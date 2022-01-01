Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crazy Mason - Market Commons 1220 Moser Dr

review star

No reviews yet

1220 Moser Dr

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Scoops

Single Scoop

$3.25

Double Scoop

$5.25

Triple Scoop

$7.25

Crazy Cups

Build Me Up Buttercup

$10.75

But First, Coffee

$10.75

Butter My Waffle

$10.75

Crazy Cookie Dreams

$10.75

Crazy Pop of Color

$10.75Out of stock

Dashing Thru the Dough

$10.75

Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

$10.75

How The Cookie Crumbles

$10.75

Mint To Be

$10.75

Salty But Sweet

$10.75

Short & Sweet

$10.75

The Fudgin' Best

$10.75

You Gotta Be Puddin' Me

$10.75

Crazy Cotton Candy

$10.75

Crazy Bombs

Crazy Bomb

$9.00

Crazy Waffles

Crazy Buttercup Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Turtle Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Cookies 'N' Cream Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Masons

Bananas Over You

$14.75

Berried in Chocolate

$14.75

Build Me Up Buttercup

$14.75

But First, Coffee

$14.75

Butter My Waffle

$14.75

Cereal-sly Good

$17.75

Cookie Mashup

$14.75

Cow Jumped Over the Moon

$14.75

Crazy Cookie Dreams

$14.75

Crazy POP of Color

$14.75

Dashing Thru the Dough

$14.75

Don't Worry, Beach Happy

$14.75

Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

$14.75

Holy Cow-Free Cookies & Cream

$17.75

How The Cookie Crumbles

$14.75

I Like Big Buns

$14.75

Mint To Be

$14.75

No-Oreo-Dinary Cheesecake

$14.75

Oat-Rageously Good

$14.75

Oh My, Bleeding Heart

$14.75

S'mores the Merrier

$14.75

Salty But Sweet

$14.75

Short & Sweet

$14.75

Split Happens

$14.75

Sweet Cheesus

$14.75

The Fudgin' Best

$14.75

Thicker Than a Snicker

$14.75

Top of the Morning

$14.75

Whatever Floats Your Boat

$11.00

Where It All Pecan

$14.75

You Gotta Be Puddin' Me

$14.75

Crazy Cotton Candy

$14.75

Simple Masons

Simple Mason

$10.00

Crazy Snow

Crazy Snow

$6.00

Specials

Chocolate's Butter Half

$14.75

Way Too Gourd

$14.75

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Cannoli

$2.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$2.00

Custom Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Doughnut

$2.00

Moon Pie

$2.00

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Popsicle

$2.00

Pound Cake

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Waffle

$2.00

Rock Candy

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Reese PB Pie

$5.00

Retail

Candle

$20.00

Color Change Scoop

$4.00

Crazy Cup

$2.00

Jar

$6.00

Long Sleeve

$18.00

Short Sleeve

$18.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$20.00

Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sundaes

Banana Split

$8.00

Hot Fudge Brownie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is your dessert destination. With over 30 specialty shakes and loads of different toppings, the possibilities are endless. Whether you’re on vacation and want a tasty treat or just need something cold and sweet to get you through the week , we’ve got your back.

Location

1220 Moser Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

