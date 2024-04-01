Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Crafty Jackalope

2,810 Reviews

$$

608 Washington Avenue

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Popular Items

Basket of Fries
Pepperoni Egg Rolls
Spicy Ranch

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Black and White

Ahi Tuna Black and White

$12.99
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chips & Queso

$8.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50
Crafty Kabobs

Crafty Kabobs

$11.99
Drunken Mussels

Drunken Mussels

$12.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.99
Gourmet Breaded Onion Rings

Gourmet Breaded Onion Rings

$8.99
Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$8.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99
Nachos

Nachos

$9.99
Pepperoni Egg Rolls

Pepperoni Egg Rolls

$9.99
Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$8.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99
Soft Pretzels w/ Craft Beer Cheese

Soft Pretzels w/ Craft Beer Cheese

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99
Stuffed Banana Peppers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Hawaiian Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

Pizza Dunkers

$9.99

Burgers/Sandwiches/Handhelds

Bacon Chix Ranch

$11.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

BBQ Beef Brisket

$11.99

Bleu Burger

$11.99

Builder Burger

$10.99

Burning Burger

$13.99

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Guinness French Dip

$12.99

Gyro

$9.99

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Southwest Chicken

$11.99

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

Chili & Soup

Chili Cup

$4.99

Chili Medium Bowl

$6.99

Medium Soup Bowl

$5.99

Soup Cup

$3.99

Special - Soup Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Special - Soup Medium Bowl

$6.99

Desserts

Choc Cake

$7.99

Cup Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Xango Dessert

$8.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Extra Dressings

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinegarette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soy

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Tzaziki

$0.50

Queso

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Flatbreads

3 Cheese Flatbread\Builder

$10.99

BBQ Brisket Flatbread

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Bites

$7.99

Kids Mac

$7.99

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Wings

$7.99

Mac n Cheese

Bacon Chicken Mac

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.99

Build A Mac

$10.99

Chili Mac

$12.99

BBQ Brisket MAC

$13.99

Mex

3 Tacos

$8.99

Pork Crema Tacos

$8.99

Caribbean Tacos

$7.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$4.99

Steak Salad

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sides

Bacon

$1.50

Creamy Coleslaw

$1.99

Extras

side mac n cheese

$3.99

Mussel Bread

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Chicken

$3.50

Side Of Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Side Of Queso

$1.00

Side Of Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

side salsa

$0.50

Side Sweet Fries

$2.99

SS Coleslaw

$1.99

unseasoned FF

$1.99

Veggies

$1.99

White Rice

$1.99

Side Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Side cheesy rice

$3.00

Wings

6 Bone In

$8.99

12 Bone In

$15.99

8 Boneless Wings

$7.99

16 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Wing Dressing

$0.50

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Pittsburgh Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Spicy Ranch

$11.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Western Wrap

$11.99

Fall LTO

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$12.99

Chicken & Apple Sandwhich

$10.99

Sloppy Joe

$10.99

Harvest Salad

$12.99

Southwest Burger

$11.99

Brisket Pot Roast

$11.99
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
We are a craft beer themed bar & grille featuring a new large outdoor patio and full service outdoor bar with tv's!  We feature a cozy interior with plenty of televisions for watching your favorite sporting events.  But the real attraction is our delicious homemade food and large selection of craft beer.  Our daily specials change frequently but are always delicious!  ​ We strongly  believe the Crafty Jackalope offers some of the best casual dining and craft beer selections in the South Hills area.  Complementing our local favorites is an eclectic selection of American and customer-inspired menu items, all prepared from scratch using the best quality ingredients. Our commitment is to serve high quality food in a comfortable atmosphere, by a professional staff in a friendly and timely manner.  We want to know our customers by name, making them feel at home. We want to exceed their expectations during every visit to The Crafty Jackalope!

608 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

