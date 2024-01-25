- Home
The Beach Bar @ Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island
6700 Padre Blvd
South Padre Island, TX 78597
6700 Padre Blvd
South Padre Island, TX 78597
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Wings$10.00
Six hot wings, tossed it your choice of delicious sauces. Served with ranch dressing and fries.
- Stacked Chicken Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips stacked tall and topped with queso sauce, shredded cheese, crema, chicken, scallions, black olives, and pico de gallo.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded mozzerella, cooked perfectly for an epic cheese pull! Served with marinara sauce.
- Onion Rings$8.00
A whole onion, freshly beer-battered. Served with ranch dressing.
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
Four crispy tenders served with season fries.
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$11.25
A juicy 6 oz beef patty with American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Melted American cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
- Dream Burger$8.75
Named after a little motor lodge in Greenville, Texas, this is a juicy brisket and chuck burger, served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and seasoned fries.
- 956 Burger$15.00
A beef patty topped with crispy onion ring, avocado, white American cheese, and a spicy crunch of hot Cheetos.
Salads
Seafood
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Italian-breaded, served with cajun ranch dressing and marinara sauce.
- Crispy Fish Bites$14.00
Large beer-battered fish bites, served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce.
- Shrimp Basket$15.00
Blackened or beer-battered, served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce.
- Fish Sandwich$9.00
Blackened or beer-battered, topped with American cheese on a toasted bun, and served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
- Seafood Basket$16.00
"One fish filet and four shrimps, freshly battered or blackened, served with two hushpuppies. Cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and seasoned fries."
Tacos
- El Gobernador$6.00
Grilled shrimp, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, and crisp lettuce in a warm flour tortilla
- Fajita a la Plancha$6.00
Savory fajita, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, and crisp lettuce in a soft flour tortilla
- Veggie Taco$5.00
A medley of bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and poblano—a flavor-packed delight capturing the essence of grilled goodness!
- Padre Shrimp Taco$6.00
A fiesta of beer-battered shrimp, chipotle mayo, crisp cabbage, and zesty Pico de Gallo.
- Fried Chicken Taco$6.00
Featuring golden fried chicken, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, chipotle mayo, and zesty Pico de Gallo