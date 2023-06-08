The Cow Cafe and Grill2 935 Oro Dam Blvd

A map showing the location of The Cow Cafe and Grill2 935 Oro Dam BlvdView gallery

Breakfast

Omelettes

Farmers Omelette

$13.75

bacon, mushrooms, onions, cheese,home fries topped with gravy

Combo Omelette

$13.75

ham, bacon, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Florentine Omelette

$13.75

spinach, bacon, mushrooms, onions &swiss cheese topped with hollandaise

Veggie & Cheese Omelette

$13.75

spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado & sourcream

Denver Omelette

$13.75

diced ham, bell peppers, onions & cheese

Ham Omelette

$13.75

diced ham and cheese

Bacon Omelette

$13.75

diced bacon and cheese

Chili & Cheese Omelette

$13.75

red chili, onions & cheddar cheese

Skillets

6oz Ribeye Ranchero Skillet

$15.99

6oz ribeyesteak, sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes over mound of homfries, topped with salsa, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.99

ham, bacon, sausage, onions and bell peppers over mound of homefries topped with gravy, cheese and eggs

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$14.99

mound of homefries topped with chicken fried steak, cheese, gravy and 2 eggs

Classics

8oz New York Steak & Eggs

$20.99

Bacon & Eggs

$13.49

4 bacon

Sausage & Eggs

$13.49

3 sausage links

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.49

Burger Patty and Eggs

$13.49

6oz Ham and Eggs

$13.49

10oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$22.99

4oz Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.49

11oz Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.99

2 Egg Breakfast

$11.99

16oz Bone In Ham Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Breakfast Special

$12.49

Breakfast Burritos

Chicken Fried Steak Burrito

$13.99

chicken fried steak, hashbrowns,cheddar jack cheese, scrambled eggs topped with sausage gravy

Super Meat Burrito

$13.99

ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, cheese topped with sausage gravy

Scrambles

#3

$13.75

2 bisuits, 2 sausage patties, 2 eggs stacked and smoothered in gravy

Country Stack

$13.75

2 biscuits, country fried steak, 2 eggs stacked and topped with gravy

California Scramble

$13.75

2 eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions topped with cheddar cheese

Southern

$13.75

split biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and gravy

Sweeter Side

Waffle Combo

$13.49

Pancake Combo

$13.49

French Toast Combo

$13.49

Short Stack

$6.49

2 pancakes

2 French Toast

$6.99

2 slices

4 French Toast

$9.99

4 slices

Belgium Waffle

$8.99

Old Time Favorites

Hungry Miners Breakfast

$18.99

chicken fried steak, 1/2 slice ham, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links

California Benedict

$13.99

english muffin, bacon, tomato,spinach, swiss cheese, 2 poached eggstopped with hollandaise

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

english muffin, ham, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

The Sampler

$15.99

2 eggs, 1 sausage patty, 2 bacon, & 1/2 slice ham

Breakfast Sides

4 Bacon Strips

$6.99

2 Sausage Patties

$6.99

3 Sausage Links

$6.99

1/3 lb Burger Patty

$6.99

6oz Ham Slice

$6.99

Loaded Hashbrowns

$6.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

1 biscuit

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

2 biscuits

Cup of Fruiut

$3.99

Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Homefries & Gravy

$6.99

Homefries

$4.59

Hashbrowns

$4.59

Avocado

$2.29

Toast

$2.69

Cup of Oats

$3.99

Bowl of Oats

$5.99

2 Bacon

$3.99

Senior Breakfast

Sr Ham and Cheese Omelette

$10.49

Sr Veggie Omelette

$10.49

Sr Bacon and Eggs

$10.49

Sr Sausage and Eggs

$10.49

Sr Chicken Fried Sreak

$10.49

Sr French Toast

$10.49

Sr 1/2 Waffle

$10.49

Sr Cliffs Mini Benedict

$10.49

1 poached egg, ham, and hollandaise sauce on 1/2 english muffin

Sr Southern

$10.49

2 eggs scrambled on top biscuit topped with gravy

Kids Breakfast

Jr Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

scrambled egg, ham and cheese

Jr Pancake and Egg

$6.99

Jr French Toast and Egg

$6.99

Jr 1/2 Waffle and Egg

$6.99

Jr Cheese and Egg Quesadilla

$6.99

Jr Cup of Oatmeal and Fruit

$6.99

Jr 2 Bacon and Eggs

$6.99

Jr 1 Sausage Link and Eggs

$6.99

Lunch / Dinner

Salads

Cailfornia Chicken Salad

$13.99

chicken, fruit,avocado, and almond slices

Cobb Salad

$13.99

diced turkey, bacon, avocado, boiled eggs, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

sliced crispy chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado

Taco Salad

$13.99

seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese blend, salsa & sourcream served in a crisp flour tortilla

Chef Salad

$13.99

ham, turkey, egg, cheese, & tomatoes

House Salad

$5.99

tomato, cucumber and croutons

Homemade Soup & Chili

Soup, Salad and Bread

$11.99

soup of the day

Cup of Soup

$4.99

soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

$6.49

soup of the day

Cup of Chili

$7.99

Cup of Chili with Cornbread

$8.99

Bowl of Chili

$8.99

Bowl of Chili with Cornbread

$9.99

Lunch Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

$12.99

Cornmeal Breaded Catfish Basket

$12.99

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$14.49

2 chicken strips, 2 potato skins, 5 onion rings & fries.

