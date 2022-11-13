The Cowhead The Cowhead

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

The Cowhead

853 Reviews

$$

184 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Popular Items

Third Pound
Quarter Pound
Cowhead

American Classic Combo

1/4 chuck pattie on our challa bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Mustard, Ketchup Mayo. With a fries/tots and a fountain drink

American Classic Combo

$10.99

1/4 chuck pattie on our challa bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Mustard, Ketchup Mayo. With a fries/tots and a fountain drink

Build Your Own

Third Pound

$8.99

Fresh, never frozen one third pound of ground beef. Premium blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib.

Quarter Pound

$7.99

A thin patty of ground chuck beef.

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Three brined grilled chicken tenders.

Fried Chicken

$7.99

Fresh chicken tenders breaded and fried in house.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.99

Black beans mixed with sauteed veggies, panko bread crumbs and spices. 100% Vegan.

Hot Dog

$5.99

Quarter pound all beef hot dog served on our challah bun.

Bison

$12.99

5 ounce patty of ground bison meat mixed with Bacon for extra flavor.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat

$10.99

Plant based meat substitute patty. 100% Vegan.

Double Third

Double Third

$12.99

2 tri-blend beef patties.

Double Quarter

$10.99

2 quarter pound chuck patties.

Specialty Burgers

Cowhead

$13.99

1/3 pound of bison, pimento cheese Bomb, bacon, lettuce, Cowhead sauce and pickles.

Juicy Lucy

$13.99

1/2 pound of chuck stuffed with American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

BBBQ

$10.99

1/3 pound of beef topped with Chedder cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, fried onion ring, and barbecue sauce.

Brunch

Brunch

$12.99

1/3 pound of tri-blend beef, American cheese, bacon jam, hashbrowns, and a fried egg.

Cali

Cali

$10.99

1/3 pound tri-blend patty, bacon, avocado, spinach and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Chef's Special Chicken salad on a Challa bun accompanied with lettuce, tomatos and american cheese.

Fastball

Fastball

$9.99

1/3 pound tri-blend beef, chipotle ketchup, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and grilled jalapenos.

Florida Hot Sandwich

$7.99

Spicy Fried chicken, Pickles, Lettuce, Ranch and American cheese

Haole

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and spinach.

Hot Honey Sandwich

$9.99

2 Fried tenders, Chedder cheese, Bacon and Habanero honey all on 2 waffles

Däs Wëinërbürgër

$9.99Out of stock

Tenders

2 Fried Tenders

$2.49

4 Fried Tenders

$4.99

6 Fried Tenders

$6.99

8 Fried Tenders

$8.99

10 Fried Tenders

$10.99

2 Grilled Tenders

$2.49

4 Grilled Tenders

$4.99

6 Grilled Tenders

$6.99

8 Grilled Tenders

$8.99

10 Grilled Tenders

$10.99Out of stock

Sauces

Bacon Jam

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

A sweet, smoky barbecue sauce.

Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Cowhead Sauce

$0.50

Our version of "Fry Sauce" A blend of ketchup, mayonnaise, and spices to make a tangy, flavorful dipping sauce.

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Udder Budder

$0.50

Sides

Small Fry

$2.49

Large Fry

$4.99

1 pound of fries

Small Tots

$2.49

Large Tots

$4.99

1 Pound of Tots

Side Salad

$3.99

Beer Cheese Bowl

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.49

Onion Rings

$3.99
Fried Pimento Cheese Bombs

Fried Pimento Cheese Bombs

$5.99

pimento cheese rolled in bread crumbs and fried 4 per serving

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$8.99Out of stock

Chuck ground beef, American cheese, diced bacon,pickles, and grilled onions rolled in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried to perfection. Served on a bed of lettuce with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Florida Hot Chicken Eggrolls

$7.99

Spicy Fried Chicken, American Cheese, pickles wrapped in a Eggroll in a bed on lettuce served with Ranch

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Spinach, diced tomato, diced bacon, sliced hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar

$8.99

Shredded romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house made croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Loaded Fries

Garlic Asiago Fries

Garlic Asiago Fries

$7.99

One pound of fries topped with melted Asiago cheese, house made garlic mayonnaise, black pepper, and parsley.

Garlic Asiago Tots

$7.99

One pound of tots topped with melted Asiago cheese, house made garlic mayonnaise, black pepper, and parsley.

Side Garlic Asiago Tots

$4.49

Side Garlic Asiago Fries

$4.49

Loaded Fries

$8.99

A pound of fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy diced bacon, house-made ranch dressing, and green onions.

Loaded Tots

$8.99

A pound of tots topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy diced bacon, house-made ranch dressing, and green onions.

Side Loaded Fries

$5.49

Side Loaded Tots

$5.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

One pound of fries topped with homemade chili and beer cheese garnished with sour cream and green onions.

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.99

One pound of tots topped with homemade chili and beer cheese, garnished with sour cream and green onions.

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49

Side Chili Cheese Tots

$5.49

Florida Hot Fries

$9.99

Florida Hot Tots

$9.99

Side Florida Hot Fries

$5.49

Side Florida Hot Tot

$5.49

A La Carte

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Bun

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$2.00

Lettuce

Onion

Pickles

Tomato

Grilled Pineapple

$1.00

Black Bean Patty

$3.00

1/4 Patty

$6.00

Cheese Bomb

$1.50

Cheddar

$0.40

American

$0.50

Provolone

$0.45

Bleu

Swiss

$0.60

Gouda

Pepperjack

$0.50

Mozzarella

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids 4 Tenders

$6.99

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Fresh Lemonades

Fresh Lemonades

$3.00
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.50
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Milks

Milk 16 ounces

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.49

Red Bull Or Monster

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Bottled Soda

All natural soda out of Pensacola, FL. Made with real fruit juices, no artificial dyes, flavorings, or sweeteners.

Abita Root Beer

$2.25

Big Jerk Soda

$2.50

Canned beer

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Angry Orchard Tropical

$5.25

Atmoic Pumpkin

$4.50

Big Little Thing Ipa

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75
Dos Equis Especial

Dos Equis Especial

$4.50

Hazy Lil Thing

$5.00

Hazy Lil Thing

$5.00

Juice Force

$6.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Purple Haze

$5.00

Sam Adams

$3.75

Sierra Nevada Pale

$4.75

Strawberry Abita

$5.00

Sweet Water Ipa

$4.75

Sweet Water Pale Ale

$4.75

Truly

$4.75

White Claw

$4.75

White Claw Surge

$5.00

Wild Little Sour

$4.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.00

Paulaner

$6.00

Champagne Bottle

Champagne

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Buckets

PBR Bucket

$12.00

Miller / Coors / Yuengling Bucket

$16.00Out of stock

White Claw / Truly Bucket

$19.00Out of stock

DOS Equis Bucket

$18.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Angry Orchard Tropical

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$3.75
Dos Equis Especial

Dos Equis Especial

$4.25

Guinness Cold Brew

$6.00

Hazy Lil Thing

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Purple Haze

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Pale

$4.00

Strawberry Abita

$4.50

Sweet Water Ipa

$3.50

Sweet Water Pale Ale

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw Surge

$5.00

Wild Little Sour

$4.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.00

Merch

T Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Hat

$25.00

Tumbler

$15.00

Sticker

$0.94Out of stock

Big Stickers

$3.00Out of stock

Towel

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Tshirt

$20.00

Glass

$15.00

Hoodie

$39.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Easygoing, laid-back joint serving an array of hearty burgers, french fries & cold beers.

184 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

