Bars & Lounges
American

The Country Club 288 Lamp And Lantern Village

review star

No reviews yet

288 Lamp And Lantern Village

Town And Country, MO 63017

Appetizers

Blackened FishTacos

$14.00

Blackened white fish wtih lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and chipotle ranch

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

8 wings buffalo style

Chicken Spiedini App

$12.00

"Our take on an Italian favorite"

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Choice of Sauce

Country Club Chips

$9.00

Hand sliced Idaho potatoes, cooked fresh to order and lightly seasoned. Served with salsa and bleu cheese dip.

Fried Pickle Spears

$12.00

Crisp dill pickle spears, breaded and deep fried

Mini Burgers

$12.00

Hand pattied ground chuck charbroiled to perfection. Small burgers, big flavor!

Onion Rings

$10.00

These will melt in your mouth

Smoked Wings

$15.00

8 house smoked dry rub wings

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A homemade blend of artichokes, cheese, and spinach. Topped with diced tomatoes

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

With fresh parmesan and marinara sauce

Longhorn Special

$25.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Soups

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

A bowl of spicy homemade chili under melted cheddar and fresh diced onions

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Homemade soup of the day, served with crackers.

Cup of Chili

$6.00

A cup of spicy homemade chili under melted cheddar and fresh diced onions

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Homemade soup of the day, served with crackers.

Cup Of Steak Chili

$7.00

Bowl Of Steak Chili

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, black olives and chili surrounded by plenty of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and salsa. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.

Country Club Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, croutons, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Half Caesar Salad

$9.00

Half Country Club Salad

$8.00

Half portion of our Country Club Salad

Caprese

$12.99Out of stock

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Always a favorite! Made with soft pub cheddar and crispy smoked bacon

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Juicy hand pattied burger with your choice of cheese

Country Club Hamburger

$12.00

Juicy hand pattied burger without cheese

Double Smash Burger

$14.00

Two hand pattied burgers, with two pieces of american cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Wimpy sauce.

Juicy Lucy

$14.00

Two hand patties stuffed with american cheese, served with pickle chips on a bed of sauteed onions.

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Chipotle ranch, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese

Three Cheese Burger

$14.00

Big John Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken breast dipped in hot sauce, topped with swiss cheese on a toasted country bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Our house recipe! Homemade chicken salad served on sourdough with lettuce and tomato

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Lightly breaded white fish. Served with country club chips and tartar.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pepper jack, swiss, and american cheese served on griddled sourdough.

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled tuna steak, lightly seasoned and topped with swiss cheese and chipotle ranch.

Half Pound BLT

$14.00

Thick cut bacon piled high on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle ranch.

Pepper Bacon Chicken Grill

$14.00

Chicken breast topped with fresh bacon and melted pepper jack cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.

Salmon Club

$16.00

Fresh salmon delivered daily. Served on ciabatta with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caper aioli.

Strip Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Prime New York Strip topped with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed mushrooms. Served on a french roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Strip Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Ham And Swiss

$13.00Out of stock

Honey Mustard Chickn Sandwch

$14.00Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken BLT

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich Special

$15.00

Shrimp Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

New York Strip Steak

$32.00

14 oz center cut aged Prime strip steak. Charbroiled to your preferred temperature.

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

Pan seared with cajun seasoning.

Salmon Special

$27.00

Salmon special of the day.

Salmon with White Wine Lemon Butter

$27.00

Grilled salmon topped with white wine lemon butter and capers

Chicken Gruyere

$24.00

Grilled chicken topped with roasted protabello, melted gruyere cheese, adn white wine lemon butter

Chicken Spiedini

$24.00

Rolled in bread crumbs. Topped with white wine lemon butter and parmesan.

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Rib Platter

$21.00Out of stock

Longhorn Chicken

$23.99Out of stock

Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Side Sauce

Side of Chips

$5.00

Dessert

Donut Holes

$9.00

A baker's dozen beneits covered in powdered sugar.

Apple Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade apple pie topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

