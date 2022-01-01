- Home
- The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen
The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen
20469 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Small Plates
Charcuterie & Cheese Board
Cruated selection of meats and cheeses with full accoutrements
Chips & Dip
House potato chips with choice of dips: Caramelized Onion, Bacon Blue Horshradish, cilantro Lime Queso
Craftsman Meatballs
Pork and Veal, wine-lemon leaf Jus, pecorino
Crispy Rice Ahi
crispy jasmine rice, ahi sushi, sesame slaw, ponzu, wasabi aioli, crispy wonton
Arugula Pesto Flatbread
arugula pesto, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, shaved parmesan, cherry balsamic glaze
Lollipop Wings - 3
Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw
Lollipop Wings - 6
Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw
Portobello Mushroom "Fries"
Lightly fried portabello stripes, truffle aioli
Warm Olives
Citrus Garlic House Marinated Castelvetranos & Cerignolas
Side Fries
Side Slaw
Side Chicken Breast
Side Extra Tortillas
Side of Dip
Side Extra Chips
Side of Bread
Small House Salad
Side Rice
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side of Aspargus
Salads
Craftsman Salad
Baby lettuce, shaved carrots, cubumber, radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red wine pecorino vinaigrette
Crunchy Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, cucumber, watermelon radish, basil, mint, parsley, greens, crispy lentils, lemon cumin dressing
Shipwright Ahi Salad
seared togarashi ahi, local greens, carrots, rashish, marinated shiitakes, crunchy wasabi peas, yuzu aioli, ginger passion fruit sesame dressing
Tomato Melon Burrata Salad
Heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, burrata, candied calabrian chiles, arugula, chives, shallots. EVOO
Sandwiches
Chicken Tinga
tinga stew braised chicken, pickled cucumber, avocado, cilantro crema, rustic bread
Crispy Chickpea Cake
house made desert spiced cake, cucumber, radish, tomato, smoked tzatziki, lemon cumin vinagrette, bun
Distiller's Burger
Certified Angus Beef 1/2 pound patty, tomato bacon jam, dijon aioli, arugula, fontina, brioche bun
Heavy Handed Grilled Cheese
House Focaccia, snowy cheddar, fontina, prociutto, spicy fig jam
Waygu Pastrami
Tempesta waygu pastrami, pickled cabbage, caraway mustard, marble rye
Entrees
Artisan Pasta
tagliarini, pecorino, smoked bacon, brown butter sage, onsen egg, shaved brussel sprouts
Brick Oven Striped Bass
jasmine rice, fire roasted heirloom tomatoes, grilled asparagus, meyer lemon vinaigrette
Carpenter's Chicken
parmesan garlic crust, oregano, lemon, fingerling potatoes, cremini mushrooms
Chashu Pork Ramen
vegetable miso broth, Chashu pork, charred bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, nori flakes, togarashi, onsen egg
Fresh & Chips
daily fresh seafood, Domaine DuPage beer batter, seasoned fries, house malt vinegar, tarragon caper tarter sauce
Sous-Vide Hanger Steak
marjoram marinaded 10oz Certified Angus Beef, honey paprika butter, poblano brussel and charred leek slaw, snowy cheddar whipped potatoes
Volcano Pork
Hatch green chile braised bone-in shank, jalapeno slaw, cilantro lime queso, spiced black beans, torillas
NA Beverages
Draft Beer
Two Bros Lager
Two Bros Domaine Dupage
Bells Oberon
SD Puppaccino Vanilla Stout
Flying Basset Honey Hef
Two Brothers Atom Smasher
SD Long Leash Wheat
Second Chance Tangerine Hazy IPA
Mother Road Tower Station
25th Anniversary Double IPA
Pizza Port Honey Blonde
Papago Orange Blossom
Sleepy Dog Key Lime Pie Sour
Two Brothers Wobble
Crispy Pilsner
Bottled/Canned Beer
Pinball Pale Ale
2nd Chance Fistfull of Gummies
Beer ZombiesEnd2End Burner
Cane & Ebel
Delirium Red
Delirium Tremens
Buckler N/A
Latitude33 Blood Orange
Modelo Especial
Original Sin
Sleepy Dog Wet Snout
TB Domaine de Calais
TB In The Flesh
Two Bros Praire Path
MacIntosh Hard Cider
Amplifier IPA
Devotion Blonde Ale
Local Roots Hard Kombucha
Lost Abbey Red Poppy
Huss AZ Light
Alesong Sour
Heavy Handed IPA
Original Sin Black Widow
Mason Ale Troublemaker
Wrenhouse Jomax
Red Wine
Angles and Cowboys GLS
Decoy GLS
Donna Laura GLS
Elk Cove GLS
Hedges CMS GLS
Le Mistral GLS
Milbrandt Merlot GLS
Paul Hobbs Pinot GLS
Peju GLS
Tercos Malbec GLS
Earthquake Zinfandel GLS
Parducci GLS
Crooked Path GLS
Tahuan GLS
Adelsheim BTL
Angles and Cowboys BTL
Barnett BTL
Bodegas Muga Reserva BTL
Chateau De La Cree
Dalla Valle Collina BTL
Decoy BTL
Domaine Serene BTL
Donna Laura BTL
Elk Cove BTL
Faust BTL
Habit BTL
Halter Ranch BTL
Hedges CMS BTL
Hedges Estate Red BTL
J Vineyard BTL
Jordan BTL
Keenan BTL
Kosta Browne BTL
L'Ecole #41 BTL
Le Mistral BTL
LEDE Family BTL
Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon
Milbrandt Merlot BTL
