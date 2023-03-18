Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crack Shack - Katy

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd

Ste R140

Katy, TX 77494

Popular Items

Shack Fries (Large)
Half Bird
Mini Biscuits


Sandwiches

Firebird

Firebird

$12.00

spicy fried thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll

Coop Deville

Coop Deville

$12.00

fried breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Señor Croque

Señor Croque

$13.00

fried breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Double Clucker

Double Clucker

$11.00

two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, guac, pickles, fried onions, burger sauce, artisan onion bun *contains pork*

Cali Drip

Cali Drip

$13.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

BAE

BAE

$9.00

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Katsu Lookin'

Katsu Lookin'

$12.00

chicken breast cutlet, panko breaded, umami aioli, purple cabbage slaw, namasu pickles, soft potato bun

Signature Fried Chicken

Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.00

signature bone-in fried chicken

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$31.00

signature bone-in fried chicken

For the Flock (Sides & Shares)

Shack Fries (Regular)

Shack Fries (Regular)

$3.00

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Shack Fries (Large)

Shack Fries (Large)

$6.00

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Classic Slaw

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Mini Biscuits

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

Served with miso-maple butter

Fire Nugs

Fire Nugs

$9.00

6 fire-tossed chicken nuggets

Mexican Poutine

Mexican Poutine

$12.00

schmaltz fries, pollo asado, jalapeno cheese wiz, pico de gallo

Flock Meals

Small Flock

Small Flock

$50.00

half bird bone-in fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

Big Flock

$65.00

whole bird bone-in fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Cluckers

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Chicken

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.50

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Ancient Grains

Ancient Grains

$10.00

quinoa, hummus, roasted veggies, arugula, lemon yogurt vin, crispy chickpeas

Baja Chop Salad

Baja Chop Salad

$9.50

cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Side Baja Chop Salad

Side Baja Chop Salad

$5.00

cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Somethin' Sweet

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

housemade, with love

Whoopie Pie Shake

Whoopie Pie Shake

$8.00
Mexican Vanilla Shake

Mexican Vanilla Shake

$8.00

A la Carte

Fried Breast

Fried Breast

$7.00

single piece of fried breast

Fried Thigh

Fried Thigh

$6.00

single piece of fried thigh

Grilled Breast

Grilled Breast

$7.00

single piece of grilled breast

More Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Pineapple Mustard

Pineapple Mustard

$0.25

Sweet Baby G's BBQ

$0.25

Sriracha 1000 Island

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from the founders' fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

Website

Location

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Ste R140, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

