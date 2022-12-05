Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Courthouse Deli

review star

No reviews yet

24 Quaker Lane

Warwick, RI 02886

Soup of the Day

Chili

$3.59+

A hearty, medium-spicy chili, made with simmered homestyle beef, diced tomatoes, beans, peppers, & onions, along with a secret blend of peppery spices.

Pasta Fagioli

$3.59+

This Italian style soup is loaded with hearty ground beef, fresh vegetables, creamy beans, tender pasta and delicious herbs all in a rich and savory broth.

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.99

Garden salad topped with salami, capicola, cortadella and provolone cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken served over crisp romaine lettuce and fresh croutons topped with shaved Romano cheese w/Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad Large

$7.99

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives and pepperoncini

Garden Salad Small

$3.99

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives and pepperoncini.

Side Salads

Stuffed Cherry Peppers

$1.50

Salad Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.59

White tuna with lettuce & tomatoes

Italian Tuna Sandwich

$9.59

Fresh Italian tuna with lettuce & tomatoes

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.59

Fresh chicken with lettuce & tomatoes

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Tater Tots

$7.99

Pizza Chips

$6.95

Spinach Pie

$5.75

Bruchetta

$2.00

Wings

BBQ Wings - 1 LB

$10.99

Sweet Chili Wings - 1 LB

$10.99

Sweet and Spicy - 1 LB

$10.99

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & hot peppers.

Roasted Turkey Breast

$9.99

Lettuce & tomatoes

Roast Beef

$10.29

Lettuce & tomatoes

Pastrami

$10.29

Lettuce & tomatoes

Salami

$9.99

Lettuce & tomatoes

Italian Ham

$10.29

Lettuce & tomatoes

Corned Beef

$10.29

Lettuce & tomatoes

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red & green peppers & mushrooms

Sweet Capicola

$9.99

Lettuce & tomatoes

Hot Sandwiches

Meatballs Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade meatballs topped with house marinara sauce.

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$9.99

Sweet Italian sausage cooked with peppers and onions in a house marinara sauce.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet, covered in house marinara sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.

Veal Parm Sandwich

$10.99

Lightly breaded veal cutlets, covered in house marinara sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Lightly breaded eggplant slices covered in house marinara sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.

Grilled Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Sweet Italian sausage link, served Fenway style on your choice of roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Baked Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.99

Specialty Sandwiches

The Acquittal

$11.99

Grilled chicken with bacon, melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and spicy honey mustard dressing

The Defendant

$11.99

Smoked BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw, pepper jack cheese topped with onion rings.

The Prosecutor

$12.99

Thin sliced Italian ham with fresh Mozzarella, red roasted peppers, extra virgin olive oil and Balsamic vinegar.

The Verdict

$11.99

Thinly sliced turkey with crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and hot mayonnaise dressing.

The Jury

$11.99

Chicken salad with marinated tomato, cucumbers and lettuce

The Subpoena

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil with our house made balsamic dressing.

The Judge

$11.99

Broccoli Rabe sautéed in fresh garlic and red roasted peppers topped with melted Provolone.

The Plaintiff

$12.99

Shaved steak with mushrooms, sautéed onions and banana pepper rings topped with American cheese.

The Slammer

$11.99

Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

Judge Caprio's

$12.99

"Guilty With an Explanation" Provimi veal, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese covered in a house made marinara sauce.

Pasta

Penne Pasta

$9.00

Penne pasta tossed in our house made Italian red sauce.

Spaghetti

$9.00

Spaghetti tossed in our house made Italian red sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli tossed in our house made Italian red sauce

Pasta & Meatballs

$12.00

Your choice of Penne or Spaghetti with meatballs

Pasta & Sausage

$12.00

Your choice of Penne or Spaghetti with Italian sausage.

Pasta Combo

$13.00

Your choice of Penne or Spaghetti with Italian sausage and meatball.

Cheese Ravioli Combination

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli with sausage and meatball.

Veal & Pasta

$16.99

Provimi veal parm with your choice of pasta.

Chicken & Pasta

$12.99

Chicken parm with your choice of pasta.

Eggplant & Pasta

$12.99

Eggplant parm with your choice of pasta.

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.99

Custom Sandwich

Hot

$10.99

Cold Custom Sandwich

$10.99

Chips

Regular Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream Chips

$2.00

Salt n Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Deli Style - BBQ Chips

$2.00

Deli Style - Jalapeno Heat Chips

$2.00

Deli Style - Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Deli Style - Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Deli Style - Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Bread

Hard Roll

$2.00

Soft Roll

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Gold Peak Ice Tea Lemon

$2.69

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.69

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Water

Dasani Water

$2.69

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.69

AHA Watermelon lime

$2.69

Smart Water

$2.89

Smart Water Alkaline

$2.89
