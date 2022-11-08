Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Chicken

The Crack Shack Little Italy

7,293 Reviews

$$

2266 Kettner Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101

Firebird
Large Schmaltz Fries
Coop Deville

LIMITED TIME SPECIALS

Super Smash Bird

Super Smash Bird

$10.50

smashed chicken burger, flattop onions, house funyuns, burger sauce, American cheese, pickles, potato roll *chicken patty contains pork

Dark Matter Shake

Dark Matter Shake

$9.00

dark matter brownie batter ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, autumn jimmie’s

Flock Meals

Small Flock

Small Flock

$50.00

5-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

Big Flock

$65.00

10-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Signature SoCal Fried Chicken

5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

$18.00

half Jidori Farm bird

10-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

10-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

$34.00

whole Jidori Farm bird

Sandwiches

BAE

BAE

$9.00

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Coop Deville

Coop Deville

$13.00

fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Firebird

Firebird

$13.00

spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll

Señor Croque

Señor Croque

$13.00

fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Caesar's Chick

Caesar's Chick

$13.00Out of stock

grilled Jidori breast, caper mayo, arugula, romaine, pickled onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, artisan brioche

Double Clucker

Double Clucker

$13.00

two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, guac, pickles, fried onions, burger sauce, artisan potato roll *chicken patty contains pork

Cali Drip

Cali Drip

$13.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

Bowls

Baja Chop

Baja Chop

$11.00

guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Anti-Salad Power Bowl

Anti-Salad Power Bowl

$11.50

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Downward Dog

Downward Dog

$11.50

seasonal vegetables, quinoa, hummus, lemon yogurt vin

Classic Slaw

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Baja Chop Side Salad

Baja Chop Side Salad

$6.00

guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Other Cluck

Regular Schmaltz Fries

$3.00

Regular Schmaltz Fries

$3.00
Large Schmaltz Fries

$6.00

Large Schmaltz Fries

$6.00
Mexican Poutine

Mexican Poutine

$12.50

schmaltz fries, pico de gallo, pollo asado, cilantro, jalapeño cheese wiz

Mini Biscuits

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

miso-maple butter

Chicken Oysters

Chicken Oysters

$12.00

pickle brined, mustard seed tartar, lemon (chicken, not shellfish. a delicacy, some would say!)

Fried Thigh

Fried Thigh

$6.00

single piece of fried Jidori thigh

Fried Breast

Fried Breast