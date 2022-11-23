Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cotton Exchange Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

201 East River Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
Soft Drink
Kid Shrimp

Soft Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Water

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Kid Soft Drink

$2.50

Kid Tea

$2.50

Kid Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Soda Water

$3.00

Adult Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Soup

Bowl Clam

$8.95

clams, potatoes, hint of bacon

Bowl Crab

$9.95

creamy chowder with corn and potatoes, little spicy

Bowl SOD

$8.95

Cup Clam

$6.95

clams, potatoes, hint of bacon

Cup Crab

$7.95

creamy chowder with corn and potatoes, little spicy

Cup SOD

$6.95

Appetizers

1/2 Peel & Eat

$12.95

13-15ea, drawn butter, cocktail

LB Peel & Eat

$19.95

26-30ea, drawn butter, cocktail

Calamari

$13.95

marinara, sweet thai chili sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.95

8 Jumbo wings

Crab Cake App

$14.95

hush puppies, remoulade

Crab Dip

$13.95

artichokes, creamy cheese sauce, pita points

Fr Green Tom App

$10.95

sriracha remoulade

Grouper Fingers

$11.95

hush puppies, tarter

Hot Bread

$8.95

french bread, beer cheese

Hot Bread No Chz

$5.95

Mozz Sticks

$9.95

herb breaded, marinara

Spin Dip

$10.95

asiago, mozzarella, parmesan, corn tortilla chips

Entree Salads

House Salad

$10.95

romaine, tomato, cheddar, cucumber, red onion, egg and croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Cobb Salad

$14.95

romaine, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, egg, crouton

Club Salad

$14.95

ham, turkey bacon, house salad

Teriyaki Caesar

$15.95

teriyaki chicken, Caesar dressing, pita points

SM Caesar Salad

$4.95

SM House Salad

$4.95

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Beyond Burger

$12.95

plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mustard, kaiser

BLT

$13.95

traditional bacon, lettuce & tomato

Cheesesteak

$16.95

roast beef, onions, peppers, swiss cheese, toasted hoagie

Chicken Sand

$14.95

grilled, lettuce, tomato, mayo, kaiser

Chicken Wrap

$12.95

grilled, fried or buffalo, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, sriracha aioli

Club Sand

$13.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Cowboy Reuben

$15.95

smoked beef brisket, pepper jack cheese, slaw tomato ranch, texas toast

Crab Sandwich

$16.95

lettuce, tomato, tarter, kaiser roll

Fr Green BLT

$13.95

letuce, bacon, mayo, toasted wheat

French Dip

$15.95

roast beef, swiss toasted hoagie, au jus

Grouper Po Boy

$15.95

fried grouper, lettuce, tomato, tarter, hoagie

Mahi Po Boy

$16.95

grilled or blackened, lettuce, tomato, tarter, hoagie

Oyster Po Boy

$16.95

fried oysters, lettuce, tomato, tarter, hoagie

Pulled Pork Sand

$12.95

Reuben

$14.95

a classic since '71. corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, grilled rye

Salmon Club

$16.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato cheese, mayo

Shr Sal Sand

$15.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

grilled or fried, lettuce, tomato, tarter, hoagie

Burgers

Burger

$13.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger American

$14.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Swiss

$14.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Cheddar

$14.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Pep Jack

$14.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Mont Jack

$14.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Bcn Amer

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Bcn Swiss

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Bcn Ched

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Bcn Pep Jk

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Burger Bcn Mont Jk

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Black & Bleu Burg

$15.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Smokehouse Burg

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Mush Bcn Swiss

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Mush Bcn Amer

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Mush Bcn Ched

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Mush Bcn Pep Jk

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Mush Bcn Mont Jk

$16.95

LTO, mayo, spicy mustard, pickles

Fried Seafood Dinners

Fried Shrimp

$21.95

Fried Catfish

$21.95

Fried Oysters

$27.95

Grouper Dinner

$22.95

Fried Combo

$28.95

pick two

Fried Platter

$34.95

pick three

Seafood Entree

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.95

two crab cakes, remoulade sauce

Grilled Scallops

$32.95

jumbo scallops, cocktail

Mahi Mahi

$26.95

mango chutney

Parm Grouper

$34.95

panko parm crust, crabmeat, sherry cream sauce

Redfish

$25.95

blackened, savory peruvian sauce

Salmon

$25.95

honey wasabi glaze

Stuff Flounder

$27.95Out of stock

crab and shrimp stuffed, sherry cream sauce

Steak-Chicken

Chk Fingers

$14.95

hand breaded, fries

Chop Sirloin

$15.95

hamburger steak, onions, gravy

N.Y. Strip

$29.95

12-oz, montreal steak seasoning

Pork Chop Dinner

$19.95

8-oz bone in chop, peach & mango salsa

Ribeye

$34.95

12-oz, montreal steak seasoning

Surf & Turf

$42.95

12-oz Ribeye, fried or grilled shrimp

Chicken Dinner

$18.95

Pasta

Cajun Tort

$28.95

shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, green onions, cajun cream sauce

Chicken Tort

$19.95

grilled chicken, mushrooms, green onion, cajun cream sauce

Linguine Alfredo

$14.95

Seafood Scampi

$28.95

shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, green onion, artichoke hearts, white wine cream sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$25.95

shrimp, roasted red peppers, onion, andouille sausage, sherry cream sauce, lighty fried stone ground grit cake

Steamed Seafood

Low Country Boil

$24.95

shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, slaw

Shrimp & Snow

$60.00

two clusters. 1/2 lb peel & eat shrimp

Snow Crab Legs

$50.00

two clusters

Sides

Basket Fries

$3.95

Basket Onion Rings

$7.95

Basket Sweet FF

$5.95

Corn on the Cobb

$3.95

Garlic Toast Basket

$5.95

Hushpuppy Basket

$5.95

LB Crablegs

$50.00

LB Pot Salad

$7.95

LB Shr Salad

$15.95

Side Asparagus

$5.95

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Chix Breast

$12.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Grits

$5.95

Side Mashed Pot

$5.95

Side Mushrooms

$2.95

Side Oysters

$12.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.95

Side Potato Salad

$3.95

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.95

Side Salmon

$20.00

Side Sausage

$5.95

Side Scallops

$12.00

Side Shr Salad

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Toast

$1.95

Side Veggies

$5.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kid Alfredo

$6.99

Kid Chk Fingers

$7.99

fries

Kid Grl Cheese

$6.99

fries

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Pasta Plain

$4.99

Kid Shrimp

$8.99

fries

Desserts

Choc Lava

$6.95

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Pecan Pie

$6.95

Sea Salt Cheesecake

$6.95

(+) Sides $$

(+) Avocado

$2.00

(+) Bacon

$2.00

(+) Cheese

$1.00

(+) Dressing

$1.00

Plant Based

Plant based "chicken" nuggets served with fries.

Kids "Chicken" Nuggets

$8.95

Adult "Chicken" Nuggets

$17.95

Plant based "chicken" nuggets served with fries.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Cotton Exchange favors hearty portions of fresh-caught seafood served grilled, broiled or fried as well as a fine selection of steaks, well-stuffed sandwiches and giant salads.

Website

Location

201 East River Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B & D Burgers Broughton - 13 East Broughton Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
FLYING MONK NOODLE BAR
orange starNo Reviews
5 W Broughton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Fire Street Food - 13 East Perry Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 East Perry Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Java Burrito Company - Savannah - 420 East Broughton Street
orange starNo Reviews
420 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston