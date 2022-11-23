The Country Table Thanksgiving '22
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods
Location
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich, CT 06831
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greenwich
More near Greenwich