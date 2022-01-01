Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.

5,564 Reviews

$$

606 W Cypress Street

San Antonio, TX 78212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wholesome Real Cheese Burger
Fish Taco
Sweet Potato Fries

Appetizer

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$10.75

twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our cheddar/jack blend, with jalapenos and sour cream avocado dip GF

Super Nachos

$15.50

Beans, cheese, ground beef, diced tomatoes, spinach, jalapenos, and our homemade sour cream avo dip GF

Chicken Super Nachos

$15.50

beans, cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes and spinach, w/ our avocado sour cream dip and jalapenos GF

Vegan Nachos

$11.50

twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our vegan cheese, with jalapenos and avocado slices GF

Vegan Super Nachos

$15.50

beans, vegan cheese, tomatoes and spinach, w/ avocado slices and jalapenos GF Choose tempeh or jackfruit

Hummus

$5.75

garlic hummus w/ a sprinkle of paprika, served with corn tortilla chips GF (V)

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Corn tortilla chips and our homemade fire-roasted salsa

Lentil Stew

$4.00

Tacos & Salads

Fish Taco

$4.50

fresh organic tilapia, coleslaw & our spicy poblano sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla GF

Lisa Special

$12.00

(2) of our famous fish tacos served w/organic baby spinach salad GF

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Texas Gulf Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, avocado, wasabi cream sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla GF

Sea Sampler

$12.00

One fish taco, one shrimp taco, and our Lisa salad w/ spinach, mushroom, onion, and honey mustard

Tempeh Taco

$4.50

Grilled and seasoned tempeh served on white corn tortilla w/ slaw & our vegan chipotle mayo GF (V)

Apple and Spinach Salad

$9.75

Organic Spinach, Organic gala apples, walnuts, blue cheese, raisins and our house made creamy vinaigrette.

Burgers

Wholesome Real Cheese Burger

$11.00

American cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo & mustard

Burger

$9.75

6oz beef patty, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo & mustard

Texas Burger

$14.00

cheddar cheese, refried beans, grilled onions, tortilla chips, avocado, spring mix & Cove Salsa

Eggceptional Burger

$13.00

sunny side up egg, spinach, tomato & mayo

09er

$12.50Out of stock

LIMITED TIME!!! Roasted red bell peppers, goat cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion & our homemade pesto aioli

Blue Bison Burger

$16.00

Thunderheart Bison, blue cheese, bacon, spring mix, tomato, onion & our chipotle mayo. Cooked Medium.

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Homemade patty, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo & spicy mustard (V)

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Homemade patty, cashew cheese, tofu bacon, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo & spicy mustard (V)

Bella Burger

$11.25

Marinated and grilled portabella cap w/ melted jack cheese, sauteed red onion, spinach, tomato & our spicy poblano sauce vg

BBQ Vegan Delight

$12.00

Homemade patty w/ avocado, grilled onion, spinach, pickle, tomato & our spicy BBQ sauce (V)

Naked Burger

$12.75

No Bun! Served on a bed of spring mix topped w/sauteed spinach, mushrooms and our spicy poblano sauce

Vegan TX Burger

$12.00

Mild Credo Cashew Cheese, refried beans, red onions, tortilla chips, avocado, spring mix & Cove Salsa

The Cap'n Jack

$11.25

Our house marinated BBQ jackfruit w/ red onion, pickles, slaw & vegan chipotle mayo (V)

Portobella & Spinach Quesadilla

$11.25

sauteed portabella mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and spinach w/ a side of spicy poblano sauce vg

Yard Bird

$13.75

grilled chicken breast, bacon, spring mix, tomato onion & our spicy chipotle mayo

Good'a Burger

$13.00

Gouda cheese, grilled onions, bacon, organic spinach and our house made chipotle mayo

Desserts

GF Brownie

$4.25

Our homemade brownie is both delicious and gluten-free!

GF Carrot Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheese

$6.00

1/4 lb beef patty with American cheese. Choice of fries or apple slices

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef hot dog with choice of fries or apple slices

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

w/ American cheese. Choice of fries or apple slices.

Kids Veggie

$6.00

Housemade veggie patty. Choice of fries or apple slices

N/A Beverages

Mex. Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Fanta

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Juice Box Or Capri Sun

$1.50

Kombucha

$4.50

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Spring Mix Salad

$4.00

Spinach Salad

$4.00

Seasonal Side Green Beans

$3.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sustainable, organic, and local cuisine made to order!

Website

Location

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio, TX 78212

Directions

Gallery
The Cove image
The Cove image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
122 east houston street san antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Kitchen - 103 E Jones Ave
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Chris Madrid's
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
orange star4.0 • 531
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212 San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
orange starNo Reviews
847 S General McMullen Dr San Antonio, TX 78237
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston