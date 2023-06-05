The Crack Shack St. George
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Feed your peeps better fried chicken! The Crack Shack uses pristine local ingredients and innovative culinary technique resulting in a menu of bone-in chicken, loaded sandwiches, hearty bowls, sides, sweets and eats for the lil' cluckers. Order to-go or come perch up at the coop!
Location
1216 S Bluff St, Ste 1201, St. George, UT 84043
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
No Reviews
1677 South Convention Center Drive St. George, UT 84790
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. George
More near St. George