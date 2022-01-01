The Cove - 40675 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Cove Bar and Grill is a fresh new face for the Murrieta entertainment industry! Being Purchased in 2019 from recent owners of Franklin’s Cove, We’ve gotten a full make over to set the mood for a perfect night out. With new daily specials, events and live entertainment, it makes it hard to stay away! The growth of this company is one to follow, so come check out what’s new, relax, and stay a while!
Location
40675 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen - Murrieta
4.0 • 825
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Murrieta, CA 92563
View restaurant
Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS) - 40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd.
No Reviews
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. MURRIETA, CA 92563
View restaurant
Mama Roses Pizzeria - 40477 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
No Reviews
40477 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd Murrieta, CA 92563
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Murrieta
Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta - 40557 California Oaks Rd
4.4 • 991
40557 California Oaks Rd Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurant
Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen - Murrieta
4.0 • 825
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Murrieta, CA 92563
View restaurant