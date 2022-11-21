Bars & Lounges
American
The Country Club 288 Lamp And Lantern Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country, MO 63017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery - 14195 Clayton Rd
No Reviews
14195 Clayton Rd Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill - Town & Country
4.3 • 615
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Town And Country
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
More near Town And Country