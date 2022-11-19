Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crabby Crab

2,013 Reviews

$$

4457 Van Nuys Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Snow Crab Cluster
Half LB Shrimp shell on
1LB Peeled Shrimp

Seafood

King Crab

$73.99
Snow Crab Cluster

Snow Crab Cluster

$32.99

1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$56.99

1.25 lbs and up. Comes served whole, Includes choice of corn or potatoes.To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Lobster

Lobster

$58.99

1.25 lbs and up. Comes Cracked and cleaned, includes choice of corn or potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Clams

Clams

$16.95

By the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Black Mussels

Black Mussels

$16.95

By the pound, To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Green Mussels

Green Mussels

$16.95

By the pound, To add more sides please add separately (note: please use the "same bag" option under all items you want together)

1LB Crawfish

1LB Crawfish

$13.95

By the pound To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

1LB Shrimp Shell On

1LB Shrimp Shell On

$17.95

Head and tail on shrimp by the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

1LB Peeled Shrimp

1LB Peeled Shrimp

$20.95

By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Half LB Shrimp shell on

$9.50

Half pound Head and tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Half LB Peeled shrimp

$11.50

Half pound Peeled tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Half LB Crawfish

$7.95

Half pound Crawfish. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Combos

Seafood Medley

Seafood Medley

$237.00

3 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters, half pound of shrimp, 3 corn 2 orders of potatoes. Your choice of 1 Lobster or Dungeness, choice of clams, green or black mussels. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Just Crab

$171.00

1 Dungeness crab, 2 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Crustacean

$92.00

1 Lobster, half pound shrimp and half pound crawfish, includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

2LB Shrimp (shell on)

2LB Shrimp (shell on)

$32.90

2 pounds of Head on tail on shrimp in the SAME BAG comes with your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

2LB Peeled Shrimp

2LB Peeled Shrimp

$38.90

2 pounds of peeled tail on shrimp in the SAME BAG includes your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Sampler

Sampler

$88.00

1 King crab leg, 1 snow cluster and a half pound of shrimp. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Fryer

Calamari

Calamari

$16.95

Golden battered rings in our blend of house spices! comes with cocktail sauce and chipotle aioli sauce.

Bacon Chowder Fries

Bacon Chowder Fries

$14.95

Our crispy golden fries topped with a huge helping of our New England White Clam Chowder. Topped with bacon and chives. Definitely enough to share!

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$15.95

Large shrimp wrapped with bacon and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce and cocktail sauce.

Crispy Clam Strips

$12.95

Comes with cocktail sauce

Wings

$14.95

8 wings mixed flats and drums served with ranch.

Fish & Chips

$17.95

2 piece cod fish fried in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with tartar sauce and ketchup.

Shrimp & Chips

$17.95

8 Fried shrimp in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with Cocktail sauce and ketchup.

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$17.95

2 Catfish filet coated in our blend of Cajun spiced cornmeal and fried till golden brown. Served with sweet corn nuggets and fries. comes with tartar and ketchup

Chicken Strips

$14.95

4 fried chicken strips and your choice of side. served with ranch and ketchup

Grill

Crabby Cakes

Crabby Cakes

$21.95

Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$19.95

6 oz Mahi mahi fillet grilled blackend or lemon pepper, comes with 1 corn 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.

Sockeye Salmon

Sockeye Salmon

$22.95

8 oz Sockeye Baked in a aioli glaze. Includes 1 corn, 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.

Linguine Pasta

Linguine Pasta

$9.95

Create your own combination of pasta sauce and proteins. Includes bell peppers.

Crab Mac n Cheese

Crab Mac n Cheese

$18.95

Our homemade mac n cheese baked with king crab lump meat and topped with crispy bacon.

Sides

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.95

Our hearty New England white clam chowder.

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$8.95

Our homemade cajun seafood gumbo made in chicken and pork broth cup includes shrimp, clams and a small scoop rice.

