American
Grange Hall The Crack Shack - Stall 4

No reviews yet

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Firebird
Coop Deville
Basic Chick

SANDWICHES

Coop Deville

$13.00

fried breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Firebird

$13.00

spicy fried breast, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan onion brioche

Basic Chick

$10.00

fried breast, artisan brioche

BOWLS

Baja Chop

$11.00

guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Baja Chop Side Salad

$6.00

guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Power Bowl

$14.00

pollo asado, soft boiled egg, heritage grains, salsa verde, avocado, arugula

OTHER CLUCK

Fries

$3.00

schmaltz, crack spice. *ketchup packets included

Grange Fries

$14.00

spicy nuggets, cool ranch, crispy bacon, pueblo chile-cheese wiz, scallion, schmaltz fries

4 Piece Nugs

$8.00

4 nuggets, served with ranch

6 Piece Nugs

$12.00
Fried Breast

$7.00

one boneless, fried, Red Bird Farms chicken breast.

Grilled Breast

$7.00

LIL' CLUCKERS

Kid's Meal

$7.50

nuggets, petite fries, juice box *ketchup packets included

SOMETHIN' SWEET

Pumpkin cheesecake Shake

$9.00

made with Little Man Ice Cream and schmaltz caramel

SAUCES

Extra Ranch

$0.50
Toro Sauce

$1.00
Fire Sauce

$1.50
Extra Hot Sauce

$0.25

DRINKS

20 oz Cup

$3.00

DIY fountain drink

Juice Box

$2.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Life Water

$2.50

Topo Chico Lime Twist

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50
The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. The menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

