  • Home
  • /
  • Lehi
  • /
  • The Crack Shack - St. George, UT
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crack Shack St. George

review star

No reviews yet

1216 S Bluff St

Ste 1201

St. George, UT 84043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Sandwiches

Firebird

Firebird

$12.50

spicy fried thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll

The Basic

The Basic

$10.50

fried breast, shredded iceberg, pickles, CS burger sauce, artisan brioche

Coop Deville

Coop Deville

$12.50

fried breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche

Señor Croque

Señor Croque

$13.00

fried breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche

Super Smash Bird

Super Smash Bird

$10.50

smashed chicken patty, house funyuns, pickles, cheddar, dijonnaise sauce, soft potato bun *contains pork*

Cali Drip

Cali Drip

$13.00

pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$12.00

buffalo-ranch sauce, fried breast, pickles, iceberg + cabbage slaw, soft potato bun

BAE

BAE

$9.50

bacon, avo, sunny side egg, american cheddar, artisan brioche *This is our only chicken-free sandwich, but you’re welcome to add some below!*

Boxed Lunch Combos (Online Exclusive!)

Firebird Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

Firebird Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Firebird + choice of side

Coop Deville Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

Coop Deville Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Coop Deville + choice of side

Cali Drip Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

Cali Drip Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Cali Drip + choice of side

Senor Croque Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

Senor Croque Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$17.00

Senor Croque + choice of side

BAE Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

BAE Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$14.00

BAE + choice of side

Buffalo Soldier Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

Buffalo Soldier Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$16.00

Buffalo Soldier + choice of side

The Basic Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

The Basic Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$14.00

The Basic + choice of side

Super Smash Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

Super Smash Boxed Lunch (Online Exclusive)

$14.00

Super Smash Bird + choice of side

Chicken Tender Combo

Chicken Tender Combo

$13.50

5 seasoned tenders, shack fries

Signature Fried Chicken

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$34.00

signature bone-in fried chicken

Half Bird

Half Bird

$18.50

signature bone-in fried chicken

For the Flock (Sides & Shares)

Shack Fries (Regular)

Shack Fries (Regular)

$3.50

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Shack Fries (Large)

Shack Fries (Large)

$6.50

tossed in schmaltz & crack spice

Classic Slaw

Classic Slaw

$5.00

napa cabbage, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo

Mini Biscuits

Mini Biscuits

$6.00

Served with miso-maple butter

Fire Nugs

Fire Nugs

$9.00

6 fire-tossed chicken nuggets

UT Poutine

UT Poutine

$9.00

Sharp cheddar wiz, crispy bacon, green onions, shack fries

Flock Meals

Small Flock

Small Flock

$52.00

half bird bone-in fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Big Flock

Big Flock

$72.00

whole bird bone-in fried chicken, large fry, classic slaw, mini biscuits, chicken nuggets, 2 chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Cluckers

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Chicken

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

choice of carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink

Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.50

smoked chicken, soft boiled egg, quinoa, chato’s salsa, avo, arugula, cilantro, pickled onions

Laney's Caesar

Laney's Caesar

$9.50

black kale, romaine, herbs, quinoa crunchies, parmesan, lemon, caesar dressing

Side Laney's Caesar

Side Laney's Caesar

$5.00

black kale, romaine, herbs, quinoa crunchies, parmesan, lemon, caesar dressing

Somethin' Sweet

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

housemade, with love

Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$5.00+

Featuring local Leatherby’s ice cream. Served w/ whip & jimmies

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.00+

Featuring local Leatherby’s ice cream. Served w/ whip & biscuit crumble.

A la Carte

Fried Breast

Fried Breast

$7.00

single piece of fried breast

Fried Thigh

Fried Thigh

$7.00

single piece of fried thigh

Grilled Breast

Grilled Breast

$7.00

single piece of grilled breast

Single Nugget

$1.50

More Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Pineapple Mustard

Pineapple Mustard

$0.50
Sweet Baby G's BBQ

Sweet Baby G's BBQ

$0.50
Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Napkins/Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Feed your peeps better fried chicken! The Crack Shack uses pristine local ingredients and innovative culinary technique resulting in a menu of bone-in chicken, loaded sandwiches, hearty bowls, sides, sweets and eats for the lil' cluckers. Order to-go or come perch up at the coop!

Location

1216 S Bluff St, Ste 1201, St. George, UT 84043

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tom's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
175 West 900 South Saint George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Gaia's Garden Cafe
orange star4.9 • 228
695 S 100 W St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
orange starNo Reviews
1677 South Convention Center Drive St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Flake Pie Company - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
471 E. St. George Blvd St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Thirst Drinks x Wetzel's Pretzels - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
652 East Saint George Boulevard Saint George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. George

Spitz - Lehi
orange star4.3 • 1,201
3601 N Digital Drive #201 Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. George
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston