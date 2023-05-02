  • Home
  • The Crazy Mason - Lynchburg, VA - 18013 Forest Rd Suite E-06
A map showing the location of The Crazy Mason - Lynchburg, VA 18013 Forest Rd Suite E-06View gallery

The Crazy Mason - Lynchburg, VA 18013 Forest Rd Suite E-06

review star

No reviews yet

18013 Forest RdSuite E-06

Forest, VA 24551

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Scoops

Single Scoop

$3.75

Double Scoop

$6.00

Additional Scoop

$2.00

Crazy Masons

Berried In Chocolate

$15.50

Build Me Up Buttercup

$15.00

But First Coffee

$15.00

Butter My Waffle

$15.50

Cookie Mash Up

$15.00

Crazy Cookie Dreams

$15.00

They Do Exist

$15.00

Crazy Pop Of Color

$15.00

Dashing Thru The Dough

$15.00

The Fudging Best

$15.00

Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

$15.00

How The Cookie Crumbles

$15.00

Mint To Be

$15.00

No Oreo-Dinary Cheescake

$15.50

Oat-Rageously Good

$15.00

Oh My Bleeding Heart

$15.00

S'mores The Merrier

$15.00

Salty But Sweet

$15.00

Short & Sweet

$15.00

Split Happens

$15.00

Sweet Cheesus

$15.50

Top Of The Morning

$15.50

Whatever Floats Your Boat

$11.00

Where It All Pecan

$15.50

You've Got To Be Puddin' Me

$15.00

NON DAIRY Cereal-sly Good

$18.00

NON DAIRY Holy Cow-Free

$18.00

Lil Less Sundaes

Lil Less PB & Chocolate Dreams

$8.00

Lil Less Hot Fudge

$8.00

Lil Less Simply Oreo

$8.00

Lil Less Milk N Cookies

$8.00

Lil Less Cotton Candy

$8.00

Lil Less Strawberry Crunch

$8.00

Lil Less Birthday Confetti

$8.00

Lil Less Salted Turtle

$8.00

Lil Less Mint Chip

$8.00

Crazy Cup (old Menu Order)

$10.75

Crazy Nachos

Reese's Nachos

$10.00

Oreo Nachos

$10.00

Cookie Dough Nachos

$10.00

Additional Scoop On Nachos

$2.00

Crazy Bombs

Crazy Bomb

$8.00

Monthly Specials

Give Me A Break

$15.00

Crazy Colada

$15.00

Lime Feelin' Good

$15.00

Simple Masons

Simple Mason

$9.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Retail

T Shirt

$25.00

Desserts

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cheesecake

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00

Brownie

$2.00

pecan pie

$2.00

Crazy Banana Split

$8.00

Crazy Waffle

Buttercup

$11.00

Turtle

$11.00

Cookies & Cream

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18013 Forest RdSuite E-06, Forest, VA 24551

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

