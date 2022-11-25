Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crack Shack 9th & 9th SLC

review star

No reviews yet

912 East 900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Popular Items

Shack Fries (Large)
Firebird
Coop Deville

Sandwiches

Firebird

$12.00

spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll

The Basic

$10.00

fried Jidori breast, shredded iceberg, pickles, CS burger sauce, artisan brioche

Coop Deville

$12.00

fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Señor Croque

$13.00

fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Pollo Soprano

$11.00

parmesan chicken thigh cutlet, mozzarella, andy’s marinara, pesto butter, seeded hoagie

Cali Drip

$12.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

Double Clucker

$13.00

two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, guac, pickles, fried onions, burger sauce, artisan potato roll *chicken patty contains pork

BAE

$9.00

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Signature Fried Chicken

Half Bird

$17.00

5-piece bone-in fried Jidori chicken

Whole Bird

$31.00

10-piece bone-in fried Jidori chicken

For the Flock (Sides & Shares)

Shack Fries (Regular)

$3.00

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Shack Fries (Large)

$6.00

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

Served with miso-maple butter

Fire Nugs

$9.00

6 fire-tossed Jidori chicken nuggets

Chicken Oysters

$11.00

pickle brined, mustard seed tartar, lemon (chicken, not shellfish. a delicacy, some would say!)

Mexican Poutine

$12.00

shack fries, pico de gallo, pollo asado, cilantro, jalapeño cheese wiz

Flock Meals

Small Flock

$50.00

5-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

$65.00

10-piece bone-in Jidori fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Cluckers

Kid's Cheese

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Bowls

Baja Chop Salad

$9.50

cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Power Bowl

$11.50

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Ancient Grains

$10.00

quinoa, hummus, roasted veggies, arugula, lemon yogurt vin, crispy chickpeas

Side Baja Chop Salad

$5.00

cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing

Somethin' Sweet

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

housemade, with love

A la Carte

Fried Breast

$6.00

single piece of fried Jidori breast

Fried Thigh

$6.00

single piece of fried Jidori thigh

Grilled Breast

$6.00

single piece of grilled Jidori breast

More Sauce

Ranch

$0.25
Spicy Fry Sauce (Sriracha 1,000 Island)

$0.25
Pineapple Mustard

$0.25
Sweet Baby G's BBQ

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from the founders' fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

Website

Location

912 East 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

