The Crawfish Hole
No reviews yet
8899 Airline Hwy
Livonia, LA 70755
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
FRIED PICKLES
Thin sliced pickle spears, hand battered, fried and piled high
MOZZARELLA CHEESE LOGS
Hand rolled in house, served with marinara sauce
BONELESS WINGS
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, or sweet chili
SWAMP POP SHRIMP
Fried gulf shrimp tossed in our zesty swamp sauce
CRAWFISH QUESO
Our boiled crawfish with creole peppers and in hot queso
BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS
Tortilla chips, chicken, queso, honey bbq sauce, pickled jalapeños, and tomatoes
BOUDIN ROLL-UPS
Our boudin and pepper jack cheese rolled up and deep fried
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN ROLL-UPS
Tender chicken, peppers, black bean, corn and pepper jack rolled up and deep fried
BBQ PORK ROLL-UPS
House smoked pork, honey bbq and monterey jack cheese rolled up and deep fried
CRAWFISH PI-YAHS
Crawfish tails, cajun peppers, rice, overstuffed and fried in a handmade crust
NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIES
Sautéed beef and pork with cajun spices, overstuffed and fried in a handmade crust
FRIED ALLIGATOR
PULLED PORK CHEESE FRIES
BURGERS
1/2LB AMERICAN CLASSIC
Half pound of hand pattied beef fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
SMOKED CHEDDAR BURGER
Bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onions, and fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
SMOKE STACK
Double patty layered with american cheese, smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and creole mayo
BBQ SURF & TURF
Grilled bbq shrimp, chopped jalapeños, caramelized onions, monterey jack cheese, and creole mayo
THE HEN'S LANDING
POBOYS
SHRIMP POBOY
Fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
CATFISH POBOY
Fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
CRAWFISH POBOY
Fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
SWAMP POP POBOY
Fried gulf shrimp tossed in our zesty swamp sauce, fully dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
ALLIGATOR POBOY
Marinated & lightly fried alligator, fully dressed, cajun remoulade drizzle on toasted French bread
RIBEYE POBOY
SIGNATURE DISHES
CRAWFISH HOLE CATFISH
Fried catfish filets on a bed of with rice topped with crawfish etouffee
BLACKENED PASTA LOUISIANNE
Penne pasta with shrimp and crawfish in a creole cream sauce
FRIED PASTA LOUISIANNE
Penne pasta with shrimp and crawfish in a creole cream sauce
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS
5 hand battered chicken tenders with french fries
14OZ HAND-CUT CAJUN RIBEYE
Hand-cut ribeye blackened with creole butter, served with a stuffed potato and green beans
MAUI MAHI-MAHI
Grilled mahi-mahi glazed with sweet hawaiian bbq served over our creamy corn grits
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO
Penne pasta with blackened chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce
CAJUN MAC
Penne pasta and smoked sausage in a cheesy creole cream sauce
BBQ BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP
Gulf shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon tossed in bbq sauce on a bed of creamy corn grits
FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
Hand battered shrimp lightly fried with french fries and hushpuppies
FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
Hand battered catfish lightly fried with french fries and hushpuppies
HALF AND HALF PLATTER
SIGNATURE BOILED SHRIMP
1 pound of boiled gulf shrimp served with cajun boiled potatoes and corn on the cobb
CAJUN QUEEN'S PLATTER
Hand battered and lightly fried gulf shrimp, marinated catfish strips, side of crawfish étouffée & hushpuppies on a bed of fries
LUNCH SPECIAL
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine blend, homemade croutons, and parmesan cheese
CAJUN COBB
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, diced bacon, mixed cheese, homemade croutons, ranch dressing
FRIED DOWN THE BAYOU
Fried shrimp and crawfish tails, monterey jack cheese, chopped egg, died bacon, crawfish hole’s house dressing
GRILLED DOWN THE BAYOU
Grilled shrimp and crawfish tails, monterey jack cheese, chopped egg, diced bacon, Crawfish Hole’s house dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Fried chicken, bbq sauce, romaine blend, mixed cheese, diced bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, spicy ranch dressing
SWEET HEAT SHRIMP
SANDWICHES
SWEET CAROLINE PULLED PORK
Slow smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce and cajun slaw
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and ranch
SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH
Slow smoked brisket sliced thin, bbq sauce and cajun slaw
SMOKED & SMOTHERED
Your choice of meat smoked slow, sliced thin and served on toasted french bread with jalapeno mayo, smothered with caramelized onions, cajun bell pepper and monterey jack cheese with our smoked au jus drippings
HANDHELDS
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
American cheese, cherry peppers and creole mayo served with a side of french fries
PULLED PORK SLIDERS
Pepper jack cheese, bbq sauce and onions strings served with a side of french fries
PULLED PORK TACOS
SWAMP POP TACOS
Fried shrimp, swamp sauce, monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of sweet potato fries
TAIL CHASER WRAP
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
BRISKET TACOS
Smoked brisket, bbq sauce, queso, bell peppers, caramelized onion, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of creamy corn grits
FRIED BBQ SHRIMP TACO
Fried shrimp, bbq sauce, monterey jack cheese, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of creamy corn grits
GRILLED BBQ SHRIMP TACO
Grilled shrimp, bbq sauce, monterey jack cheese, cajun slaw on flour tortillas served with a side of creamy corn grits
KIDS MENU
SIDES
FRENCH FIRES
SWEET FRIES
ONION STRINGS
BAKED BEANS
MAC & CHEESE
CORN GRITS
GREEN BEANS
CORN MAQUE CHOUX
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
RED BEANS
CHX & SAUSAGE GUMBO
STUFFED POTATO
HUSHPUPPIES
CORN ON THE COBB
JU JUS
CORN FRITTERS
SIDE SALAD
SIDE CAESAR
CAJUN SLAW
GARLIC BREAD
SMOKED BBQ PLATES
BOILED SEAFOOD
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Daiquiris | SmokeHouse | Cajun Eats
8899 Airline Hwy, Livonia, LA 70755