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$15.95

Our homemade Cajun seafood gumbo made with chicken and pork broth. Bowl includes shrimp, clams, snow crab, sausage, potatoes and a scoop of rice.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.95

Classic Caesar Salad (pictured with optional grilled shrimp)

French Baguette

$3.50

Fries

$7.50

Upgrade to Cajun fries or Lemon pepper fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Upgrade to Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning.

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Corn

$3.00

1 half cob each.

Potatoes

$5.50

1 order of red potatoes (3)

Sausage

$8.50

1 Pork cajun link cut into 5 pieces

Corn Nuggets

$7.95

1 Fried Cod Fish

$5.00

1 Piece Fried Catfish

$6.00

1 Fried Shrimp

$1.50

Veggies ( Broccoli)

$5.50

1 Chicken strip

$3.00

Kids menu

Kids Shrimp n Chips

$9.99

4 Fried beer batter shrimp includes 1 corn and fries and a drink.

Kids Fish n Chips

$9.99

1 piece fried beer batter cod fish includes a corn, fries and drink.

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

2 Chicken strips and 1 corn with your choice of side and drink

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.99

Kids sized Plain Mac n cheese includes 1 corn and your choice side and drink.

Dessert

Bundt Cake

$6.00

Extras

24 oz Sauce

$8.00

12 oz Sauce

$5.00

4 oz Sauce

$1.00

Lemons

$0.50

Table Paper

Bibs

Crab Cracker

Crab Cracker

$3.50
Crab Sheller

Crab Sheller

$2.00

Extra Condiments

Poly Gloves

Poly Gloves

Open Check

$0.01

Crabby Crab Specialties

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$27.00

Our signature drink, a must try! 51oz of Tito’s Vodka, Hornitos Tequila, Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, Sweet n Sour, lemon lime soda, and topped with Swedish Fish floaters. Sharing is caring!

Pack a Punch Bowl

Pack a Punch Bowl

$30.00

Not just any fruit punch. This 51 oz cocktail definitely packs a punch! Includes Grey Goose Vodka, Deep Eddy’s Peach Vodka, Razzmatazz, Triple Sec, Sweet n Sour, Cranberry juice, oranges, and cherries. Made to share!

Henny Time

Henny Time

$18.00

Any time is Henny time! Our delicious pineapple juice adds the sweetest zing to the smooth rich flavor of Hennessy and Grand Marnier mixed with a splash of Sweet n Sour. A Tajin coated rim is added to kick up the spice to awaken your taste buds!

Bye Bye Birdie

Bye Bye Birdie

$15.00

This shot flight consist of (4) 5 oz shots each of Long Island Iced Tea, Adios Sucka, Tokyo Tea and Tequila Sunrise. For when you can’t make up your mind. No substitutions please.

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$15.00
Mermaid's Tail

Mermaid's Tail

$14.00

A fruity but strong drink. Made with Captain Morgan spiced and Malibu rum. We add pineapple and lime juice with a splash of Blue Curacao. This drink pairs with seafood perfectly!

Jalapeno Cucumber Lemonade Spiked

$13.00

Our house made Lemonade infused with Jalapeños for a nice kick and spiked with Svedka Cucumber Vodka. (Available without alcohol)

Adios Sucka

$15.00
Southern Sweet Tea

Southern Sweet Tea

$12.50

The Southern Sweet Tea is exactly as it sounds. An Arnold Palmer with a kick! We add Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea Vodka with lemonade, Sweet n Sour and lime juice for an easy going addition to any meal!

Berrylicious Mojito

Berrylicious Mojito

$13.00

Our twist on the popular Mojito, a top seller since the first day! This awesome spin on a classic mojito is super refreshing and has a very light bubbly flavor. We start with Malibu Rum, add fresh blueberries, raspberries and mint. Muddle all the ingredients together and serve over ice with a splash of lemon lime soda.

