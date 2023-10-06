The Crane Cafe
122 Frontage Road
Lemitar, NM 87823
All Day Menu
Breakfast
Breakfast Southwest
Breakfast Sweets
Breakfast Sides
Hash browns
$2.99
Sausage Patties (2)
$2.49
Sausage Links (4)
$3.49
Bacon-2 slices
$2.49
Bacon (4)
$4.99
Slice of ham
$3.99
Oatmeal
$3.99
Pancake (1)
$2.99
Ham Steak
$5.99
Pork Chop 4 oz.
$3.49
Country Sausage Gravy
$2.99
Toast (2 Slices)
$1.49
Biscuit & Gravy
$3.99
Egg (any style)
$1.29
Buttermilk Biscuit
$1.49
Flour Tortilla
$0.99
Ground Sausage
$2.99
Chorizzo
$2.99
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Southwest
Nacho Supreme-Ground Beef
$10.99
Nacho Supreme-Shredded Beef
$12.99
Nacho Supreme-Chicken
$14.99
Enchilada CHEESE
$10.99
Enchilada Platter - Grd Beef
$13.98
Enchilada Platter- Shed Beef
$15.98
Enchilada Platter-Chicken
$17.98
Handheld Burrito
$9.99
Smothered Burrito-Ground Beef
$9.99
Smothered Burrito-Shredded Beef
$11.99
Smothered Burrito-Chicken
$13.99
Carne Adovada Plate
$10.99
Taco Platter-Ground Beef
$9.99
Taco Platter-Shredded Beef
$11.99
Taco Platter-Chicken
$13.99
Chile Relleno Platter
$11.99
Combination Platter -grd beef
$8.49
Combination Platter-Shredded Beef
$13.48
Combination Platter-Chicken
$15.48
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.49
Cheese Quesadilla-Ground Beef
$10.48
Cheese Quesadilla-Chicken
$14.48
20 oz container salsa
$4.99
20 oz container green chile
$4.99
20 oz container red Chile4.99
Lunch & Dinner
Sides & Extras
5 oz. patty
$3.99
8 oz. patty
$5.99
Relleno
$3.99
Red or Green Chile
$1.29
Vegtable of the Day
$1.49
French Fries
$3.49
Carne Adovada (cup)
$3.99
Beans
$1.59
Shredded Cheese
$1.69
Guacamole
$1.49
Salad Dressing
$1.25
Spanish Rice
$1.99
Chicken Taco
$4.49
Carne Adovada w/tortilla
$5.99
Beef Taco
$3.49
Bean Burrito
$3.49
Sour Cream
$1.29
Country Gravy
$1.29
Salsa
$1.29
Mashed potatoes
$2.99
All Vegtables
$1.29
Chicken Breast
$6.99
Green Chile 20 oz cup
$4.99
Red Chile 20 oz cup
$4.99
Bowl of Beans
$3.99
Hot Sandwiches
Hamburgers
Senior & Kids
Desserts
Soft Serve Ice Cream
$2.29
Small Cup of Ice Cream - 16 oz
$2.49
Medium Cup of Ice Cream - 20 oz
$2.99
Large Cup of Ice Cream - 24 oz.
$3.49
Southern Pecan Pie
$3.99
Southern Pecan Pie with Ice Cream
$5.48
Couconut Cream Pie
$3.99
Small Shake - 20 oz.
$3.99
Large Shake - 32 oz.
$5.49
Root Beer Float
$3.50
Homestyle Cobbler
$5.99
Homestyle Colbbler with ice cream
$7.48
Ice Cream Sunday
$4.49
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
122 Frontage Road, Lemitar, NM 87823
