  • Dockside Grill at Tellico Marina - 1000 Marina Harbor Drive
Dockside Grill at Tellico Marina 1000 Marina Harbor Drive

No reviews yet

1000 Marina Harbor Drive

Maryville, TN 37801

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$7.00Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$9.00Out of stock

Chips, Salsa and Queso

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

BBQ Pork Skins

$12.00

Chili Bean Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

1/2 Order Chili Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 Order Pork Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Smoked Wings 10

$14.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.00

Boneless Wings 10

$10.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Sandwiches

All American

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Steak Philly

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Hoagie

$14.00

Smoked Bologna

$10.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Baja Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Land

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Tacos

Cowboy Taco

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Sea

Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Catfish

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Specialties

Dockside Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hummus Tray

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Club

$14.00

Mac & Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Mac & BBQ Pork Bowl

$10.00

Mac & Chili Bowl

$8.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.00

Salads

House Garden Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Southwest Fajita Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Plate

4 Side Entree

$8.00

3 Side Entree

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Mac and Queso

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

8 peice SD Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink/Tea

$2.95

Specials

Ribeye

$26.00

New York Strip

$19.00

Beef Tips

$17.00

Shrimp Skewer

$14.00

Bar Menu

Bottle Beers

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Heinken Zero

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Landshark

$4.00Out of stock

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Draft Beers

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.50

Sweetwater IPA Draft

$4.50

Yuengling Draft

$3.50

Pitcher Ultra

$14.00Out of stock

Pitcher IPA

$18.00Out of stock

Pitcher Yueng

$18.00Out of stock

House Cocktails

Alto's

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Barton's LIT

$8.00

Coconut Rum

$8.00

Dirty Mermaid

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Strawberry Daq.

$8.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Tropic Thunder

$8.00

Wake Rider

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Spiced Rum

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet

$9.50

Chardonnay

$9.50

Pinot Grigio

$9.50

Champagne

$9.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Mom Water

$6.00

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

Mixed Import/Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Twisted Tea Bucket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Marina Harbor Drive, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions

