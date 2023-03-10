Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Coupe

1,090 Reviews

$$

3415 11th Street NW

Washington, DC 20010

Popular Items

Latté
Breakfast Burrito
Hash Brown Bowl

Café

Coffee // Espresso // Specialties

Americano

Americano

$2.77+

Hot Water Topped with Double Shot Espresso

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

70% Drip Coffee Topped with 30% Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

One Third Espresso, Two Thirds Milk Foam

Chai Latté

Chai Latté

$4.50+

Spiced Chai with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Dark Roast Coffee Steeped Overnight in Cold Water for a Smooth, Full Flavored Iced Coffee. Try with Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50+

Equal Parts Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cuban Coffee

Cuban Coffee

$4.00+

Espresso Frothed with Sugar, Topped with Steamed Milk and Milk Foam

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Spiced Chai with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Ginger, a Double Shot of Espresso, and Steamed Milk.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00+

Double Shot of Big Trouble

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25+

Double espresso and steamed milk, topped with a thin layer of glossy foam

Latté

Latté

$4.50+

One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50+

Double Espresso Topped with a Spoonful of Milk Foam

Peppermint White Mocha

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, White Chocolate, Peppermint syrup, Whipped Cream, Candy Cane Crumble

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

Drip Coffee Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso

Tryst House Blend

Tryst House Blend

$3.00+

Rich, Chocolaty, Light Acidity and Balanced Bitterness

London Fog (Hot Only)

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea Made with Equal Parts Hot Water and Steamed Milk and a Dash of Vanilla

Golden Milk - Steamed (Hot Only)

Golden Milk - Steamed (Hot Only)

$4.50+

Tea Made from Black Pepper, Chili Flakes, Cinnamon, Coconut, Ginger, and Turmeric. Made with Equal Parts Hot Water and Steamed Milk and a Dash of Honey

Masala Chai (Hot Only)

$4.00+

Chai Walla Tea Made with Equal Parts Hot Water and Steamed Milk and a Dash on Honey

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Steamed Milk and Chocolate

Lavender Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Made with Steamed Milk, Chocolate, and Lavender Syrup

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Steamed Milk & White Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Made with Steamed Milk, Chocolate, Peppermint Syrup

Kids Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider (Steamed)

$4.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Chai Walla

Chai Walla

$3.00

An Indian Tea Made from Anise, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Clove, and Ginger

Peppermint Herbal

Peppermint Herbal

$3.00

Sweet, Cool, and Refreshing Herbal Tea

Chaucer's Cup

Chaucer's Cup

$3.00

A Warm, Fragrant Tea Made from Apple, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Hibiscus, Mango, and Rose Hips

City Harvest Black

City Harvest Black

$3.00

A Vietnamese Black Tea Made with Cacao Powder and Vanilla Bean

City Harvest Green

City Harvest Green

$3.00Out of stock

A Chinese Green Tea Made from Apple and Jasmine Petals

Chamomile Lavender

Chamomile Lavender

$3.00

A Gentle Relaxant Made with Whole Egyptian Flowers

Darjeeling

$3.00Out of stock
Dragons Well Green

Dragons Well Green

$3.00

Considered the Standard for Chinese Green Tea. Smooth, Aromatic & Intriguing

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00

A Balanced and Smooth Indian Black Tea

Ceylon

Ceylon

$3.00

Certified Organic Black Tea Grown in the Dimbula Region of Western Sri Lanka

Fiji Green

Fiji Green

$3.00

Chinese Green Tea, Papaya, Pineapple

Persian Nectar

Persian Nectar

$3.00

Indian Black Tea, Apple, Chicory Root, Hibiscus

Remember Rosemary Green

Remember Rosemary Green

$3.00

A Chinese Green Tea Made from Lemon Myrtle, Orange Peel, and Rosemary

Golden Milk- Tea Only

Golden Milk- Tea Only

$3.00

Golden Milk Tea Mix Steeped in Hot Water

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Made from our Fiji Green Tea Blend

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Made from our Persian Nectar Tea Blend

House-Baked Pastries

Croissant (Choose Your Flavor)

Muffin (Choose Your Flavor)

Cookie (Choose Your Flavor)

Breakfast Bar (VV)

$3.75

Vegan bar with chocolate chips, cranberries, and nuts.

Double Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$3.25

Smoothies & Frappes

Green Machine

$7.00+

Kale, Spinach, Banana, Apple and Almond Milk (VV)

Good Morning Sunshine

$7.00+Out of stock

Pineapple, Blueberries, Banana and Almond Milk (VV)

Mango Lassi

$8.00+Out of stock

Greek Yogurt, Mango, Whole Milk and Honey (V)

Cappuccino Frappe

$5.50+

Blended Iced Espresso and Milk

Mocha Frappe

$6.00+

Blended Iced Espresso, Chocolate, and Milk

Chai Frappe

$5.50+

Blended Iced Chai Spice, and Milk

Dirty Chai Frappe

$6.00+

Blended Iced Espresso, Chai Spice, and Milk

Soda & Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Soda Water

Soda Water

$3.00
Apple Cider (Cold)

Apple Cider (Cold)

