  • The Cove Cafe - Gloucester YMCA - 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
The Cove Cafe - Gloucester YMCA 7 Gloucester Crossing Road

7 Gloucester Crossing Road

Gloucester, MA 01930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

egg & american cheese on toast

Burrito

$8.00

2 eggs, cheddar, salsa, avocado, wrap

Oatmeal

$5.00

fresh oatmeal with berries & banana

Avocado Toast

$5.00

fresh avocado spread on toast

Protein Cereal

$4.00

rice crispies cereal with protein milk

Smoothies

Banana Nut

$8.00

Almond milk. banana, peanut butter & vanilla protein

Green Monster

$8.00

Coconut water, spinach, avocado, green apple & honey

Big Berry

$8.00

coconut water, berries & greek yogurt. topped with chia seeds and granola

Breakfast Club

$8.00

Milk, oats, banana, greek yogurt & cinnamon blended with a shot of espresso

BYO Smoothie

$8.00

Chocolate Sundae

$8.00

Milk, chocolate protein powder & banana with chocolate sauce

Kids Smoothie

$3.50

Lunch

Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Grilled chicken, quinoa, slivered almonds & red onion over spinach drizzled with balsamic

Spinach Salad

$6.00

baby spinach, chopped bacon, dried cranberries & cucumber.

Chipotle Rice Bowl

$10.00

grilled chicken, homemade salsa, black beans, avocado & brown rice on a bed of spinach

Garden Salad

$6.00

Fresh spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber & carrot.

Prepared Meal

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a wrap

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Imported ham, melted cheddar & tomato pressed on bricohe

Turkey Apple

$8.00

turkey, sliced apples & melted cheddar cheese with cranberry mayo pressed on wheat

TBLT

$8.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on toasted brioche

BYO Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Smoothie

$3.50

Beverages & Snacks

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Latte/Cappuccino

$3.75

Iced Latte/Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso

$2.00

Cookies

$2.50

Chobani

$2.50

Muffin

$3.99

Granola Bars

$2.00

Rice Crispy

$1.50

Pringles

$2.50

Chips

$1.75

Gold Fish

$1.50

Fruit

$1.50

Water

$1.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Muscle Milk

$4.00

V8

$2.50

Juice Box

$2.00

Yoohoo

$2.00

Tropicana

$2.50

Danimals

$2.00

Stoneyfield Pouch

$2.50

Sparkling Cranberry

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

enjoy!!

Location

7 Gloucester Crossing Road, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

