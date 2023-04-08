New Years Eve Menu imageView gallery

The Country Table Easter 2023

review star

No reviews yet

1 Glenville Street

Greenwich, CT 06831

Appetizers

Classic Deviled Eggs (6 ea.)

$9.00

Salads

Frisée Salad (48 oz. container, serves 4)

$24.00

Frisée, Shaved Fennel and Raddish, Parsley, Dill, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon-Mustard Vinaigrette

Spring Pea Salad (48 oz, container, serves 4)

$24.00

Crispy Pancetta, Baby Arugula, Mint, Buttermilk Dressing

Vegetables & Sides

Glazed Carrots (36 oz. container, serves 4 -6)

$26.00

Lemon-butter, herbs

Roasted Russet Potatoes (36 oz. container, serves 4 - 6)

$21.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Rosemary, Salt, Pepper

Cauliflower & Parmesan au Gratin (36 oz. container, serves 4 - 6)

$26.00

Cauliflower, Milk, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Onion, Garlic

Proteins

Cured Maple Smoked Ham (10 lbs., serves 26)

$75.00

Applewood-Smoked Berkshire Ham

Whole Roasted Chicken (3 1/2 lbs., serves 4)

$32.00

Lemon, Ginger, Thyme, Garlic

Braised Beef Brisket (1 lb., serves 3 - 4)

$36.00

Beef Jus

Roasted Half Salmon (4 - 5 lb. FIlet, serves 8 - 10)

$240.00

Citrus Zest, Coriander Seed, White Whine

Roasted New Zealand Rack of Lamb

$60.00

Rosemary-Rubbed, Fresh Mint Sauce

Desserts

'The Best' Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 ea.)

$3.00

Sea Salt

Cardamom Apple Almond Cake (Flourless)

$26.00

Matzoh Meal, Eggs, Sugar

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$26.00

Cocoa, Bitter-Sweet Chocolate, Eggs, Sugar

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods

Website

Location

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich, CT 06831

Directions

New Years Eve Menu image

