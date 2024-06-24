The Cowboys Kitchen
629 Scotch Creek Rd
Gypsum, CO 81637
Featured Items
- House Salad
Spinach and cucumber, topped with sauteed cherry tomato, red onion, and corn accompanied with avocado and our house chimichurri.$12.75
- Shrimp Boil
Sauteed shrimps with corn, potato, and sausages in garlic butter. Sides not included.$22.75
- Enchiladas
Shredded chicken inside corn tortillas in your choice of salsa, topped with sour cream and cheese.$18.75
LUNCH-DINNER
Appetizers
- Mac & Cheese$9.75
- Chicken Wings$16.75
- Half Order of Chicken Wings$13.75
- Sliders$9.75
- Beef Quesadilla
Carne Asada Steak and Mozzarella Cheese inside a Flour Tortilla, Accompanied with Salsa and Sour Cream$9.75
- Chips and Guacamole$9.75
- Pretzel Bites with Cheese
Your choice of chorizo or jalapeno dip.$9.75
- Steak Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with cheddar sauce, asada steak, bacon and crunchy jalapeno slices.$13.75
- Onion Rings$9.75
- Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, breaded and deep fried.$13.75
Cowboy's Kitchen
Steaks
- Ribeye 12 oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$39.75
- Ribeye 16oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$52.75OUT OF STOCK
- New York 12oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$35.75
- T-bone 12oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$33.75
- T-bone 14oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$39.75OUT OF STOCK
- T-bone 16oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$44.75OUT OF STOCK
- Sirloin 12 oz
Served with one sauce and two sides to choose from.$29.75
- Pork Ribs-Whole$34.75
- Pork Ribs-Half$18.75
Seafood
- Salmon
Accompanied with two sides.$21.75
- Lobster Tails (seasonal)
Accompanied with two sides.$44.75OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Fish
Whole Fish deep fried, served with two sides.$19.75
- Grilled Shrimps
Accompanied with two sides.$21.75
- Camarones Cucaracha
Deep friewd shell-on Shrimps accompanied with a spicy beer sauce. No Sides included.$22.75OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Boil
Sauteed shrimps with corn, potato, and sausages in garlic butter. Sides not included.$22.75
Salads
- Classic Salad
Fresh romaine with roasted bell peppers, parmesan cheese, croutons, and ranch dressing.$9.75
- Balsamic Salad
Mix of greens, carrots, red onion, and cherry tomatoes dressed in balsamic vinaigrette.$11.75
- House Salad
Spinach and cucumber, topped with sauteed cherry tomato, red onion, and corn accompanied with avocado and our house chimichurri.$12.75
Mexican
- Camarones a la Diabla
Sauteed shrimps in a spicy chili mexican sauce.$20.75
- Alambre
Your choice of protein sauteed with bacon, pork chorizo, ham, onions, peppers, and cheese.$21.75
- Costillas de Puerco
Pork ribs cooked in a traditional Mexican sauce.$19.75
- Enchiladas
Shredded chicken inside corn tortillas in your choice of salsa, topped with sour cream and cheese.$18.75
- Chiles Rellenos
Egg coated anaheim pepper, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and deep fried.$18.75
Pastas
Burgers
- Cowboy's Burger
8oz beef patty with guacamole, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, mustard, and our house mayo on a brioche bun.$18.75
- Old Western Burger
8oz beef patty with sauteed crimini mushrooms and onions, mustard, and muenster cheese on a brioche bun.$17.75
- Cowgirl's Burger
8oz beef patty with bacon, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mustard, and chipotle sauce on a brioche bun.$18.75
- Chicken Burger
Crispy chicken in your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun.$15.75
- Classic Cheeseburger
8oz beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and american cheese on a brioche bun.$15.75
Kids Menu
Desserts
Dinner Sides
- House Potatoes Side$6.75
- Classic Baked Potato$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cowboy's Baked Potato$6.75
- Mashed Potatoes Side$6.75
- Fries Side Extra$4.75
- Steak Fries Side$8.75
- Sauteed Mushrooms Side$4.75
- Broccoli and Carrots Side$4.75
- Asparagus Side$4.75
- Brussel Sprouts Side (seasonal)$4.75
- Mexican Rice Side$4.25
- Tortillas Side$3.25
- Beans Side$4.25
- Avocado Slices Side$3.25
- Guacamole Side$4.75
- Chips and Salsa Extra$3.75
- Salsa Extra$2.75
- Chips Extra$2.75
- Chile Relleno Side$4.75
- Enchilada Side$4.75
- Onion Rings Extra Side$4.75
- Demi-Glace Extra Sauce$2.75
- Chimichurri Extra$2.75
- Cowboy's Garlic Butter Extra$2.75
- Chile Toreado (3)$2.75
- Chorizo Cheese Dip$3.75
- Jalapeno Cheese Dip$3.75
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Steak and Mexican House
