The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen

20469 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Order Again

Popular Items

Craftsman Fritters
Brick Oven Striped Bass
Heavy Handed Grilled Cheese

Small Plates

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$30.00

Cruated selection of meats and cheeses with full accoutrements

Chips & Dip

$10.00

House potato chips with choice of dips: Caramelized Onion, Bacon Blue Horshradish, cilantro Lime Queso

Craftsman Meatballs

$13.00

Pork and Veal, wine-lemon leaf Jus, pecorino

Crispy Rice Ahi

$18.00

crispy jasmine rice, ahi sushi, sesame slaw, ponzu, wasabi aioli, crispy wonton

Arugula Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

arugula pesto, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, shaved parmesan, cherry balsamic glaze

Lollipop Wings - 3

$12.00

Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw

Lollipop Wings - 6

$20.00

Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw

Portobello Mushroom "Fries"

$10.00

Lightly fried portabello stripes, truffle aioli

Warm Olives

$8.00

Citrus Garlic House Marinated Castelvetranos & Cerignolas

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Extra Tortillas

$3.00

Side of Dip

$3.00

Side Extra Chips

$5.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side of Aspargus

$7.00

Salads

Craftsman Salad

$12.00

Baby lettuce, shaved carrots, cubumber, radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red wine pecorino vinaigrette

Crunchy Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Quinoa, cucumber, watermelon radish, basil, mint, parsley, greens, crispy lentils, lemon cumin dressing

Shipwright Ahi Salad

$25.00

seared togarashi ahi, local greens, carrots, rashish, marinated shiitakes, crunchy wasabi peas, yuzu aioli, ginger passion fruit sesame dressing

Tomato Melon Burrata Salad

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, burrata, candied calabrian chiles, arugula, chives, shallots. EVOO

Sandwiches

Chicken Tinga

$16.00

tinga stew braised chicken, pickled cucumber, avocado, cilantro crema, rustic bread

Crispy Chickpea Cake

$15.00

house made desert spiced cake, cucumber, radish, tomato, smoked tzatziki, lemon cumin vinagrette, bun

Distiller's Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus Beef 1/2 pound patty, tomato bacon jam, dijon aioli, arugula, fontina, brioche bun

Heavy Handed Grilled Cheese

$15.00

House Focaccia, snowy cheddar, fontina, prociutto, spicy fig jam

Waygu Pastrami

$21.00

Tempesta waygu pastrami, pickled cabbage, caraway mustard, marble rye

Entrees

Artisan Pasta

$19.00

tagliarini, pecorino, smoked bacon, brown butter sage, onsen egg, shaved brussel sprouts

Brick Oven Striped Bass

$30.00

jasmine rice, fire roasted heirloom tomatoes, grilled asparagus, meyer lemon vinaigrette

Carpenter's Chicken

$28.00

parmesan garlic crust, oregano, lemon, fingerling potatoes, cremini mushrooms

Chashu Pork Ramen

$20.00

vegetable miso broth, Chashu pork, charred bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, nori flakes, togarashi, onsen egg

Fresh & Chips

$27.00

daily fresh seafood, Domaine DuPage beer batter, seasoned fries, house malt vinegar, tarragon caper tarter sauce

Sous-Vide Hanger Steak

$39.00

marjoram marinaded 10oz Certified Angus Beef, honey paprika butter, poblano brussel and charred leek slaw, snowy cheddar whipped potatoes

Volcano Pork

$36.00

Hatch green chile braised bone-in shank, jalapeno slaw, cilantro lime queso, spiced black beans, torillas

Dessert

Butter Bourbon Pudding

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Craftsman Fritters

$8.00

Specials

Bloody

$11.00

Tar-Art Mimosa

$11.00

Emma Omlet

$13.00

Create Omlet

$14.00

French Toast

$13.00

NA Beverages

AW Rootbeer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Easy Mule N/A

$8.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Raspberry Beret N/A

$8.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Draft Beer

Hazy IPA

Two Bros Lager

$6.00

Two Bros Domaine Dupage

$7.00

Bells Oberon

$7.00

SD Puppaccino Vanilla Stout

$9.00

Flying Basset Honey Hef

$7.00

Two Brothers Atom Smasher

$7.00Out of stock

SD Long Leash Wheat

$7.00

Second Chance Tangerine Hazy IPA

$8.50

Mother Road Tower Station

$7.00

25th Anniversary Double IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza Port Honey Blonde

$7.00Out of stock

Papago Orange Blossom

$7.00Out of stock

Sleepy Dog Key Lime Pie Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Two Brothers Wobble

$7.00

Crispy Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled/Canned Beer

Pinball Pale Ale

$6.00

2nd Chance Fistfull of Gummies

$10.00

Beer ZombiesEnd2End Burner

$8.00

Cane & Ebel

$6.00

Delirium Red

$10.00

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Buckler N/A

$5.00

Latitude33 Blood Orange

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Original Sin

$5.00

Sleepy Dog Wet Snout

$6.00

TB Domaine de Calais

$9.00

TB In The Flesh

$7.00

Two Bros Praire Path

$7.00

MacIntosh Hard Cider

$5.00

Amplifier IPA

$6.00

Devotion Blonde Ale

$9.00

Local Roots Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Lost Abbey Red Poppy

$15.00

Huss AZ Light

$6.00

Alesong Sour

$29.00

Heavy Handed IPA

$10.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$8.00

Mason Ale Troublemaker

$8.00Out of stock

Wrenhouse Jomax

$7.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Angles and Cowboys GLS

$12.00

Decoy GLS

$15.00

Donna Laura GLS

$10.00

Elk Cove GLS

$15.00

Hedges CMS GLS

$10.00

Le Mistral GLS

$15.00

Milbrandt Merlot GLS

$11.00

Paul Hobbs Pinot GLS

$18.00

Peju GLS

$22.00

Tercos Malbec GLS

$10.00

Earthquake Zinfandel GLS

$14.00

Parducci GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Crooked Path GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Tahuan GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Adelsheim BTL

$75.00

Angles and Cowboys BTL

$40.00

Barnett BTL

$100.00

Bodegas Muga Reserva BTL

$75.00

Chateau De La Cree

$75.00

Dalla Valle Collina BTL

$180.00

Decoy BTL

$53.00

Domaine Serene BTL

$140.00

Donna Laura BTL

$33.00

Elk Cove BTL

$40.00

Faust BTL

$110.00

Habit BTL

$70.00

Halter Ranch BTL

$63.00

Hedges CMS BTL

$35.00

Hedges Estate Red BTL

$75.00

J Vineyard BTL

$95.00

Jordan BTL

$130.00

Keenan BTL

$85.00

Kosta Browne BTL

$220.00

L'Ecole #41 BTL

$63.00

Le Mistral BTL

$50.00

LEDE Family BTL

$63.00

Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Milbrandt Merlot BTL

$36.00

Nickle & Nickle State Ranch BTL

$170.00

O'Shaughnessy BTL

$190.00

Orin Swift- Papillon BTL

$125.00

Owen Roe

$59.00

Paradigm BTL

$150.00

Paul Hobbs Pinot BTL

$63.00

Peju BTL

$77.00

Peter Michael AU BTL

$380.00

Prisoner BTL

$85.00

Ridge Petit Surah BTL

$85.00

Ridge Zinfandel BTL

$70.00

Roar BTL

$90.00

Robert Sinskey BTL

$95.00

Sea Smoke Southing BTL

$170.00

Silver Oak Napa BTL

$250.00

Stags Leap BTL

$125.00

Soter Planet Oregon BTL

$42.00

Tahuan BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Trinchero Marios BTL

$90.00

Turley Juvenille BTL

$46.00

Turley Kirschenmann BTL

$85.00

Venge BTL

$90.00

Vineyard 29 BTL

$155.00

Planet Oregon BTL

$42.00

Crossbarn Pinot Noir

$63.00

Earthquake Zinfandel BTL

$40.00

Crooked Path BTL

$42.00Out of stock

White Wine

Carl Graff Riesling GLS

$9.00

Golden Chard GLS

$10.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Trinchero Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Paul Hobbs Chard GLS

$13.00

Champy GLS

$19.00

Alexana

$18.00Out of stock

Massey Dacta Malborough 2021

$10.00Out of stock

Carl Graff Riesling BTL

$30.00

Champalou Chenin Blanc BTL

$51.00

Cliff Lede Sauv Blanc BTL

$48.00

Donnhoff BTL

$60.00

Failla BTL

$75.00

Far Niente BTL

$110.00

Goblesburg Gruner Veltliner BTL

$38.00

Golden Chard BTL

$35.00

La Cana Albarino BTL

$45.00

Les Alexandrines Viognier BTL

$36.00

Mason Champy Chablis BTL

$65.00

Mayacamas BTL

$99.00

Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc BTL

$90.00

Mohua Sauv Blanc BTL

$35.00

Patient Cottat Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Ramey BTL

$85.00

Rudd Crossroads Sauv Blanc BTL

$73.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Tablas Creek Wht Blnd BTL

