pepperoncini.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, mandarine oranges, cranberries, pecans, feta cheese crumble, and tossed with apple cider vinegar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

Half portion of mixed greens, mandarine oranges, cranberries, pecans, feta cheese crumble, and tossed with apple cider vinegar dressing.

Main Menu

Garlic Cheese Burger

Garlic Cheese Burger

$13.00

1 1/2 Fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patties seasoned and topped with cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a 1/3 loaf of french bread with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Double Garlic Cheese Burger

Double Garlic Cheese Burger

$18.00

3 Fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patties seasoned and topped with cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a 1/2 loaf of french bread with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00

A fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patty topped with cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Double CheeseBurger

Double CheeseBurger

$13.50

2 Fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patty topped with cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

A generous portion of Metro Deli ham smothered with cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, served with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Garlic Burger

$13.00

1 1/2 Fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patties seasoned and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a 1/3 loaf of french bread with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Double Garlic Burger

$18.00

3 Fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patties seasoned and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a 1/2 loaf of french bread with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Hamburger

$10.00

A fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patty garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Double Hamburger

$13.50

2 Fresh 1/4lb. ground chuck patty garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, served with pickle and pepperoncini on the side.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant-based Impossible brand patty served on a sesame seed bun garnished with lettuce, tomato, onions, served with pickles and pepperoncini on the side.

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Premium Patient Farms bacon served on Rotella's Vienna style wheat berry bread garnished with tomato and lettuce, served with pickles and pepperoncini on the side.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.00

All Beef Nathan's famous hotdog grilled on the flat top served naked on a standard bun with pickles and pepperoncini on the side.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

All Beef Nathan's famous hotdog grilled on the flat top smothered with house made skiers chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onions served on french bread.

Loaded Hot Dog

Loaded Hot Dog

$10.00

All Beef Nathan's famous hotdog grilled on the flat top garnished with tomato, onion, pickle and pepperoncinis served on French bread.

Merchandise

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$11.00Out of stock
Cotton Bottom Hoodie

Cotton Bottom Hoodie

$62.00
GBC Hoodie

GBC Hoodie

$62.00
Rabbit Hoodie

Rabbit Hoodie

$62.00

Rainbow Bunny T-shirt

$26.00

White Bunny T Shirt

$22.00

Rainbow Logo T-shirt

$24.00
Yellow Logo T-shirt

Yellow Logo T-shirt

$22.00

Blue Logo T-shirt

$22.00

Green Logo T-shirt

$22.00
Brown Patch Hat

Brown Patch Hat

$25.00

Black with Red Patch Hat

$25.00

Green Patch Hat

$25.00

Grey Flat Brim Patch Hat

$25.00
Yellow Beanie

Yellow Beanie

$28.00

Red Beanie

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hello! We are so happy to be back! We are not accepting orders or reservations over the phone. First come first served. Thank you so much for supporting us and being patient as we figure out how to handle all of the To-gos we are receiving.

Website

Location

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay, UT 84121

Directions

Gallery
The Cotton Bottom Inn image
The Cotton Bottom Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.1 • 482
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd Holladay, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7260 Racquet Club Dr Cottonwood, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Indian Grill - Holladay
orange star4.6 • 990
4828 S Highland Dr Holladay, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
TonyBurgers - Holladay
orange starNo Reviews
4675 S 2300 E Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurantnext
My Pie Pizza - Holladay
orange star4.6 • 744
4655 S. 2300 E. Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 27 Holladay
orange star4.0 • 86
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108 Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Holladay
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston