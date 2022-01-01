Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crack Shack Riverton

review star

No reviews yet

4505 W Partridge Hill Lane

Ste P100

Riverton, UT 84096

Sandwiches

Firebird

Firebird

$12.00

spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll

The Basic

The Basic

$10.00

fried Jidori breast, shredded iceberg, pickles, CS burger sauce, artisan brioche

Coop Deville

Coop Deville

$12.00

fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Señor Croque

Señor Croque

$13.00

fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Pollo Soprano

Pollo Soprano

$11.00

parmesan chicken thigh cutlet, mozzarella, andy’s marinara, pesto butter, seeded hoagie

Cali Drip

Cali Drip

$12.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

Double Clucker

Double Clucker

$13.00

two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, guac, pickles, fried onions, burger sauce, artisan potato roll *chicken patty contains pork

BAE

BAE

$9.00

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Signature Fried Chicken

Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.00

5-piece bone-in fried Jidori chicken

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$31.00

10-piece bone-in fried Jidori chicken

For the Flock (Sides & Shares)

Shack Fries (Regular)

Shack Fries (Regular)

$3.00

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Shack Fries (Large)

Shack Fries (Large)

$6.00

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Classic Slaw

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Mini Biscuits

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

Served with miso-maple butter

Fire Nugs

Fire Nugs

$9.00

6 fire-tossed Jidori chicken nuggets

Chicken Oysters

Chicken Oysters

$11.00

pickle brined, mustard seed tartar, lemon (chicken, not shellfish. a delicacy, some would say!)

Mexican Poutine

Mexican Poutine

$12.00

shack fries, pico de gallo, pollo asado, cilantro, jalapeño cheese wiz

Flock Meals

Small Flock

Small Flock

$50.00

5-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

Big Flock

$65.00

10-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Cluckers

Kid's Cheese

Kid's Cheese

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Chicken

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Bowls

Baja Chop Salad

Baja Chop Salad

$9.50

cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.50

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Ancient Grains

Ancient Grains

$10.00

quinoa, hummus, roasted veggies, arugula, lemon yogurt vin, crispy chickpeas

Side Baja Chop Salad

Side Baja Chop Salad

$5.00

cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Somethin' Sweet

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

housemade, with love

A la Carte

Fried Breast

Fried Breast

$6.00

single piece of fried Jidori breast

Fried Thigh

Fried Thigh

$6.00

single piece of fried Jidori thigh

Grilled Breast

Grilled Breast

$6.00

single piece of grilled Jidori breast

More Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Sriracha 1,000 Island

Sriracha 1,000 Island

$0.25
Pineapple Mustard

Pineapple Mustard

$0.25

Sweet Baby G's BBQ

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from the founders' fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

4505 W Partridge Hill Lane, Ste P100, Riverton, UT 84096

