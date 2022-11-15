A map showing the location of The Crackpot Seafood RestaurantView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

154 Reviews

$$

8102 Loch Raven Blvd

Towson, MD 21286

Popular Items

Crabcake
Seafood Pasta w/ garlic toast
Crab Dip

Starters

Buffalo Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Mixture of mayo, mustard & pickled cabbage. Topped with Buffalo shrimp. 6 pieces.

Calamari

$10.00

Deep fried fresh calamari. Choice of spicy aioli, cocktail, or marinara.

Chicken Dumpling (Momo)

$8.00Out of stock

Six steamed dumplings wrapped in a thin flour dough filled with warm spices & ground chicken.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

A blend of chicken, cheese blend & onion.

Chicken tenders (5) w/ fries

$10.00

Crab Dip

$12.00

Served with carrots, celery & pretzel bread.

Crab Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries topped with lump crab meat, cream of crab soup, jalapeños, & bacon.

Oysters

$10.00

Half dozen freshly shocked local oysters.

Southern Seafood Beignets

$10.00

Deep fried mixture of shrimp & lump crab meat. Served on a bed of pickled cabbage & tartar on the side.

Steamed Shrimp

$12.00+

Steamed in Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce.

SW Egg Rolls

$9.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, beans, corn & cheese. Served with Old Bay ranch.

Vegetable Samosa

$8.00

Potatoes & peas turnover patties. Served with a tamarind sauce and pickled cabbage.

Wings

$14.00

A dozen wings tossed with your choice of sauce.

Mussels (Copy)

$9.00+

Mussels steamed with your choice of seasoning.

Soup & Salads

Cream of crab

$7.00+

Maryland Crab

$6.00+

Crackpot Blend 1/2 & 1/2

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$7.00

A blend of romaine lettuce, radicchio, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Crackpot Salad

$8.00

Blend of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, blue cheese crumbles, with balsamic vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$8.00

A blend of iceberg lettuce, jalapenos, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & vinaigrette.

MD Cobb Salad

$12.00

A blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted corn, shrimp salad, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, bacon. hard boiled egg, and Old Bay ranch.

Entrees

Crabcake

$20.00+

5oz lump crab cake served with fries & slaw..

Crab Fluff

$21.00+

5oz lump crab cake beer battered and fried. Server with fries and cabbage slaw.

The Pounder Plus

$54.00

The largest crab cake in town at 23 ounces!

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Blackened jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, grits, tomato, corn, all blended in a mushroom sauce.

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Slow cooked Danish ribs covered with our house BBQ sauce, Served with fries.

Braised Short Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Slow cooked boneless short ribs. Served with garlic mashed, broccoli, and a red wine sauce.

Catch of the Day

$22.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Fluffy Belgian waffle & deep fried chicken. Served with a maple glaze & pickled cabbage.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Six, hand breaded, and fried gulf shrimp. Served with fries, slaw & cocktail sauce.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer battered cod. Served with fries,cabbage slaw, & tartar.

Snow Crab Cluster

$32.00

Full pound of crab clusters seasoned with Old Bay. Served with corn on the cob.

Seafood Pasta w/ garlic toast

$18.00

Lump crab meat & shrimp tossed with linguine. Choice of Alfredo or marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Spice & sour cream marinated chicken in a warm, creamy tomato sauce. Served with Cajun rice.

Beef Tikka Masala

$22.00

Steak & Cake

$30.00

5oz MD crab cake &/ a sirloin steak. Served with garlic mashed and broccoli.

Lamb Shank

$23.00

Braised lamb shank served with grits and a mushroom sauce.

Crab Imperial

$34.00

8oz jumbo lump crabmeat, imperial sauce & baked to golden perfection. Served with garlic bread.

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Butter Beans

$4.00

Cabbage Slaw

$3.00

Cajun Wild Rice

$4.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Mashed

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Veg of the Day

$4.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Your choice of bread. Served with chips.

Crab Cake Sand

$20.00

5oz MD lump crab cake with Lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread. Served with chips.

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Gulf shrimp mixed with mayo and house seasonings. Served with chips.

House Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll w/ roasted garlic cream cheese spread & bacon jam. Chips on the side.

Southern Fried Chix

$13.00

Fried chicken, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll w/ old bay ranch. Chips on the side.

Burger

$10.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$6.00

Kid's Chix tenders w/ fries

$7.00

Cavatappi w/ creamy cheese

$7.00

Kid 's Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Limoncello

$4.00Out of stock

Ice cream Sundae

$4.00

Misc. Sides (Copy)

Add Blackened

$1.00

Add chesse

$1.00

Add Crabmeat

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bread

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Extra Pretzel Sides

$2.00

Fried shrimp ala 1

$2.50

Gravy

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

A LA carte Crabcake

$20.00

Pizza

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

See you at the 'Pot!

Location

8102 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson, MD 21286

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

