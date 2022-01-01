Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

The Crab Boss Seafood H St

review star

No reviews yet

1001 H St. NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boss Fries
Jumbo Shrimp Mukbang Bowl
Fried Shrimp Platter

Boss' Faves Online

Boss Fries

Boss Fries

$22.99

Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.

Chicken Wings 10 pcs

Chicken Wings 10 pcs

$14.99

Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, Hot Honey Mustard, Hot Honey Garlic or Plain.

Fry me up Online

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Fried Shrimp, fries, and hushpuppies.

Fried Whiting Platter

Fried Whiting Platter

$18.99

Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.

Fried Catfish Platter

Fried Catfish Platter

$18.99

Fried Catfish, fries and hushpuppies.

MUKBANG Bowl Online

King crab 1lb

$75.00

Jumbo Shrimp Mukbang Bowl

Crawfish 1 Pound

$16.00

Add-ons Online

Catfish

Catfish

$4.99

One piece.

Whiting fish (1 pc)

Whiting fish (1 pc)

$4.00

One piece.

Sauce Online

Crab Boss Sauce

Crab Boss Sauce

$1.25

Our famous Crab Boss sauce!

Alfredo Cheese Sauce

Alfredo Cheese Sauce

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1001 H St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
The Crab Boss Seafood image
The Crab Boss Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
orange star4.7 • 410
701 Second Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Gravitas
orange star4.2 • 464
1401 Okie Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
orange star4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Hi-Lawn
orange star4.5 • 818
1309 5th Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Hawk n Dove
orange star3.7 • 1,332
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Toki Underground
orange star4.5 • 6,367
1234 H St Ne Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Po Boy Jim - H Street
orange star4.0 • 2,782
709 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Farmbird - H Street
orange star4.9 • 1,599
625A H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
orange star4.5 • 1,402
1206 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers Diner
orange star4.0 • 1,387
406 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston