Chicken
American
Sandwiches

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

review star

No reviews yet

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shack Fries (Regular)
Cali Drip
Double Clucker

LIMITED TIME SPECIALS

Super Smash Bird

Super Smash Bird

$10.50

smashed chicken burger, flattop onions, house funyuns, burger sauce, American cheese, pickles, potato roll *chicken patty contains pork

The Royal Hangover

The Royal Hangover

$11.00

giant biscuit, sunny egg, maple sausage, American cheese, hot garlicky aioli *maple sausage contains pork

Dark Matter Shake

Dark Matter Shake

$10.00Out of stock

dark matter brownie batter ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, autumn jimmie’s

Sandwiches

Firebird

Firebird

$14.00

spicy fried Jidori thigh, cool ranch, crispy onions, pickles, artisan potato roll

Coop Deville

Coop Deville

$14.00

fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo, napa cabbage, artisan brioche

Señor Croque

Señor Croque

$14.00

fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Caesar's Chick

Caesar's Chick

$14.00

grilled Jidori breast, caper mayo, arugula, romaine, pickled onions, pepperoncini, Caesar dressing, artisan whole wheat brioche

Cali Drip

Cali Drip

$14.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

Double Clucker

Double Clucker

$14.00

two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, avo, burger sauce, pickles, fried onions, artisan potato roll *chicken patty contains pork

BAE

BAE

$12.00

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Signature SoCal Fried Chicken

5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

$19.00

half Jidori Farm bird

10-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

10-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

$37.00

whole Jidori Farm bird

For the Flock

Shack Fries (Regular)

Shack Fries (Regular)

$3.50

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Shack Fries (Large)

Shack Fries (Large)

$6.50

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Classic Slaw

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Mexican Poutine

Mexican Poutine

$13.00

schmaltz fries, pico de gallo, pollo asado, cilantro, jalapeño cheese wiz

Mini Biscuits

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

miso-maple butter

Fried Thigh

Fried Thigh

$7.00

single piece of fried Jidori thigh

Fried Breast

Fried Breast

$7.00

single piece of fried Jidori breast

Grilled Breast

Grilled Breast

$7.00

single piece of grilled Jidori breast

Fire Nugs

Fire Nugs

$11.00

6 fire-tossed Jidori nuggets

Flock Meals

Small Flock

Small Flock

$60.00

5-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

Big Flock

$75.00

10-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Cluckers

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$7.00

Grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Bowls

Baja Chop

Baja Chop

$13.00

guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.00

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Ancient Grains

Ancient Grains

$13.00Out of stock

roasted vegetables, quinoa, hummus, lemon yogurt vin

Baja Chop Side Salad

Baja Chop Side Salad

$6.00

guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Somethin' Sweet

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

housemade, with love

Strawberry Crunch Shake

$10.00Out of stock

made with After's Ice Cream and honey biscuit crumble

More Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Sriracha 1,000 Island

Sriracha 1,000 Island

$0.25
Baja Hot Sauce

Baja Hot Sauce

$0.25
Pineapple Mustard

Pineapple Mustard

$0.25
Ketchup

Ketchup

Sweet Baby G's BBQ

$0.25

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

superior light beer | 4.2%

Coors Light

$7.00

lager | 4.2%

Bud Light (25 oz.)

$9.00

lager | 4.2%

Firestone "805"

$8.00

Blonde Ale | 4.7%

Pacifico (24 oz.)

$10.00Out of stock

mexican pilsner | 4.5%

Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

mexican lager | 4.2%

Blue Moon

$8.00

belgian white ale | 5.4%

Stella Artois

$8.00

Pilsner | 5%

Modern Times "Orderville"

$8.00

hazy IPA | 7.2%

Coronado Brewing "Weekend Vibes"

$8.00Out of stock

IPA | 6.8%

White Claw

$7.00

hard seltzer | 5%

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Stubborn Cola

$3.25

Stubborn Zero Sugar Cola

$3.25
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.25
Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda

$3.25
Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai Soda

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai Soda

$3.25

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.25
Stubborn Vanilla Agave Cream Soda

Stubborn Vanilla Agave Cream Soda

$3.25
Blood Orange Pellegrino (Sparkling)

Blood Orange Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$2.50Out of stock
Lemon Pellegrino (Sparkling)

Lemon Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$2.50
Restaurant info

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

Location

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The Crack Shack Las Vegas image
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image

