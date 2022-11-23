The Cotton Exchange Tavern
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Cotton Exchange favors hearty portions of fresh-caught seafood served grilled, broiled or fried as well as a fine selection of steaks, well-stuffed sandwiches and giant salads.
Location
201 East River Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Gallery
