The Cow Cafe and Grill2 935 Oro Dam Blvd
935 Oro Dam Blvd
Oroville, CA 95965
Breakfast
Omelettes
Farmers Omelette
bacon, mushrooms, onions, cheese,home fries topped with gravy
Combo Omelette
ham, bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Florentine Omelette
spinach, bacon, mushrooms, onions &swiss cheese topped with hollandaise
Veggie & Cheese Omelette
spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado & sourcream
Denver Omelette
diced ham, bell peppers, onions & cheese
Ham Omelette
diced ham and cheese
Bacon Omelette
diced bacon and cheese
Chili & Cheese Omelette
red chili, onions & cheddar cheese
Skillets
6oz Ribeye Ranchero Skillet
6oz ribeyesteak, sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes over mound of homfries, topped with salsa, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs
Meat Lovers Skillet
ham, bacon, sausage, onions and bell peppers over mound of homefries topped with gravy, cheese and eggs
Chicken Fried Steak Skillet
mound of homefries topped with chicken fried steak, cheese, gravy and 2 eggs
Classics
8oz New York Steak & Eggs
Bacon & Eggs
4 bacon
Sausage & Eggs
3 sausage links
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Burger Patty and Eggs
6oz Ham and Eggs
10oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs
4oz Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
11oz Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
2 Egg Breakfast
16oz Bone In Ham Steak & Eggs
Breakfast Special
Breakfast Burritos
Scrambles
#3
2 bisuits, 2 sausage patties, 2 eggs stacked and smoothered in gravy
Country Stack
2 biscuits, country fried steak, 2 eggs stacked and topped with gravy
California Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions topped with cheddar cheese
Southern
split biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and gravy
Sweeter Side
Old Time Favorites
Hungry Miners Breakfast
chicken fried steak, 1/2 slice ham, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links
California Benedict
english muffin, bacon, tomato,spinach, swiss cheese, 2 poached eggstopped with hollandaise
Eggs Benedict
english muffin, ham, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
The Sampler
2 eggs, 1 sausage patty, 2 bacon, & 1/2 slice ham
Breakfast Sides
4 Bacon Strips
2 Sausage Patties
3 Sausage Links
1/3 lb Burger Patty
6oz Ham Slice
Loaded Hashbrowns
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
1 biscuit
Full Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits
Cup of Fruiut
Bowl of Fruit
Homefries & Gravy
Homefries
Hashbrowns
Avocado
Toast
Cup of Oats
Bowl of Oats
2 Bacon
Senior Breakfast
Sr Ham and Cheese Omelette
Sr Veggie Omelette
Sr Bacon and Eggs
Sr Sausage and Eggs
Sr Chicken Fried Sreak
Sr French Toast
Sr 1/2 Waffle
Sr Cliffs Mini Benedict
1 poached egg, ham, and hollandaise sauce on 1/2 english muffin
Sr Southern
2 eggs scrambled on top biscuit topped with gravy
Kids Breakfast
Lunch / Dinner
Salads
Cailfornia Chicken Salad
chicken, fruit,avocado, and almond slices
Cobb Salad
diced turkey, bacon, avocado, boiled eggs, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles
Crispy Chicken Salad
sliced crispy chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado
Taco Salad
seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese blend, salsa & sourcream served in a crisp flour tortilla
Chef Salad
ham, turkey, egg, cheese, & tomatoes
House Salad
tomato, cucumber and croutons
Homemade Soup & Chili
Lunch Baskets
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
2 chicken strips, 2 potato skins, 5 onion rings & fries.
5 Chicken Strips
7 Chicken Strips
Popcorn Shrimp
Deep Fried Pickle Spears
Potato Skins
stuffed with cheese, bacon. sourcream & chives
Mexi Skins
stuffed with taco meat, cheese, salsa and sourcream
Onion Rings
12
Basket of Fries
Burgers
Monster
12oz burger swiss & american cheese, 2 onion rings, lettuce and tomato on a monster bun
Haystack
bacon. fried egg, hashbrown and cheese
Western
bacon, american cheese, onion ring and bbq sauce
Santa Barbara
bacon, avocado,and swiss cheese
Bacon, Mushroom & Swiss
bacon, mushroom and swiss cheese
Chili Burger
homemade chili, cheese and diced onions
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
american cheese
Specialty Sandwiches
8oz New York Steak Sandwich
seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a french roll
French Dip
roastbeef abd swiss on a french roll served with au jus
Classic Club
ham, bacon, turkey, american cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo
Gourmet BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato,avocado and mayo
Rueben
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled rye
California Chicken Sandwich
chicken breast topped with swiss cheese and avocado
Turkey Bird
turkey, bacon, avocado and swiss served on grilled sourdough
California Croissant
turkey, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and mayo
Patty Melt
burger topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese on grilled marble rye
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Turkey Rueben
turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island served on grilled marble rye
Open Faced Meatloaf
Open Faced Turkey
Open Faced Chicken Fried Steak
Open Faced Roastbeef
Open Face Salisbury Steak
Prime Choice Steaks
Seafood
Dinner Classics
Teriyaki Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast
BBQ Chicken Breast
Meatloaf
Ham Steak
Salisbury Steak
burger steak topped with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and brown gravy
Spaghetti
a generous portion topped with meat sauce
4oz CFS
11oz CFS
Liver & Onions
Senior Lunch
Sr 2 pc Broaster Chicken
served with fries
Sr 1/2 Turkey Sandwich
Sr 1/2 Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sr 1/2 BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Sr Mini Chef Salad
Sr Mini Crispy Chicken Salad
Sr Hamburger
Sr Chicken Strips
3
Sr Open Faced Turkey Sandwich
with mashed potatoes
Sr Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich
with mashed potatoes
Sr Open Faced Roastbeef Sandwich
with mashed potatoes
Sr Fish & Chips
2 pc cornmeal breaded catfish, fries and slaw
Sr Cheeseburger
Senior Dinner
Sr Choice N.Y Steak and 4 Shrimp
Sr Choice N.Y Steak
Sr Golden Fried Shrimp
Sr Teriyaki Chicken Breast
Sr Grilled Seasoned Catfish Dinner
Sr Cornmeal Breaded Catfish Dinner
Sr Chicken Fried Steak
Sr 2 pc Broaster Chicken Dinner
Sr Chicken Strips Dinner
Sr Mushroom and Gravy Burger Patty
Sr Meatloaf
topped with brown gravy
Sr Ham Steak
Sr 1pc Liver and Onions
Desserts
Broaster Chicken
Kids lunch & Dinner
Lunch Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
935 Oro Dam Blvd, Oroville, CA 95965
Photos coming soon!