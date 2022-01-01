Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crazy Italian

review star

No reviews yet

206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D

New Orleans, LA 70124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" PEPPERONI
18" CHEESE
INSALATA CAPRESE

STARTERS

BOUDIN EGGROLLS

$10.99

served with a spicy dipping sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

served with marinara sauce

FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS

$8.99

served with marinara sauce

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$11.99

MEATBALLS (3)

$11.99

Our house-made meatballs in an appetizer size, with marinara and melted mozzerella

CHICKEN BITES (10)

$12.99

Deep fried boneless chicken bites with choice of sauce

SPICY FRIED RAVOLI

$10.99

served with marinara sauce

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

INSALATA CAPRESE

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato slices and basil, drizzled with balsamic vinegar and olive oil

CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$15.99

CAESAR SALAD WITH SHRIMP

$16.99

PIZZA

18" CHEESE

$17.99

18" PEPPERONI

$19.99

18" SAUSAGE

$19.99

18" MEATBALL

$21.99

18" VEGGIE

$18.99

mushroom, spinach, black olive, onion, green pepper and roasted red peppers

18" CHICKEN PARM Pizza

$23.99

18" EGGPLANT PARM Pizza

$21.99

18" WHITE PIE

$21.99

Olive oil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, fresh Basil

18" WHITE PIE WITH SHRIMP

$28.99

18" SUPREME

$26.99

pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives

18" MARGHERITA

$22.99

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, and parmigiana cheese

18" HAWAIIAN

$22.99

with ham and pineapple

18" MEATLOVERS

$28.99

18" CRAZY GRANDMA

$21.99

Garlic oil base topped with shredded and fresh mozzarella, oregano and dollops of red sauce, finished with peccorino cheese and fresh basis

18" HALF 1

$8.50

18" HALF 2

$8.50

CRAZY JOE BURREAUX

$27.99

Garlic Oil, mozzarella, jalapeño, bacon and chicken drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce

Cheese slice

$3.50

Pepperoni slice

$3.75

Sausage slice

$3.75

Lunch special 2 slices and drink

$7.50

CALZONES & STROMBOLI

CALZONE

$12.99

choose up to 3 toppings

KETO BOWL

$12.99

Low carb, no crust! A base of pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and mozzarella cheese.

THE DIMAGGIO STROMBOLI

$12.99

Turnover filled with Italian meats and cheeses

SUBS

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.99

Sandwich MEATBALL PARM

$11.99

Sandwich CHICKEN PARM

$12.99

PASTA

Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Gnocci

$9.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$17.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$17.99

Bolognese

$16.99

Homemade Pasta and Meatballs

$16.99

+ Add Chicken

$6.99

+ Add Shrimp

$7.99

+ Add Eggplant

$5.99

DESSERT

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CANNOLI (ONE)

$2.99

EXTRAS

Extra sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:02 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:02 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:02 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:02 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Authentic NY Pizza, Italian specialty dishes and desserts plus imported gelato from Italy

Website

Location

206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D, New Orleans, LA 70124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Domenica - Lakeview
orange starNo Reviews
117 Harrison Ave New Orleans, LA 70124
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company
orange star3.8 • 145
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Junior's on Harrison
orange star4.4 • 82
789 Harrison Ave New Orleans, LA 70124
View restaurantnext
City Greens - Metairie
orange star4.7 • 376
600 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Acme Oyster House - Metairie
orange star4.3 • 1,706
3000 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston