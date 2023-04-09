Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Steakhouses

The Cove at Lake Anna

1,347 Reviews

$$

6320 Belmont Rd

Mineral, VA 23117

Popular Items

Hamburger
Steak & Cheese
12 Traditional Wings

Sodas-Juices

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Decaf Coffee*

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer Bottle

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Virgin Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mango Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pirate Colava

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Water

Kids 1 Free Drink

Appetizers

Crab Dip

$15.99

Jumbo lump crab meat with our house queso dip, pico de gallo & Old Bay seasoning. Choice of baguette or tortilla chips.

TNT Shrimp App

$14.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, seasoned & fried to a light golden brown topped with our signature TNT sauce.

Cannon Balls

$13.99

Everything you love about a loaded baked potato, breaded, deep fried & served with Chipolte ranch.

Crab Flat Bread

$16.99

Lump crab meat, house queso blanco, melted cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, & Old Bay on toasted flat bread.

Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips smothered in our famous chili & spicy nacho cheese sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, & jalapeños.

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Hand-breaded dill pickle chips lightly seasoned & deep fried. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Salted soft pretzel bites served with nacho cheese sauce or honey mustard.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese & pico de gallo in a crispy

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

ROUND FOR THE KITCHEN

$6.00

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$8.99

Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Sweet Thai Chili • Parmesan Garlic * TNT • Jamaican Jerk • Old Bay Dry Rub • Cajun Dry Rub

12 Traditional Wings

$15.99

Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Sweet Thai Chili • Parmesan Garlic * TNT • Jamaican Jerk • Old Bay Dry Rub • Cajun Dry Rub

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Sweet Thai Chili • Parmesan Garlic * TNT • Jamaican Jerk • Old Bay Dry Rub • Cajun Dry Rub

12 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Sweet Thai Chili • Parmesan Garlic * TNT • Jamaican Jerk • Old Bay Dry Rub • Cajun Dry Rub

Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Hand breaded shrimp deep fried served with fries & coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Hand breaded Mahi-Mahi deep fried served with fries & coleslaw.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Deep fried chicken tenders served with fries.

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.99

Juicy Angus beef burger with lettuce , tomato, & onion.

Rodeo Burger

$15.99

Sandbar Burger

$15.99

Bacon, over easy egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Guacamole Burger

$15.99

Guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Chipotle seasoned black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, & onion.

1/2 Price Burger

$12.99

Specialty Burger

$14.99

Sandwiches Wraps & More

Chesapeake Club

$20.99

Lump crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & guacamole served on a toasted potato bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

House recipe jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, & remoulade sauce served on a toasted potato bun.

Monster Club

$16.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, & mayo between Texas toast.

Steak & Cheese

$16.99

Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, & provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, & ranch in a flour tortilla.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, & Chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla.

TNT Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Jumbo fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, & pico de gallo with our signature TNT Sauce in two flour tortillas.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$17.99

Blacked Mahi-mahi, shredded lettuce, & pico de gallo with Chipotle ranch in two flour tortillas.

French Dip

$13.99Out of stock

Entreés

Crab Cake Dinner

$28.99

Two house recipe jumbo lump crab cakes topped with Cajun remoulade sauce served with jasmine rice & seasonal vegetables.

Crab Mac & Cheese

$22.99

Creamy blended cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta, jumbo lump crab meat & Old Bay seasoning.

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$20.99

Blackened chicken over cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy blended cheese sauce topped with pico de gallo.

12oz New York Strip

$24.99

Served with redskin mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables topped with garlic herb butter.

14oz Ribeye

$28.99

Served with redskin mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables topped with garlic herb butter.

Steamers

Black Beard's Platter

$108.99

1 pound steamed spiced shrimp & 4 clusters Alaskan Snow Crab Legs.

First Mate's Platter

$54.99

1/2 pound steamed spiced shrimp & 2 clusters Alaskan Snow Crab Legs.

Steamed Shrimp

SHRIMP Sold by the 1/2 pound.

Snow Crab Legs Cluster

LEGS Sold by the cluster.

Kids’ Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Sides

Redskin Potato Salad

$3.99

Homemade Chips

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Veggies

$3.99

Mac & Cheese Side

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Baguette

$3.99

Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Loaded Mashed

$4.50

Soup & Salads

Baja Taco Salad

$16.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, our famous chili, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, corn salsa, & jalapeños served in a taco bowl topped with crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing.

Berry Salad

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons tossed in classic creamy Caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$16.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar jack cheese, & croutons with ranch dressing.

Dressings

Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Creamy Caesar, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, & Italian.

Chili Bowl

$8.99

Chili Cup

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side House Salad

$6.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.99

Desserts

Rocky Road Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Classic New York Cheesecake

$8.99

Plain, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chocolate, or Caramel.

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99

Kids Ice Cream

$4.99

Molten lava cake

$9.99

Raspberry Donut Cake

$9.99

Snickerdoodle Waffle

$9.99

Specials

12oz Prime Rib

$27.99

Steak Night Special

$14.99

$3 Taco Tuesday

$3.00

Salad SN 3.99

$3.99
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! Open 7 days a week 10pm week days and 1am weekends. We also have carry out until 8pm nightly.

Location

6320 Belmont Rd, Mineral, VA 23117

Directions

