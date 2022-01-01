The Crazy Mason - Market Commons 1220 Moser Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is your dessert destination. With over 30 specialty shakes and loads of different toppings, the possibilities are endless. Whether you’re on vacation and want a tasty treat or just need something cold and sweet to get you through the week , we’ve got your back.
Location
1220 Moser Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