Nickle & Nickle State Ranch BTL
O'Shaughnessy BTL
Orin Swift- Papillon BTL
Owen Roe
Paradigm BTL
Paul Hobbs Pinot BTL
Peju BTL
Peter Michael AU BTL
Prisoner BTL
Ridge Petit Surah BTL
Ridge Zinfandel BTL
Roar BTL
Robert Sinskey BTL
Sea Smoke Southing BTL
Silver Oak Napa BTL
Stags Leap BTL
Soter Planet Oregon BTL
Tahuan BTL
Trinchero Marios BTL
Turley Juvenille BTL
Turley Kirschenmann BTL
Venge BTL
Vineyard 29 BTL
Planet Oregon BTL
Crossbarn Pinot Noir
Earthquake Zinfandel BTL
Crooked Path BTL
White Wine
Carl Graff Riesling GLS
Golden Chard GLS
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio GLS
Trinchero Sauv Blanc GLS
Mohua Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Paul Hobbs Chard GLS
Champy GLS
Alexana
Massey Dacta Malborough 2021
Carl Graff Riesling BTL
Champalou Chenin Blanc BTL
Cliff Lede Sauv Blanc BTL
Donnhoff BTL
Failla BTL
Far Niente BTL
Goblesburg Gruner Veltliner BTL
Golden Chard BTL
La Cana Albarino BTL
Les Alexandrines Viognier BTL
Mason Champy Chablis BTL
Mayacamas BTL
Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc BTL
Mohua Sauv Blanc BTL
Patient Cottat Sancerre BTL
Ramey BTL
Rudd Crossroads Sauv Blanc BTL
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio BTL
Tablas Creek Wht Blnd BTL
Vincent Girardin Rully BTL
Paul Hobbs Chard BTL
Alexana Chard BTL
Rosé & Champagne
Atlantique GLS
Canella Brut Rose GLS
Fiol Prosecco GLS
JP Chenet 375 GLS
Poquito Moscato 375 GLS
Agricola Bandini Moscato BTL
Atlantique BTL
Fiol Prosecco BTL
Geffory Expressions BTL
Laurent- Pierrier Brut 375 BTL
Miraval BTL
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label BTL
Vodkas
Gins
Tequilas/Mescals
123 Organic Reposado
Banhez- Javon
Banhez- Ensemble
Banhez- Tepeztate
Banhez- Tobala
Banhez- Arroqueno
Casamigos blanco
Casamigos reposado
Casamigos anjeo
Cincor blanco
Cincor reposado
Cincor anjeo
Cuervo RSV La Familia
Clasa- Azul Reposada
Clasa- Azul Anjeo
Cruz- Silver
Cruz- Reposado
Cruz- Anjeo
Mastros- Dobel
Herraduara reposado
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Xtra Anejo
Whiskeys/Bourbons
Craftsman Bourbon
Craftsman White Label Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet
Tullamore dew
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rsv Rye
Woodford Dbl Oaked
Bakers
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Duke Grand Cru Rsv
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Brl Proof
Four Rose's
Highwest Dbl Rye
Highwest Campfire
Highwest Prairie
Highwest Rendezvous
Pendleton 1910
Pendleton Midnight
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Templeton Rye
Whistle Pig Rye
Whistle Pig 12yr
Belle Meade Rsv
Belle Meade Sour Mash
Crown Royal
Prize Fighter
Proof Glen Fargo
Sierra
E H Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Blantons
Templeton Rye 10 yr SNGL BRL
Templeton Rye 6 yr
Scotches
Balvenie 12yr
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenlivet 18yr
Glenmorangie 18yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Blue
Laphroaig 10yr
Mcallen 12yr
Mcallen 18yr
Oban 14yr
Talisker 10yr
Teelings
Scotchdale
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Southern Comfort
Baileys
Alpenz Nux Walnut
Antica Torino Rosso
Ancho Reyes
B&B
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Christian Brothers
Apple Brandy
Craftsman Amaro
Craftsman Coffee Liqueur
Cointreau
Combier- Orange
Combier- Violette
Cucchi Rosa
Cucchi Verm
Grand Marnier
Hennessy VSOP
Licor 43
Lux Maraschino
Merlet-Pear
Merlet- Strawberry
Merlet- Framboise
Pama
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
Dora SS Carmel
Thatchers- Blood Orange
Thatchers Edlerflower
warrens Tawny 10yr
Torres Magdala Orange Liqueur
Retail
Craftsman "White Label" Bourbon Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers "White Label" Bourbon
Craftsman 5yr Barrel Rum Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers 5yr Barrel Aged Rum
Craftsman Amaro Liqueur Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Barrel aged Amaro
Craftsman Citrus Vodka Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Citrus Vodka
Craftsman Coffee Liqueur Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
Craftsman Crystal Rum Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Crystal Rum
Craftsman Hard Workin' Bourbon Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Hard Workin' Bourbon
Craftsman Modern Gin Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Modern Gin
Craftsman Vodka Btl
750ml Bottle of Craftsman Distillers Vodka
Growler New Fill
Growler jug and draft beer fill
Growler Refill
Draft beer refill
Spirits Barrel
1 Liter Craftsman oak barrel
Spirits Barrel & Cocktail
1 Liter Craftsman oak barrel & all cocktail ingredients to fill it
Bourbon dinner
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Crafting Creativity in Scottsdale
20469 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, Scottsdale, AZ 85255