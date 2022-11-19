- Home
- /
- Sherman Oaks
- /
- Sherman Oaks
- /
- The Crabby Crab
The Crabby Crab
2,013 Reviews
$$
4457 Van Nuys Blvd.
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Seafood
King Crab
Snow Crab Cluster
1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Dungeness Crab
1.25 lbs and up. Comes served whole, Includes choice of corn or potatoes.To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Lobster
1.25 lbs and up. Comes Cracked and cleaned, includes choice of corn or potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Clams
By the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Black Mussels
By the pound, To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Green Mussels
By the pound, To add more sides please add separately (note: please use the "same bag" option under all items you want together)
1LB Crawfish
By the pound To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Shrimp Shell On
Head and tail on shrimp by the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Peeled Shrimp
By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Half LB Shrimp shell on
Half pound Head and tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Half LB Peeled shrimp
Half pound Peeled tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Half LB Crawfish
Half pound Crawfish. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Combos
Seafood Medley
3 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters, half pound of shrimp, 3 corn 2 orders of potatoes. Your choice of 1 Lobster or Dungeness, choice of clams, green or black mussels. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Just Crab
1 Dungeness crab, 2 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Crustacean
1 Lobster, half pound shrimp and half pound crawfish, includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
2LB Shrimp (shell on)
2 pounds of Head on tail on shrimp in the SAME BAG comes with your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
2LB Peeled Shrimp
2 pounds of peeled tail on shrimp in the SAME BAG includes your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Sampler
1 King crab leg, 1 snow cluster and a half pound of shrimp. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Fryer
Calamari
Golden battered rings in our blend of house spices! comes with cocktail sauce and chipotle aioli sauce.
Bacon Chowder Fries
Our crispy golden fries topped with a huge helping of our New England White Clam Chowder. Topped with bacon and chives. Definitely enough to share!
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Large shrimp wrapped with bacon and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce and cocktail sauce.
Crispy Clam Strips
Comes with cocktail sauce
Wings
8 wings mixed flats and drums served with ranch.
Fish & Chips
2 piece cod fish fried in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with tartar sauce and ketchup.
Shrimp & Chips
8 Fried shrimp in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with Cocktail sauce and ketchup.
Catfish Basket
2 Catfish filet coated in our blend of Cajun spiced cornmeal and fried till golden brown. Served with sweet corn nuggets and fries. comes with tartar and ketchup
Chicken Strips
4 fried chicken strips and your choice of side. served with ranch and ketchup
Grill
Crabby Cakes
Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.
Mahi Mahi
6 oz Mahi mahi fillet grilled blackend or lemon pepper, comes with 1 corn 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.
Sockeye Salmon
8 oz Sockeye Baked in a aioli glaze. Includes 1 corn, 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.
Linguine Pasta
Create your own combination of pasta sauce and proteins. Includes bell peppers.
Crab Mac n Cheese
Our homemade mac n cheese baked with king crab lump meat and topped with crispy bacon.
Sides
Clam Chowder
Our hearty New England white clam chowder.
Cup Seafood Gumbo
Our homemade cajun seafood gumbo made in chicken and pork broth cup includes shrimp, clams and a small scoop rice.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
Our homemade Cajun seafood gumbo made with chicken and pork broth. Bowl includes shrimp, clams, snow crab, sausage, potatoes and a scoop of rice.
Classic Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad (pictured with optional grilled shrimp)
French Baguette
Fries
Upgrade to Cajun fries or Lemon pepper fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
Upgrade to Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning.
Steamed Rice
Coleslaw
Corn
1 half cob each.
Potatoes
1 order of red potatoes (3)
Sausage
1 Pork cajun link cut into 5 pieces
Corn Nuggets
1 Fried Cod Fish
1 Piece Fried Catfish
1 Fried Shrimp
Veggies ( Broccoli)
1 Chicken strip
Kids menu
Kids Shrimp n Chips
4 Fried beer batter shrimp includes 1 corn and fries and a drink.
Kids Fish n Chips
1 piece fried beer batter cod fish includes a corn, fries and drink.
