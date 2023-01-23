The Courthouse Cafe 109 S Main Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy fresh made sandwiches, burgers, and baked goods with a delicious cup of coffee. A place for community and family.
109 S Main Ave, Portales, NM 88130
