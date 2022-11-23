Christmas Menu imageView gallery

The Country Table Thanksgiving '22

Soup and Salad

Autumn Salad

$24.00

chicories, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, orange vinaigrette (vegan) 48 oz. container (serves 4-8)

Butternut Squash Soup

$13.00

onion, celery, carrot, garlic (vegan) 1 quart (serves 4-6)

Turkey

Whole Organic Turkey

$165.00

fully cooked, dry-rubbed roasted breast, braised thigh and leg (12-15 lbs.)

Half Organic Turkey

$87.00

fully cooked, dry-rubbed roasted breast, braised thigh and leg (6-7 lbs.)

Smoked Half Organic Turkey

$87.00

fully cooked, brined and smoked half turkey (6-7 lbs.)

Traditional Gravy

$21.00

turkey and chicken broth, mirepoix, flour, herbs 1 quart (1 quart of gravy per 1/2 turkey is recommended)

Geoff's Sausage & Chestnut Stuffing

$36.00

sourdough, chicken broth, mirepoix, fennel sausage, mushroom, chestnuts 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Classic Stuffing (no chestnuts, no sausage)

$34.00Out of stock

sourdough, chicken broth, mirepoix, mushrooms 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$28.00

Yukon gold potatoes, milk, butter, thyme 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Roasted Root Vegetables

$21.00

carrot, parsnip, celeriac, rutabaga, turnip (vegan) 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Romanesco

$21.00

maple vinaigrette, herbs (vegan) 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Kale & Spinach Gratin

$28.00Out of stock

fontina, parmesan, onion, garlic, heavy cream 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$21.00

warm winter spices, maple syrup 2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)

Maple Cornbread

$18.00

cheddar, butter, sea salt 32 oz. container (serves 6-8)

Cranberry Sauce

$15.00

orange zest, warm spices 1 pint (serves 6-8)

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie (Fresh from Settepani Restaurant & Bakery in Brooklyn, NY)

$35.00

Pumpkin, Cornstarch, Eggs, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Salt, Pumpkin Spice, Milk, Condensed Milk, Flour, Butter, Honey Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Made In A Facility That Uses Peanuts, Soy, And Tree Nuts

Apple Cobbler (Special Order)

$18.00Out of stock
Sunday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods

