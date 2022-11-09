Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crawfish Hole

review star

No reviews yet

8899 Airline Hwy

Livonia, LA 70755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

STARTERS

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Thin sliced pickle spears, hand battered, fried and piled high

MOZZARELLA CHEESE LOGS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE LOGS

$9.99

Hand rolled in house, served with marinara sauce

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$9.99

Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, or sweet chili

SWAMP POP SHRIMP

$9.99

Fried gulf shrimp tossed in our zesty swamp sauce

CRAWFISH QUESO

CRAWFISH QUESO

$11.99

Our boiled crawfish with creole peppers and in hot queso

BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

$9.99

Tortilla chips, chicken, queso, honey bbq sauce, pickled jalapeños, and tomatoes

BOUDIN ROLL-UPS

BOUDIN ROLL-UPS

$8.99

Our boudin and pepper jack cheese rolled up and deep fried

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN ROLL-UPS

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN ROLL-UPS

$8.99

Tender chicken, peppers, black bean, corn and pepper jack rolled up and deep fried

BBQ PORK ROLL-UPS

$8.99

House smoked pork, honey bbq and monterey jack cheese rolled up and deep fried

CRAWFISH PI-YAHS

CRAWFISH PI-YAHS

$10.99

Crawfish tails, cajun peppers, rice, overstuffed and fried in a handmade crust

NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIES

NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIES

$8.99

Sautéed beef and pork with cajun spices, overstuffed and fried in a handmade crust

FRIED ALLIGATOR

FRIED ALLIGATOR

$12.99

PULLED PORK CHEESE FRIES

$12.99

BURGERS

1/2LB AMERICAN CLASSIC

1/2LB AMERICAN CLASSIC

$9.99

Half pound of hand pattied beef fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

SMOKED CHEDDAR BURGER

SMOKED CHEDDAR BURGER

$12.99

Bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onions, and fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

SMOKE STACK

SMOKE STACK

$11.99

Double patty layered with american cheese, smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and creole mayo

BBQ SURF & TURF

BBQ SURF & TURF

$14.99

Grilled bbq shrimp, chopped jalapeños, caramelized onions, monterey jack cheese, and creole mayo

THE HEN'S LANDING

THE HEN'S LANDING

$11.99

POBOYS

SHRIMP POBOY

$12.99

Fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

CATFISH POBOY

$12.99

Fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

CRAWFISH POBOY

$14.99

Fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

SWAMP POP POBOY

$13.99

Fried gulf shrimp tossed in our zesty swamp sauce, fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

ALLIGATOR POBOY

$15.99

Marinated & lightly fried alligator, fully dressed, cajun remoulade drizzle on toasted French bread

RIBEYE POBOY

$17.99

SIGNATURE DISHES

CRAWFISH HOLE CATFISH

CRAWFISH HOLE CATFISH

$17.99

Fried catfish filets on a bed of with rice topped with crawfish etouffee

BLACKENED PASTA LOUISIANNE

$16.99

Penne pasta with shrimp and crawfish in a creole cream sauce

FRIED PASTA LOUISIANNE

$16.99

Penne pasta with shrimp and crawfish in a creole cream sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

5 hand battered chicken tenders with french fries

14OZ HAND-CUT CAJUN RIBEYE

$24.99

Hand-cut ribeye blackened with creole butter, served with a stuffed potato and green beans

MAUI MAHI-MAHI

$17.99

Grilled mahi-mahi glazed with sweet hawaiian bbq served over our creamy corn grits

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.99

Penne pasta with blackened chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce

CAJUN MAC

$14.99

Penne pasta and smoked sausage in a cheesy creole cream sauce

BBQ BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

BBQ BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$16.99

Gulf shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon tossed in bbq sauce on a bed of creamy corn grits

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.99

Hand battered shrimp lightly fried with french fries and hushpuppies

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

$17.99

Hand battered catfish lightly fried with french fries and hushpuppies

HALF AND HALF PLATTER

$17.99

SIGNATURE BOILED SHRIMP

$14.99

1 pound of boiled gulf shrimp served with cajun boiled potatoes and corn on the cobb

CAJUN QUEEN'S PLATTER

$24.99

Hand battered and lightly fried gulf shrimp, marinated catfish strips, side of crawfish étouffée & hushpuppies on a bed of fries

LUNCH SPECIAL

$10.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Romaine blend, homemade croutons, and parmesan cheese

CAJUN COBB

$13.99

Grilled chicken, chopped egg, diced bacon, mixed cheese, homemade croutons, ranch dressing