$55.00

Vincent Girardin Rully BTL

$80.00

Paul Hobbs Chard BTL

$45.00

Alexana Chard BTL

$55.00Out of stock

Rosé & Champagne

Atlantique GLS

$11.00

Canella Brut Rose GLS

$10.00

Fiol Prosecco GLS

$9.00

JP Chenet 375 GLS

$10.00

Poquito Moscato 375 GLS

$9.00

Agricola Bandini Moscato BTL

$36.00

Atlantique BTL

$32.00

Fiol Prosecco BTL

$32.00

Geffory Expressions BTL

$80.00

Laurent- Pierrier Brut 375 BTL

$40.00

Miraval BTL

$60.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label BTL

$140.00

Vodkas

Craftsman Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Craftsman Citrus

$10.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

BLOODY HUSKEY

$16.00

Gins

Craftsman Gin

$10.00

Avation

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Empress

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Drumshambo

$13.00

Rums

Craftsman Rum

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

Appleton

$11.00

Bumbu

$15.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Tequilas/Mescals

123 Organic Reposado

$17.00

Banhez- Javon

$15.00

Banhez- Ensemble

$15.00

Banhez- Tepeztate

$15.00

Banhez- Tobala

$21.00

Banhez- Arroqueno

$19.00

Casamigos blanco

$18.00

Casamigos reposado

$19.00

Casamigos anjeo

$21.00

Cincor blanco

$19.00

Cincor reposado

$20.00

Cincor anjeo

$23.00

Cuervo RSV La Familia

$24.00

Clasa- Azul Reposada

$32.00

Clasa- Azul Anjeo

$69.00

Cruz- Silver

$11.00

Cruz- Reposado

$12.00

Cruz- Anjeo

$13.00

Mastros- Dobel

$22.00

Herraduara reposado

$15.00

Corralejo Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Xtra Anejo

$23.00

Whiskeys/Bourbons

Craftsman Bourbon

$13.00

Craftsman White Label Bourbon

$18.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Bulliet

$13.00

Tullamore dew

$11.00

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers 46

$19.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Rsv Rye

$13.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$15.00

Bakers

$17.00

Bookers

$26.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Duke Grand Cru Rsv

$17.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Elijah Craig Brl Proof

$13.00

Four Rose's

$13.00

Highwest Dbl Rye

$13.00

Highwest Campfire

$18.00

Highwest Prairie

$13.00

Highwest Rendezvous

$18.00

Pendleton 1910

$13.00

Pendleton Midnight

$13.00

Redemption Rye

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$19.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$26.00

Belle Meade Rsv

$13.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Prize Fighter

$13.00

Proof Glen Fargo

$17.00

Sierra

$13.00

E H Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Blantons

$20.00

Templeton Rye 10 yr SNGL BRL

$24.00

Templeton Rye 6 yr

$16.00

Scotches

Balvenie 12yr

$18.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$19.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$27.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$90.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Mcallen 12yr

$20.00

Mcallen 18yr

$53.00

Oban 14yr

$22.00

Talisker 10yr

$28.00

Teelings

$11.00

Scotchdale

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Alpenz Nux Walnut

Antica Torino Rosso

Ancho Reyes

B&B

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Christian Brothers

Apple Brandy

$10.00

Craftsman Amaro

$10.00

Craftsman Coffee Liqueur

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Combier- Orange

Combier- Violette

Cucchi Rosa

Cucchi Verm

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

Licor 43

Lux Maraschino

Merlet-Pear

Merlet- Strawberry

Merlet- Framboise

Pama

Dry Vermouth

Sweet Vermouth

Dora SS Carmel

Thatchers- Blood Orange

Thatchers Edlerflower

warrens Tawny 10yr

Torres Magdala Orange Liqueur

$8.00

Retail

Craftsman "White Label" Bourbon Btl

$59.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers "White Label" Bourbon

Craftsman 5yr Barrel Rum Btl

$54.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers 5yr Barrel Aged Rum

Craftsman Amaro Liqueur Btl

$26.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Barrel aged Amaro

Craftsman Citrus Vodka Btl

$24.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Citrus Vodka

Craftsman Coffee Liqueur Btl

$26.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Craftsman Crystal Rum Btl

$26.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Crystal Rum

Craftsman Hard Workin' Bourbon Btl

$49.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Hard Workin' Bourbon

Craftsman Modern Gin Btl

$26.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Modern Gin

Craftsman Vodka Btl

$24.99

750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Vodka

Growler New Fill

$25.99

Growler jug and draft beer fill

Growler Refill

$19.99

Draft beer refill

Spirits Barrel

$69.99

1 Liter Craftsman oak barrel

Spirits Barrel & Cocktail

$99.99

1 Liter Craftsman oak barrel & all cocktail ingredients to fill it

Bourbon dinner

$130.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cone

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Crafting Creativity in Scottsdale

