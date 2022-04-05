Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cowboy Group, LLC 54 Main Street

No reviews yet

54 Main Street

Rosemary Beach, FL 32413

Pizzas

30A Special (Pizza)

$15.00

Margarita (Pizza)

$13.00

No Bull (Pizza)

$14.00

Hippy Pie (Vegan) (Pizza)

$14.00

BBQ Chicken (Pizza)

$16.00

Soprano (Pizza)

$15.00

Whole Hog (Pizza)

$16.00

The Local (Pizza)

$16.00

Drunken Cowgirl (Pizza)

$15.00

The Standard (Pizza)

$14.00

Pepperoni (Pizza)

$13.00

Cheese (Pizza)

$10.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Trio

$18.00

Machita Dip

$10.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$10.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Elote Corn Dip

$9.00

Nachos

$11.00

Salads

CK Taco Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Market Salad

$14.00

Specialities

Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Cowgirl Quesadilla

$10.00

Beachy Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Turkey BLT With Avacado

$12.00

Old School Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Power Bowl

$12.00

Cowgirl Burger

$12.00

Southern Fish Tacos

$17.00

Drunken Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Big Pig Tacos

$12.00

Vegetarian Green Chile Tacos

$12.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Nachos

$9.00

Hot Brownie A La Mode

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Chalupa

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sides

Roasted Corn Salad

$3.00

Jalapeno Sweet Pickle Slaw

$3.00

Toritlla Chips

$3.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caeser Salad

$5.00

Side Market

$3.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Breakfast

Migas

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

French Toast

$8.00

Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Huevos Taco

$8.00

Spinach & Avocado Taco

$7.00

Chipotle Sammy

$8.00

Baconator

$7.00

Grits

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Salsa

$0.50

Sliced Jalapeno

$0.75

Queso

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Waffles

$10.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Mamas Nogi

$12.00

Extras

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Extra Bun

$1.00

Extra Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Extra Wheat Bread

$2.00

Extra White Bread

$2.00

Protein Only

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$3.00

Grouper Fillet

$8.00

Scoop Tuna

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Cup of Pork

$6.00

Cup of Shrimp

$7.00

Random

2 oz Basil Aioli

$1.00

2 oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Cilantro Lime Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Mayo

$1.00

2 oz Hot Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Corn Salsa

$1.00

2 oz Drunken Salsa

$1.00

2 oz Guac

$2.00

2 oz Chili Crema

$1.00

2 oz House Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

2 oz Marinana

$2.00

2 oz Peanut Butter

$1.00

2 oz Pico

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$2.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2 oz Tarragon Dressing

$1.00

Large Guac

$7.00

Large Marinana

$4.00

Large Queso

$5.00

Large Salsa

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Breakfast

Lil Wrangler

$6.00

Classic Kid Sammy

$5.00

Eggs in a Boat

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Lunch & Dinner

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

PB&J

$7.00

Food

Nachos

$8.00

Drinks

House Red Wine

$8.00

House White Wine

$8.00

Beer (2)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Everyone loves a Cowgirl. Lovable, sassy, sophisticated, she knows her cuisine but is never a snob about it. It’s meals with moxie, entertaining with ease, and picnics with panache! Fun, no-frills. Kick-back cuisine.

Website

Location

54 Main Street, Rosemary Beach, FL 32413

Directions

Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