FRIED DOWN THE BAYOU

$14.99

Fried shrimp and crawfish tails, monterey jack cheese, chopped egg, died bacon, crawfish hole’s house dressing

GRILLED DOWN THE BAYOU

GRILLED DOWN THE BAYOU

$14.99

Grilled shrimp and crawfish tails, monterey jack cheese, chopped egg, diced bacon, Crawfish Hole’s house dressing

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Fried chicken, bbq sauce, romaine blend, mixed cheese, diced bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, spicy ranch dressing

SWEET HEAT SHRIMP

$14.99

SANDWICHES

SWEET CAROLINE PULLED PORK

SWEET CAROLINE PULLED PORK

$12.99

Slow smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce and cajun slaw

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and ranch

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

$14.99

Slow smoked brisket sliced thin, bbq sauce and cajun slaw

SMOKED & SMOTHERED

SMOKED & SMOTHERED

$11.99

Your choice of meat smoked slow, sliced thin and served on toasted french bread with jalapeno mayo, smothered with caramelized onions, cajun bell pepper and monterey jack cheese with our smoked au jus drippings

HANDHELDS

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$10.99

American cheese, cherry peppers and creole mayo served with a side of french fries

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$12.99

Pepper jack cheese, bbq sauce and onions strings served with a side of french fries

PULLED PORK TACOS

$12.99
SWAMP POP TACOS

SWAMP POP TACOS

$11.99

Fried shrimp, swamp sauce, monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of sweet potato fries

TAIL CHASER WRAP

TAIL CHASER WRAP

$14.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.99

BRISKET TACOS

$13.99

Smoked brisket, bbq sauce, queso, bell peppers, caramelized onion, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of creamy corn grits

FRIED BBQ SHRIMP TACO

$11.99

Fried shrimp, bbq sauce, monterey jack cheese, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of creamy corn grits

GRILLED BBQ SHRIMP TACO

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, bbq sauce, monterey jack cheese, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of creamy corn grits

KIDS MENU

FRIED CHICKEN BITES

$6.99

FRIED CATFISH STRIPS

$6.99

LIL CHEESEBUGGA

$6.99

FRIED SHRIMP TAILS

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

PASTA ALFREDO

$6.99

FRIED CRAWFISH TAILS

$6.99

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.99

SIDES

FRENCH FIRES

$4.00

SWEET FRIES

$4.00

ONION STRINGS

$4.00

BAKED BEANS

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

CORN GRITS

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

CORN MAQUE CHOUX

$4.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$4.00

RED BEANS

$4.00

CHX & SAUSAGE GUMBO

$4.00

STUFFED POTATO

$4.00

HUSHPUPPIES

$4.00

CORN ON THE COBB

$4.00

JU JUS

$4.00

CORN FRITTERS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR

$4.00

CAJUN SLAW

$4.00

GARLIC BREAD

$0.99

SMOKED BBQ PLATES

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$10.99

QUARTER CHICKEN

$9.99

HALF CHICKEN

$13.99

SMOKED BRISKET

$16.99

PULLED PORK

$12.99

HALF RIBS

$17.99

FULL RACK RIBS

$28.99

DOUBLE DABBIN

$13.99

TRIPLE THREAT

$17.99

BOILED SEAFOOD

SIGNATURE BOILED SHRIMP

$14.99

1 pound of boiled gulf shrimp served with cajun boiled potatoes and corn on the cobb

SNOW CRAB CLUSTER

$13.99

2 SNOW CRAB CLUSTER

$24.99

3 SNOW CRAB CLUSTER

$34.99

1/2LB BOILED SHRIMP

$7.99

DESSERTS

FRIED BREAD PUDDING BITES

$6.99
BANANA PUDDING CHEESECAKE

BANANA PUDDING CHEESECAKE

$6.99
PEACH COBBLER EGGROLLS

PEACH COBBLER EGGROLLS

$7.99
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE BOWL

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE BOWL

$7.99

DIPPIN DOTS

$5.99

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.79+

DR PEPPER

$2.79+

SPRITE

$2.79+

DIET COKE

$2.79+

LEMONADE

$2.79+

ORANGE FANTA

$2.79+

ROOT BEER

$2.79+

SWEET TEA

$2.79+

UNSWEET TEA

$2.79+

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.49

RED BULL

$4.00

POWERADE

$2.79+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Daiquiris | SmokeHouse | Cajun Eats

8899 Airline Hwy, Livonia, LA 70755

