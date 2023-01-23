Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Courthouse Cafe 109 S Main Ave

review star

No reviews yet

109 S Main Ave

Portales, NM 88130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LITTLE RASCAL BURGER

LUNCH

PB & J

$6.75

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.75

CUSTODY BATTLE

$7.75

LITTLE WRANGLER (ROAST BEEF)

$7.75

JUVINILE SQUEALER

$7.50

LITTLE RASCAL BURGER

$7.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.75+

WATER TO-GO

$1.00+

BOTTLED DRINKS

COKE GLASS BOTTLE

$2.50

DR PEPPER GLASS BOTTLE

$2.35

SPRITE GLASS BOTTLE

$2.50

JARRITOS SODA

$1.75

CAN SODA

$1.50

HOT COFFEES

BOB'S CUP

$1.50+

LATTE

$3.25+

CAPPUCINO

$3.25+

MACCIATO

$3.25+

AMERICANO

$2.00+

RED EYE

$3.25+

CAFE AU LAIT

$2.50+

CORTADO

$2.75

ESPRESSO SINGLE SHOT

$1.05

ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT

$2.00

ESPRESSO TRIPLE SHOT

$2.50

BREVE LATTE

$3.50+

HOT CHOCLOATE

$2.50

COLD COFFEES

ICED LATTE

$4.25

ICED MACCIATO

$4.50

ICED BREVE LATTE

$4.75

COLD BREW

$3.00

ICED ESPRESSO SINGLE SHOT

$2.00

ICED ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT

$2.50

ICED ESPRESSO TRIPLE SHOT

$3.00

ICED AMERICANO

$2.50

ICED RED EYE

$4.25

AFFOGATO

$3.00

FRAPPES

VANILLA FRAPPE

$5.50

CARAMEL FRAPPE

$5.50

RED VELVET FRAPPE

$5.50

FRAPPE OF THE MONTH

$6.00

TEAS

ICED TEA GALLON JUG

$4.99+

HOT TEA

$1.50+

LONDON FOG HOT

$3.50+

LONDON FOG ICED

$4.35

CHAI TEA LATTE HOT

$3.50+

CHAI TEA LATTE ICED

$4.35

MATCHA LATTE HOT

$3.95+

MATCHA LATTE ICED

$4.75

EARL GREYHOUND

$3.75+

MILK

Small Milk

$1.50

Medium Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh made sandwiches, burgers, and baked goods with a delicious cup of coffee. A place for community and family.

Location

109 S Main Ave, Portales, NM 88130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
orange star3.9 • 553
201 S Main Ave Portales, NM 88101
View restaurantnext
Sweetwaters at Landalls. - 421 South Ave C
orange starNo Reviews
421 South Ave C Portales, NM 88130
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt Brewing Co - Clovis
orange starNo Reviews
515 N Main Ave Clovis, NM 88130
View restaurantnext
The Rails
orange starNo Reviews
221 W. 1st St. Clovis, NM 88101
View restaurantnext
Something Different Grill - Clovis NM
orange starNo Reviews
3400 North Prince Clovis, NM 88101
View restaurantnext
Another Plucking Chicken Joint
orange starNo Reviews
320 W. 21st. Street Clovis, NM 88101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portales

Something Different Grill - Portales
orange star4.2 • 611
805 West 2nd Street Portales, NM 88130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portales
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston