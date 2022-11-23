Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

The Cozy Tavern

336 Reviews

$$

3312 South St

Lafayette, IN 47904

Drinks

Imported Beer

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Well Drinks

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

$6.00

Top Shelf Drink

$8.00

Regular Drink

$6.00

Smarties

$5.00

Fox's Den

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Wet Pussy

$6.00

Pineapple shot

$5.00

UV fishbowl

$8.00

Domestic beer

$4.00

Import beer

$5.00

$7 button

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3312 South St, Lafayette, IN 47904

Directions