Michelada

Michelada

$11.50

Our most popular drink! A Michelada is best described as a Bloody Mary with beer instead of Vodka. It’s spicy, flavorful, and refreshing! Made with Clamato juice, Tajin pepper, Worcestershire, Tobasco, green olives, black pepper, lemon & limes, Maggie soy sauce, and Modelo.

Michelada Mix Only

$5.00

Maker's Scream

$14.00

Maker’s Mark Whiskey, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, mixed with blueberries and lemon for a smooth yet stiff cocktail. The perfect drink to help you recover from a rough day!

Cucumber Martini

$15.00

Manager’s choice! Made with Svedka Cucumber Vodka, Sweet n Sour, and a splash of lemon lime soda. Served in a martini glass rimmed with Tajin. A perfect blend of fire and ice!

Beers

PINT Coors Lite

$7.00Out of stock

PINT Modelo Especial

$7.00

PINT Firestone Walker 805

$8.00

PINT Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

PINT Boston Lager

$8.00

PINT Sapporo

$8.00

PINT Blue Moon

$8.00

PINT Lagunitas IPA

$8.50

PINT Sculpin IPA

$9.00

PINT Modelo Negra

$9.00

Bottle Miller Lite

$5.00

Bottle Corona Extra

$5.00

Bottle Heineken

$5.50

Bottle Angry Orchard

$5.50

Corona Prem

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Root Beer

$4.74

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

San Pellegrino 500 ml

$6.50

Evian 750 ml

$6.50

Ginger Beer, Fever Tree 700 ml

$7.50

Jalapeno Cucumber Lemonade

$7.00

Crabby Lemonade

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Fruit Juice

$3.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$12.00

Seafood

King Crab Legs

$88.78

2 piece order comes with your choice for a free corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Snow Crab Cluster

$39.58

1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$68.38

1.25 lbs and up. Comes served whole, Includes choice of corn or potatoes.To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Lobster

Lobster

$70.78

1.25 lbs and up. Comes Cracked and cleaned, includes choice of corn or potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Clams

$20.34

By the pound.To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Black Mussels

$20.34

By the pound, To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Green Mussels

Green Mussels

$20.34

By the pound, To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

1LB Crawfish

1LB Crawfish

$16.74

By the pound To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

1LB Peeled Shrimp

$25.14

By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

1LB Shrimp shell on

$21.54

Head and tail on shrimp by the pound To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Half LB Shrimp

$11.40

Half pound Head and tail on shrimp. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Half LB Peeled shrimp

$13.80

Half pound Peeled tail on shrimp. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Half LB Crawfish

$8.35

Half pound Crawfish. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Combos

Seafood Medley

$284.40

3 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters, half pound of shrimp, 3 corn 2 orders of potatoes. Your choice of 1 Lobster or Dungeness, choice of clams, green or black mussels. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Sampler

$105.60

1 King crab leg, 1 snow cluster and a half pound of shrimp. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Just Crab

$205.20

1 Dungeness crab, 2 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Crustacean

$110.40

1 Lobster, half pound shrimp and half pound crawfish, includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

2LB Shrimp (shell on)

$39.48

2 pounds of Head on tail on shrimp in the same bag comes with your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

2LB Peeled Shrimp

$46.68

2 pounds of peeled tail on shrimp in the same bag includes your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS

Fryer

Calamari

Calamari

$20.34

Golden battered rings in our blend of house spices! comes with cocktail sauce and chipotle aioli sauce.

Bacon Chowder Fries

Bacon Chowder Fries

$17.94

Our crispy golden fries topped with a huge helping of our New England White Clam Chowder. Topped with bacon and chives. Definitely enough to share!

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$19.14

Large shrimp wrapped with bacon and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce and cocktail sauce.

Crispy Clam Strips

$15.54

Comes with cocktail sauce

Wings

$17.94

8 wings mixed flats and drums served with ranch.