Kids Chicken Strips
2 Chicken strips and 1 corn with your choice of side and drink
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids sized Plain Mac n cheese includes 1 corn and your choice side and drink.
Dessert
Extras
Crabby Crab Specialties
Fish Bowl
Our signature drink, a must try! 51oz of Tito’s Vodka, Hornitos Tequila, Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, Sweet n Sour, lemon lime soda, and topped with Swedish Fish floaters. Sharing is caring!
Pack a Punch Bowl
Not just any fruit punch. This 51 oz cocktail definitely packs a punch! Includes Grey Goose Vodka, Deep Eddy’s Peach Vodka, Razzmatazz, Triple Sec, Sweet n Sour, Cranberry juice, oranges, and cherries. Made to share!
Henny Time
Any time is Henny time! Our delicious pineapple juice adds the sweetest zing to the smooth rich flavor of Hennessy and Grand Marnier mixed with a splash of Sweet n Sour. A Tajin coated rim is added to kick up the spice to awaken your taste buds!
Bye Bye Birdie
This shot flight consist of (4) 5 oz shots each of Long Island Iced Tea, Adios Sucka, Tokyo Tea and Tequila Sunrise. For when you can’t make up your mind. No substitutions please.
Mai Tai
Mermaid's Tail
A fruity but strong drink. Made with Captain Morgan spiced and Malibu rum. We add pineapple and lime juice with a splash of Blue Curacao. This drink pairs with seafood perfectly!
Jalapeno Cucumber Lemonade Spiked
Our house made Lemonade infused with Jalapeños for a nice kick and spiked with Svedka Cucumber Vodka. (Available without alcohol)
Adios Sucka
Southern Sweet Tea
The Southern Sweet Tea is exactly as it sounds. An Arnold Palmer with a kick! We add Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea Vodka with lemonade, Sweet n Sour and lime juice for an easy going addition to any meal!
Berrylicious Mojito
Our twist on the popular Mojito, a top seller since the first day! This awesome spin on a classic mojito is super refreshing and has a very light bubbly flavor. We start with Malibu Rum, add fresh blueberries, raspberries and mint. Muddle all the ingredients together and serve over ice with a splash of lemon lime soda.
Michelada
Our most popular drink! A Michelada is best described as a Bloody Mary with beer instead of Vodka. It’s spicy, flavorful, and refreshing! Made with Clamato juice, Tajin pepper, Worcestershire, Tobasco, green olives, black pepper, lemon & limes, Maggie soy sauce, and Modelo.
Michelada Mix Only
Maker's Scream
Maker’s Mark Whiskey, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, mixed with blueberries and lemon for a smooth yet stiff cocktail. The perfect drink to help you recover from a rough day!
Cucumber Martini
Manager’s choice! Made with Svedka Cucumber Vodka, Sweet n Sour, and a splash of lemon lime soda. Served in a martini glass rimmed with Tajin. A perfect blend of fire and ice!
