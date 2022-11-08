- Home
The Crack Shack Little Italy
7,293 Reviews
$$
2266 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Order Again
Popular Items
LIMITED TIME SPECIALS
Flock Meals
Signature SoCal Fried Chicken
Sandwiches
BAE
bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*
Coop Deville
fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche
Firebird
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
Señor Croque
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
Caesar's Chick
grilled Jidori breast, caper mayo, arugula, romaine, pickled onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, artisan brioche
Double Clucker
two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, guac, pickles, fried onions, burger sauce, artisan potato roll *chicken patty contains pork
Cali Drip
pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta
Bowls
Baja Chop
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Anti-Salad Power Bowl
smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions
Downward Dog
seasonal vegetables, quinoa, hummus, lemon yogurt vin
Classic Slaw
napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo
Baja Chop Side Salad
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Other Cluck
Regular Schmaltz Fries
Large Schmaltz Fries
Mexican Poutine
schmaltz fries, pico de gallo, pollo asado, cilantro, jalapeño cheese wiz
Mini Biscuits
miso-maple butter
Chicken Oysters
pickle brined, mustard seed tartar, lemon (chicken, not shellfish. a delicacy, some would say!)
Fried Thigh
single piece of fried Jidori thigh