$4.00

Country Acres

Orange Juice

$4.00

Glass of Milk

$3.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Q Mixers

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Brunch All Day

Entrées

Bagel Sandwich

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, with Cheddar and Bacon on an Everything Bullfrog Bagel with Arugula Salad

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.50

Buttermilk Biscuit Smothered in Sausage Gravy

Black Bean & Chorizo Omelet

$15.00

Black Beans and Chorizo with Cheddar Cheese, Arugula Salad and Toast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Cheddar in a Flour Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, and Cilantro Crema

Bullfrog Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip (V)

Chorizo Scramble

$14.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro Crema, Spicy Chorizo, and Chives with Mixed Greens

Fried Chicken and Biscuit

$15.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Buttermilk Biscuit, Bacon, Sausage Gravy and One Egg Any Style

Hash Brown Bowl

$13.00

Fried Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Mushroom, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Two Sunny Side Up Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Corn Tortillas with Ranchero Sauce, Black Beans, Chorizo, Two Sunny Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Scallions

Hummus Bagel

$7.00

Choice of Bullfrog Bagel with Hummus Spread, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Cucumber and Chives (V)

Lox & Bagel

$14.00

Everything Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Lemon Caper Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Chives and Pickled Onion

Parfait

$9.00

Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Bananas and House Made Granola (V)

Spinach & Feta Quiche

$11.00

Spinach and Feta Quiche with an Arugula Salad

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

7oz Grilled skirt steak, 2 eggs any style, hash brown square.

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

With Citrus Cream Cheese and Blueberry Sauce (V)

The Coupe Royale

$15.50

Two Eggs / Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage / Hash Brown Square /Pancakes or French Toast

Tofu Tostadas

$13.00

Corn Tortillas with Ranchero Sauce and Tofu Scrambled with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Cilantro, Avocado and Arugula Salad

Two Eggs, Any Style

$8.50

Two Eggs, Signature Hash Brown Square and Toast

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Avocado, Spinach, Onion, Chives, Tomato and Feta Cheese with a Mixed Greens Salad and Toast

Sides

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Pineapple, Grapes, Strawberries and Blueberries (VV, GF)

Hash Brown

$3.50

(V)

Side 1 French Toast

$5.00

(V)

Side 2 eggs

$3.00

Side 2 Pancakes

$5.00

(V)

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Side Pork Sausage

$4.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$1.50

Side Wheat Toast

$1.50

Side Pita Bread

$1.50

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

Cream of Tomato Soup (V, GF)

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side Chorizo

$2.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Blend of baby greens, arugula, and watercress in addition to tomato, radish, and cucumber with lemon vinaigrette.

Additions & Adjustments--

Blue Cheese Dressing $

$0.50

Caesar Dressing $

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo $

$0.50

Cilantro Sour Cream $

$0.50

Cranberry Mayo $

$0.50

Cream Cheese $

$0.50

Jelly $

$0.50

Lemon Caper Cream Cheese $

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Mayonnaise $

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Ranch Dressing $

$0.50

Ranchero Sauce $

$0.50

Sausage Gravy $

$2.00

Side Hummus $

$2.00

Syrup

$0.50

Tomato $

$0.50

Brown Gravy $

$1.00

Add American Cheese

$0.50

Add Cheddar

$0.50

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.25

Side Olive Oil

$0.25

Side Spicy Tender Sauce

$0.25

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Blueberry Sauce

$0.50

Side Butter

$0.25

Add Broccoli

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sriracha Slaw

$1.00

Side Sriracha Wing Sauce

$0.50

Add Mixed Greens

$0.50

Side Chocolate Chips

$0.25

Side Pico

$0.25

Side Skirt Steak

$13.00

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.25

Side Jalapeños

$0.25

Side Fried Chicken

$6.50

Side Queso Fresco

$0.50

Side Red Pepper

$0.25

Side Tofu

$4.00

❗To Go Service Items

Choose Your To Go Order Items Here:

Zero Waste DC ♻ A new initiative in DC requires we only supply you with disposable food service items that you request. Please choose any items you need for your order here:

Zero Waste DC ♻

Zero Waste DC ♻ A new initiative in DC requires we only supply you with disposable food service items that you request. Please choose any items you need for your order here:

Merchandise

Retail Coffee

Tryst House Blend 12oz Bag

Tryst House Blend 12oz Bag

$17.00
Big Trouble Bulk 1/2lb

Big Trouble Bulk 1/2lb

$8.50
Big Trouble Bulk 1lb

Big Trouble Bulk 1lb

$17.00
Tryst Blend Bulk 1/2lb

Tryst Blend Bulk 1/2lb

$8.50
Tryst Blend Bulk 1lb

Tryst Blend Bulk 1lb

$17.00

Brewed Coffee Box

$25.00

Merchandise/Swag

Tryst Mug

$10.00

TTC Beanie

$10.00

TTC Mug

$10.00Out of stock

MiiR Travel Mug

$24.00

Server Apron

$5.00

Cookie Box

$12.00

Desserts

In House Dessert Options

Traditional Apple Pie

$7.00

Classic Apple Pie with Cinnamon

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)

Restaurant info

The Coupe is a café, coffee house, and bar. We strive to be a neighborhood gathering place serving food and drink that is handcrafted to our community

Website

Location

3415 11th Street NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

