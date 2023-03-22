Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crazy Coop

review star

No reviews yet

7199 Stage

Memphis, TN 38133

Popular Items

5 pc Whole Wing
3 pc Whole Wing
10 pc Party Wings

Crazy Chicken

Whole Wings

3 pc Whole Wing

$7.49

5 pc Whole Wing

$12.99

10 pc Whole Wing

$26.99

20 pc Whole Wing

$53.99

Party Wings

10 pc Party Wings

$15.99

20 pc Party Wings

$29.99

Boneless Wings

10 pc Boneless Wings

$15.49

20 pc Boneless Wings

$29.49

Boneless Wings Meal

10 pc Boneless Wing Meal

$15.49

20 pc Boneless Wing Meal

$29.49

6 pc boneless Wing meal

$11.49

Chicken Tenders Meal

2 pc Chicken Tender Meal

$8.99

4 pc Chicken Tender Meal

$10.99

Crazy Kidz Meal

Crazy Kidz Meal

$6.99

Crazy Packs

Whole Wings

50 pc Whole Wings

$125.99

100 pc Whole Wings

$255.99

200 pc Whole Wings

$499.99

Party Wings

50 pc Party Wings

$75.99

100 pc Party Wings

$135.99

200 pc Party Wings

$265.99

Half pan Boneless

Half pan boneless

$60.99

Half pan Tenders

Half pan tenders

$65.99

Half pan Catfish fillet

Half pan catfish fillet

$65.99

Half pan Catfish nuggets

Half pan catfish nuggets

$69.99

Crazy Plates

1 pc Fish Dinner

$8.19

Choice of Grilled, Cajun, or Hand Battered. Served with french fries, slaw, tartar sauce.

2 pc Fish Dinner

$12.49

Choice of Grilled, Cajun, or Hand Battered. Served with french fries, slaw, tartar sauce.

Catfish Nuggets Basket

$11.09

Served with french fries, slaw, tartar sauce.

Crazy Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.49

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Fish Sandwich

$7.79

Chicken Sandwich

$7.19

Sides

French Fries (reg)

$2.79

Seasoned French Fries (reg)

$3.29

Fried Okra (reg)

$3.29

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.79

French Fries (lrg)

$5.49

Seasoned Fries (lrg)

$5.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Half pan fries

$24.99

Half pan season fries

$26.00

Half pan okra

$24.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Large Okra

$5.99

Extras/Retail

Extras

Fish

$4.89

Celery

$0.59

Tender

$3.29

Cole Slaw

$0.99

Carrots

$0.59

Extra Sauce

$0.89

Whole Wing

$3.29

Boneless Wing

$4.49

3 Catfish Nuggets

$5.29

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Retail

Sour Cream & Onion

$9.99

Crazy Dry Seasoning

$9.99

Buffalo Ranch

$9.99

Bacon Bourbon BBQ

$12.99

Honey Habanero BBQ

$12.99

Logo Shirt

$19.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Fanta Strawberry

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

HI-C Fruit Punch

$2.59

Minute Made Lemonade

$2.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New Wing Spot In Memphis.📍 27+ Crazy Chicken Wing Flavors !

Website

Location

7199 Stage, Memphis, TN 38133

Directions

