  • The Craftsman Kitchen and Cocktails 2 - 1006 E Warner Rd., Suite113
A map showing the location of The Craftsman Kitchen and Cocktails 2 1006 E Warner Rd., Suite113View gallery

The Craftsman Kitchen and Cocktails 2 1006 E Warner Rd., Suite113

review star

No reviews yet

1006 E Warner Rd., Suite113

Tempe, AZ 85255

Order Again

Small Plates

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$30.00Out of stock

Cruated selection of meats and cheeses with full accoutrements

Warm Olives

$8.00

Citrus Garlic House Marinated Castelvetranos & Cerignolas

Craftsman Meatballs

$13.00

Pork and Veal, wine-lemon leaf Jus, pecorino

Lollipop Wings - 6

$20.00

Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw

Lollipop Wings - 3

$12.00

Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw

Pork Belly Rillette

$16.00

Chips & Dip

$10.00

House potato chips with choice of dips: Caramelized Onion, Bacon Blue Horshradish, cilantro Lime Queso

Crispy Rice Ahi

$18.00

crispy jasmine rice, ahi sushi, sesame slaw, ponzu, wasabi aioli, crispy wonton

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Extra Tortillas

$3.00

Side of Dip

$3.00

Side Extra Chips

$5.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Side Couscous

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side of Aspargus

$7.00

Side Mac & Chz

$5.00

Salads

Tomato Melon Burrata Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, burrata, candied calabrian chiles, arugula, chives, shallots. EVOO

Craftsman Salad

$12.00

Baby lettuce, shaved carrots, cubumber, radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red wine pecorino vinaigrette

Shipwright Ahi Salad

$25.00

seared togarashi ahi, local greens, carrots, rashish, marinated shiitakes, crunchy wasabi peas, yuzu aioli, ginger passion fruit sesame dressing

Crunchy Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Quinoa, cucumber, watermelon radish, basil, mint, parsley, greens, crispy lentils, lemon cumin dressing

Sandwiches

Distiller's Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus Beef 1/2 pound patty, tomato bacon jam, dijon aioli, arugula, fontina, brioche bun

Waygu Pastrami

$21.00

Tempesta waygu pastrami, pickled cabbage, caraway mustard, marble rye

Rural Burger

$17.00

Portabella Burger

$18.00

Truffle Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$16.00

Entrees

Volcano Pork

$36.00

Hatch green chile braised bone-in shank, jalapeno slaw, cilantro lime queso, spiced black beans, torillas

Carpenter's Chicken

$28.00

parmesan garlic crust, oregano, lemon, fingerling potatoes, cremini mushrooms

Fresh & Chips

$27.00

daily fresh seafood, Domaine DuPage beer batter, seasoned fries, house malt vinegar, tarragon caper tarter sauce

Roasted Poblano Mac

$18.00

Steelhead Trout

$28.00

Artisan Pasta

$25.00

Sous-Vide Hanger Steak

$39.00

Kids Menu

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1006 E Warner Rd., Suite113, Tempe, AZ 85255

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

