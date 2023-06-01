A map showing the location of The Cove 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NWView gallery

The Cove 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

No reviews yet

798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Food Menu

Appetizers

Brei-z-Cheesy Garlic crostini's

$11.99

Steamers and Tomatoes Chardonnay

$19.99

Garlic Parmesan and Dill Spiced Fries

$7.99

Lets get Kraken

$19.99

Duckys Mozzarella and Pepper Jack Cheese Stick

$10.99

We're not in copalis? Nachos

Onion Rings

$9.99

Bucket of Peel and eat shrimp

$20.99

Dessert

$6.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Mock Rocks Black And Blue Burger

$18.99

Copalis Beach Burger

$13.99

Wood Carvers Cheese Steak Burger

$16.99

Captain Grays Poor Boy

$17.99

Joes Creek Smoked Primerib Dip Sandwich

$18.99

The Cove Cod Sandwich

$17.99

West Coast Rueben

$17.99

True Rueban Sandwich

$16.99

Hump tulips Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Beach Baskets

Fish and Chips

$17.99

Chicken Strips

$14.99

Smoked Jumbo Wings

$16.99

Clam Strips

$15.99

Barnacle Street Seafood Basket

$25.99

Deep Fried Oysters

$15.99

Crispy Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Kids Breakfast

Starfish French Toast

$5.99

Beach Babies Big Breakfast

$7.99

Whale Of A Pancake

$5.99

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Gimme,Gimme Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

The Land Lubbers Chicken Strips

$7.99

Just A Plain OL' Cheese Burger Mom

Big Ocean Fish And Chips

$8.99

Kids sides

KIds Fries

$2.99

Cup O' Fruit

$2.99

Kids Onion Rings

$4.99

Kids Soda/Juice

$0.99

Breakfast

Big Jetty Burrito

$13.99

Biscuits And Gravy

$11.99

Breakfast Croisant Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken And Biscuits

$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Cove Signature French Toast

$10.99

Cove Traditional Breakfast

$9.99

Ham Steak With Maple Butter

$16.99

Pancakes "Worth Getting Up Early For!' SHORT STACK

$5.99

Pancakes "Worth Getting Up Early For!' TALL STACK

$7.99

Prime Rib and Hashbrown Extravaganza

$17.99

Salmon Benedict

$18.99

Avocado Toast And Egg

$10.99

Health Choice

Steal Cut Oatmeal And Toast/Fruit

$9.99

Steal Cut Oatmeal And Toast,Savory (No Meat)

$14.99

Steal Cut Oatmeal And toast With All The Fixens!

$14.99

Avocado Toast And Egg

$10.99

Bagels And Lox

$15.99

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

$3.99

Breakfast Meats

$5.99

Flakey Croisants

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$4.99

Cup House Made Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Salad And Soup

Double Down, Double Clam Chowder CUP

$6.99

Double Down, Double Clam Chowder BOWL

$8.99

French Onion Soup

$10.99

Cove's House Salad

$7.99

Grilled Carne Asada Style Steak Salad HALF

$14.99

Grilled Carne Asada Style Steak Salad WHOLE

$18.99

The Shores Caesar

$11.99

Cobb Salad HALF

$14.99

Cobb Salad WHOLE

$18.99

Black Bean And Mango Salad

$11.99

Dinner Entrees

New York Steak Dinner

$25.99

Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Coasties, Stuffed Garlic Orange Chicken

$22.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.99

Sides

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Hand Formed Hamburger Patty

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Garlic Toast

$5.99

Poppy Burger

$2.99

Beverage Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Tittos

$8.00+

Kettle one

$7.50+

Grey Goose

$8.50+

Uv Blue Raspberry

$6.50+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Captian Morgan

$7.50+

Bacardi

$6.50+

Myers dark

$8.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Well tequila

$5.00+

Sparkle Donkey

$11.00+

Hornitos

$8.00+

Well whiskey

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.25+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$6.50+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Fire Ball

$5.50+

Jameson

$9.00+

Glenlivet

$12.00+

Sour Apple

$6.00+

Ameretto

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Melon

$6.00+

Baileys

$7.00+

Blue Curaco

$6.00+

Kalua

$7.00+

Cocktails

Amf

$10.00

Apple Tini

$9.00

B52

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Beachy Daze

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawian

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Caesar

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

Fuzzy Havel

$7.50

Gibson

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Irish coffee

$8.50

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach Tea

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.75

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Beer

Short Sands Lager

$4.75+

Magnetic Fields

$4.75+

Vortex Ipa

$4.75+

Luplin Fields

$4.75+

Pacifico

$4.75+

Punchy Brewster

$4.75+

Netherlands Hef

$4.75+

Mannys

$4.75+

Finn River Cider

$5.50+

Mack and Jack

$4.75+

Ecliptic

$4.75+

Pilsner

$4.75+

Bone Yard IPA

$4.75+

Coors Light

$4.75

Rainer

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

White Claw Peach

$5.75

White Claw Lime

$5.75

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.75

Michelin ultra

$4.75

Cavatica

$7.00

Miller light

$4.75

Budlight

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Corona

$5.25

Busch lite

$3.75

Wine

Merlot

$9.50

Pino gris

$9.50

Chardonnay

$9.50

Champagne

$5.50

Merlot bottle

$25.00

Pino Gris bottle

$25.00

Chardonnay bottle

$25.00

NA Bev

Apple juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Choco Milk

$2.25

Clamato

$4.50

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00+

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Oj

$2.75+

Pineapple

$3.50+

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Tomato

$3.25

Tonic

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Directions