5 Chicken Strips

$9.99

7 Chicken Strips

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$10.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

stuffed with cheese, bacon. sourcream & chives

Mexi Skins

$10.99

stuffed with taco meat, cheese, salsa and sourcream

Onion Rings

$8.99

12

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Burgers

Monster

$16.99

12oz burger swiss & american cheese, 2 onion rings, lettuce and tomato on a monster bun

Haystack

$13.75

bacon. fried egg, hashbrown and cheese

Western

$13.75

bacon, american cheese, onion ring and bbq sauce

Santa Barbara

$13.75

bacon, avocado,and swiss cheese

Bacon, Mushroom & Swiss

$13.75

bacon, mushroom and swiss cheese

Chili Burger

$13.75

homemade chili, cheese and diced onions

Hamburger

$12.49

Cheeseburger

$13.25

american cheese

Specialty Sandwiches

8oz New York Steak Sandwich

$20.99

seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a french roll

French Dip

$13.75

roastbeef abd swiss on a french roll served with au jus

Classic Club

$13.75

ham, bacon, turkey, american cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo

Gourmet BLT

$13.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato,avocado and mayo

Rueben

$13.75

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled rye

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

chicken breast topped with swiss cheese and avocado

Turkey Bird

$13.75

turkey, bacon, avocado and swiss served on grilled sourdough

California Croissant

$13.75

turkey, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and mayo

Patty Melt

$13.75

burger topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese on grilled marble rye

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$13.75

Turkey Rueben

$13.75

turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island served on grilled marble rye

Open Faced Meatloaf

$13.99

Open Faced Turkey

$13.99

Open Faced Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Open Faced Roastbeef

$13.99

Open Face Salisbury Steak

$13.99

Chicken Dinners

4 pc Chicken

$15.99

leg, breast, thigh & wing

2 pc Chicken

$12.99

Prime Choice Steaks

10oz Choice Ribeye

$23.99

8oz New York

$21.99

Seafood

Surf & Turf

$24.99

8oz N.Y and 4 Prawns

Seafood Platter

$19.25

2 cornmeal breaded catfish, 4 golden shrimp, and popcorn shrimp

Grilled Catfish Dinner

$13.49

Cornmeal Breaded Catfish Dinner

$13.49

Golden Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

7

Dinner Classics

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$13.75

Chicken Breast

$13.75

BBQ Chicken Breast

$13.75

Meatloaf

$13.75

Ham Steak

$13.75

Salisbury Steak

$13.75

burger steak topped with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and brown gravy

Spaghetti

$13.75

a generous portion topped with meat sauce

4oz CFS

$13.75

11oz CFS

$16.99

Liver & Onions

$13.75

Senior Lunch

Sr 2 pc Broaster Chicken

$11.99

served with fries

Sr 1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Sr 1/2 Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Sr 1/2 BLT

$11.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Sr Mini Chef Salad

$11.99

Sr Mini Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sr Hamburger

$11.99

Sr Chicken Strips

$11.99

3

Sr Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

with mashed potatoes

Sr Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

with mashed potatoes

Sr Open Faced Roastbeef Sandwich

$11.99

with mashed potatoes

Sr Fish & Chips

$11.99

2 pc cornmeal breaded catfish, fries and slaw

Sr Cheeseburger

$12.58

Senior Dinner

Sr Choice N.Y Steak and 4 Shrimp

$21.99

Sr Choice N.Y Steak

$18.99

Sr Golden Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Sr Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$12.99

Sr Grilled Seasoned Catfish Dinner

$11.99

Sr Cornmeal Breaded Catfish Dinner

$11.99

Sr Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Sr 2 pc Broaster Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Sr Chicken Strips Dinner

$10.99

Sr Mushroom and Gravy Burger Patty

$11.99

Sr Meatloaf

$11.99

topped with brown gravy

Sr Ham Steak

$11.99

Sr 1pc Liver and Onions

$11.99

Desserts

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Scoop of Icecream

$1.99

Slice of Pie

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Muffin

$2.99

Add Pie

$3.99

Banana Split

$7.99

Whole Pie

$14.99

Broaster Chicken

Chicken Ala Carte

4 Piece Snack

$12.99

8 Piece Meal

$22.99

16 Piece Meal

$34.99

16 Piece Meal with Pie

$42.99

24 Piece Meal

$52.99

Sides Ala Carte

All white/dark upcharge

$4.00

Kids lunch & Dinner

Jr 2pc Chicken Strips

$7.99

Jr 1pc Fish

$7.99

Jr Spaghetti

$7.99

Jr Cheeseburger

$7.99

Jr 1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Jr Corndog

$7.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$12.99

Beverages

coffee

$2.89

hot tea

$2.89

milk

$3.49

chocolate milk

$3.49

hot chocolate

$2.99

cadillac mocha

$2.99

pepsi

$2.89

diet pepsi

$2.89

starry

$2.89

rootbeer

$2.89

dr. pepper

$2.89

iced tea

$2.89

raspberry tea

$2.89

orange juice

$3.99

apple juice

$3.99

carafe juice

$11.99

kids drink

$0.99

lemonade

$2.89

strawberry lemonade

$3.99

H2o

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

