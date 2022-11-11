Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crack'd EGG

1,282 Reviews

$$

4131 Brownsville Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Order Again

GROCERY

BACON SSNG

BACON SSNG

$4.99

CALI Caffeinated COFFEE

$2.99

Features Rykoff Sexton Cali Cafe 100% Colombian Ground Coffee is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans Rainforest Alliance certified Single origin Serve Good Benefits Rykoff Sexton Cali Cafe 100% Colombian Ground Coffee is portioned in convenient 2.5oz fractional packs. Maintains freshness and portion control for consistent brew quality. Simply empty contents into filter basket for each 1/2 gallon brew. Makes 8-10 cups fresh brewed coffee.

VIRGIN MARY MIX

VIRGIN MARY MIX

$6.99

Qt. of our Homemade Bloody Mary Mix. Does not come with condiments.

HOT SAUCE 10 OZ

HOT SAUCE 10 OZ

$12.00

Gourmet Hot Sauce...Big Flavors, not Just Hot

STEEL CITY CHILI,SPICY

STEEL CITY CHILI,SPICY

$8.00

Just add a pound of browned ground meat. Heat and Serve

CONSTITUTION

PCKT CONSTITUTION

PCKT CONSTITUTION

$1.50

Know your constitution. Every educated citizen should understand America's founding document — for the sake of our republic.

HATS

WICKED CHICKEN BEANIE (BLACK)

WICKED CHICKEN BEANIE (BLACK)

$15.00

Black & White

WICKED CHICKEN BEANIE (GREY)

WICKED CHICKEN BEANIE (GREY)

$15.00

GREY & BLACK

GOD'S CTRY

GOD'S CTRY

$20.00
LPD. PMPK. THNKFL&BLSSD

LPD. PMPK. THNKFL&BLSSD

$20.00

TOYS

BACON&EGGS

BACON&EGGS

$9.00
CHIX FINGERS LAUNCH

CHIX FINGERS LAUNCH

$4.00
PIG PEN SLIME

PIG PEN SLIME

$7.00

SNOT BAD HANKY COLLECTION

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"
BLESS YOU

BLESS YOU

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

BLOW ME

BLOW ME

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

BORED TO TEARS

BORED TO TEARS

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS

FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

FOR CRYING OUT LOUD

FOR CRYING OUT LOUD

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

GETTING OLDER BLOWS

GETTING OLDER BLOWS

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

HAVING A MOMENT

HAVING A MOMENT

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

HYSTERICAL FEMALE

HYSTERICAL FEMALE

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

MAN COLD

MAN COLD

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

MOM TEARS

MOM TEARS

$7.00

You'll be blown away by how cute these hankies are. Skip wasteful tissues and grab this reusable and eco-friendly hankie. Handkerchiefs are machine washable, dry flat and iron safe. Material: 100% Cotton. Measures 12' x 12"

HOUSEWARES/MAGNETS

COASTER/GOLF

COASTER/GOLF

$5.00

DRTY WRK DSHCLTH 1 PCK

$5.00

DRTY WRK DSHCLTH 2 PCK

$8.00

DRTY WRK DSHCLTH 3 PCK

$11.00
GLASS FACEBOOK JAIL

GLASS FACEBOOK JAIL

$12.00
GLASS SNOWFLAKE

GLASS SNOWFLAKE

$12.00
GLASS PRONOUN PATRIOT

GLASS PRONOUN PATRIOT

$12.00
GLASS JUST THE TIP

GLASS JUST THE TIP

$12.00
GLASS VIOLATE CMMNTY STDS

GLASS VIOLATE CMMNTY STDS

$12.00

PERSONAL

HOT FLASH SPRAY

HOT FLASH SPRAY

$16.00

CHILL! Essential Oil Hot Flash Mist

LIP BALM POOP

LIP BALM POOP

$2.49

100% pure with no gmo's This product contains no poop Put it anywhere 100% Pure. No gmo. This product contains no poop!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Directions

Gallery
The Crack'd Egg image
The Crack'd Egg image
The Crack'd Egg image

Map