Beers
PINT Coors Lite
PINT Modelo Especial
PINT Firestone Walker 805
PINT Sam Adams Seasonal
PINT Boston Lager
PINT Sapporo
PINT Blue Moon
PINT Lagunitas IPA
PINT Sculpin IPA
PINT Modelo Negra
Bottle Miller Lite
Bottle Corona Extra
Bottle Heineken
Bottle Angry Orchard
Corona Prem
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
San Pellegrino 500 ml
Evian 750 ml
Ginger Beer, Fever Tree 700 ml
Jalapeno Cucumber Lemonade
Crabby Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Fruit Juice
Beer Flight
Seafood
King Crab Legs
2 piece order comes with your choice for a free corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Snow Crab Cluster
1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Dungeness Crab
1.25 lbs and up. Comes served whole, Includes choice of corn or potatoes.To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Lobster
1.25 lbs and up. Comes Cracked and cleaned, includes choice of corn or potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Clams
By the pound.To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Black Mussels
By the pound, To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Green Mussels
By the pound, To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Crawfish
By the pound To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Peeled Shrimp
By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Shrimp shell on
Head and tail on shrimp by the pound To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Half LB Shrimp
Half pound Head and tail on shrimp. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Half LB Peeled shrimp
Half pound Peeled tail on shrimp. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Half LB Crawfish
Half pound Crawfish. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Combos
Seafood Medley
3 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters, half pound of shrimp, 3 corn 2 orders of potatoes. Your choice of 1 Lobster or Dungeness, choice of clams, green or black mussels. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Sampler
1 King crab leg, 1 snow cluster and a half pound of shrimp. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Just Crab
1 Dungeness crab, 2 king crab legs, 2 snow clusters. Includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Crustacean
1 Lobster, half pound shrimp and half pound crawfish, includes 2 corn and 1 order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
2LB Shrimp (shell on)
2 pounds of Head on tail on shrimp in the same bag comes with your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
2LB Peeled Shrimp
2 pounds of peeled tail on shrimp in the same bag includes your choice of 4 corn or 2 orders of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Fryer
Calamari
Golden battered rings in our blend of house spices! comes with cocktail sauce and chipotle aioli sauce.
Bacon Chowder Fries
Our crispy golden fries topped with a huge helping of our New England White Clam Chowder. Topped with bacon and chives. Definitely enough to share!
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Large shrimp wrapped with bacon and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce and cocktail sauce.
Crispy Clam Strips
Comes with cocktail sauce
Wings
8 wings mixed flats and drums served with ranch.
Fish & Chips
2 piece cod fish fried in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with tartar sauce and ketchup.
Shrimp & Chips
8 Fried shrimp in our house made beer batter and french fries. Served with Cocktail sauce and ketchup.
Catfish Basket
2 Catfish filet coated in our blend of Cajun spiced cornmeal and fried till golden brown. Served with sweet corn nuggets and fries. comes with tartar and ketchup
Chicken Strips
4 fried chicken strips and your choice of side. served with ranch and ketchup
Grill
Crabby Cakes
Four 2 oz 100% king crab lump meat crab cake garnished with a small spring mix salad and red wine onions, chipotle aioli sauce on the side.
Mahi Mahi
6 oz Mahi mahi fillet grilled blackend or lemon pepper, comes with 1 corn 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.
Sockeye Salmon
8 oz Sockeye Baked in a aioli glaze. Includes 1 corn, 2 red potatoes, a small spring mix salad with red wine onions and your choice of 1 side.
Linguine Pasta
Create your own combination of pasta sauce and proteins. Includes bell peppers.
Crab Mac n Cheese
Our homemade mac n cheese baked with king crab lump meat and topped with crispy bacon.
Sides
Clam Chowder
Our hearty New England white clam chowder.
Cup Seafood Gumbo
Our homemade cajun seafood gumbo made in chicken and pork broth cup includes shrimp, clams and a small scoop rice.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
Our homemade Cajun seafood gumbo made with chicken and pork broth. Bowl includes shrimp, clams, snow crab, sausage, potatoes and a scoop of rice.
Classic Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad (pictured with optional grilled shrimp)
French Baguette
Fries
Upgrade to Cajun fries or Lemon pepper fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
Upgrade to Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning.
Steamed Rice
Coleslaw
Corn
1 half cod each.
Potatoes
1 order of red potatoes (3)
Sausage
1 Pork cajun link cut into 5 pieces
Corn Nuggets
1 Fried Cod Fish
1 Piece Fried Catfish
1 Fried Shrimp
Veggies
Kids menu
Kids Shrimp n Chips
4 Fried beer batter shrimp includes 1 corn and fries and a drink.
Kids Fish n Chips
1 piece fried beer batter cod fish includes a corn, fries and drink.
Kids Chicken Strips
2 Chicken strips and 1 corn with your choice of side and drink
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids sized Plain Mac n cheese includes 1 corn and your choice side and drink.
Extra sauces , tools and condiments
Dessert
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Cajun seafood boil at it's best! Join us for an awesome dining experience! Be prepared to get down and dirty!
4457 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403