Fish & Chips

$21.54

2 piece cod fish fried in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with tartar sauce and ketchup.

Shrimp & Chips

$21.54

8 Fried shrimp in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with Cocktail sauce and ketchup.

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$21.54

2 Catfish filet coated in our blend of Cajun spiced cornmeal and fried till golden brown. Served with sweet corn nuggets and fries. comes with tartar and ketchup

Chicken Strips

$17.94

4 fried chicken strips and your choice of side. served with ranch and ketchup

Grill

Crabby Cakes

Crabby Cakes

$26.34

Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.

Mahi Mahi

$23.94

6 oz Mahi mahi fillet grilled blackend or lemon pepper, comes with 1 corn 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.

Sockeye Salmon

Sockeye Salmon

$27.54

8 oz Sockeye Baked in a aioli glaze. Includes 1 corn, 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.

Linguine Pasta

$11.95

Create your own combination of pasta sauce and proteins. Includes bell peppers.

Crab Mac n Cheese

Crab Mac n Cheese

$22.74

Our homemade mac n cheese baked with king crab lump meat and topped with crispy bacon.

Sides

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.54

Our hearty New England white clam chowder.

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$10.74

Our homemade cajun seafood gumbo made in chicken and pork broth cup includes shrimp, clams and a small scoop rice.

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$19.14

Our homemade Cajun seafood gumbo made with chicken and pork broth. Bowl includes shrimp, clams, snow crab, sausage, potatoes and a scoop of rice.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.54

Classic Caesar Salad (pictured with optional grilled shrimp)

French Baguette

$4.20

Fries

$9.50

Upgrade to Cajun fries or Lemon pepper fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.20

Upgrade to Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning.

Steamed Rice

$4.80

Coleslaw

$6.00

Corn

$3.60

1 half cod each.

Potatoes

$6.60

1 order of red potatoes (3)

Sausage

$10.20

1 Pork cajun link cut into 5 pieces

Corn Nuggets

$9.95

1 Fried Cod Fish

$5.00

1 Piece Fried Catfish

$7.20

1 Fried Shrimp

$1.80

Veggies

$6.60

Kids menu

Kids Shrimp n Chips

$11.98

4 Fried beer batter shrimp includes 1 corn and fries and a drink.

Kids Fish n Chips

$11.98

1 piece fried beer batter cod fish includes a corn, fries and drink.

Kids Chicken Strips

$11.98

2 Chicken strips and 1 corn with your choice of side and drink

Kids Mac n Cheese

$11.98

Kids sized Plain Mac n cheese includes 1 corn and your choice side and drink.

Extra sauces , tools and condiments

24 oz Sauce

$9.60

12 oz Sauce

$6.00

4 oz Sauce

$1.50

Lemons

$0.60

Table Paper

Bibs

Crab Cracker

$4.20

Crab Sheller

$2.40

Extra Condiments

Poly Gloves

Dessert

Bundt Cake

$7.20

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.74

Diet pepsi

$4.74

Lemonade

$4.74

Sierra Mist

$4.74

Dr. pepper

$4.74

Iced Tea

$4.74

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.74

San Pellegrino

$7.80

Evian

$7.80

Ginger Beer

$9.00

Crabby Lemonade

$8.40

Root Beer

$4.74
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun seafood boil at it's best! Join us for an awesome dining experience! Be prepared to get down and dirty!

Website

Location

4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Directions

Gallery
The Crabby Crab image
The Crabby Crab image
The Crabby Crab image

Similar restaurants in your area

NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
orange star4.7 • 1,037
14622 VENTURA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Al's Hot Chicken - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
14518 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.6 • 4,276
14435 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
14568 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Anajak Thai
orange star4.1 • 973
14704 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Malama Pono Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,242
13355 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
orange star4.7 • 1,037
14622 VENTURA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 040 - Fashion Square
orange star4.6 • 627
14006 Riverside Dr Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston