  The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar - Wilmington - 3608 Oleander Dr
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar - Wilmington 3608 Oleander Dr

No reviews yet

3608 Oleander Dr

Wilmington, NC 28403

Scoops

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$6.00

Additional Scoop

$2.00

Crazy Bombs

Crazy Bomb

$8.00

Crazy Waffles

Crazy Buttercup Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Turtle Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Cookies 'N' Cream Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Masons

Berried in Chocolate

$15.50

Build Me Up Buttercup

$15.00

But First, Coffee

$15.00

Butter My Waffle

$15.50

Cereal-sly Good

$18.00

Cheers To This (Signature)

$15.00

Cookie Mashup

$15.00

Crazy Cookie Dreams

$15.00

Crazy POP of Color

$15.00

Dashing Thru the Dough

$15.00

Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

$15.00

Holy Cow-Free Cookies & Cream

$18.00

How The Cookie Crumbles

$15.00

I Like Big Buns

$15.00

Mint To Be

$15.00

No-Oreo-Dinary Cheesecake

$15.50

Oat-Rageously Good

$15.00

Oh My, Bleeding Heart

$15.50

S'mores the Merrier

$15.00

Salty But Sweet

$15.00

Shake & Potatoes

$15.00

Short & Sweet

$15.00

Split Happens

$15.00

Sweet Cheesus

$15.50

The Fudgin' Best

$15.00

They Do Exist

$15.00

Top of the Morning

$15.50

Whatever Floats Your Boat

$11.00

Where It All Pecan

$15.50

You Gotta Be Puddin' Me

$15.00

Simple Masons

Simple Mason

$10.00

Specials

Here For The Shenanigans

$15.00

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Cheer Wine Cupcake

$2.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Cupcake

$2.00

Custom Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Doughnut

$2.00

Moon Pie

$2.00

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Popsicle

$2.00

Pound Cake

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Waffle

$2.00

Retail

Candle

$20.00

Crazy Cup

$2.00

Gift Card Holder

$2.00

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Mason Jar

$6.00

Short Sleeve T-shirt

$20.00

Bandana

$8.00

Socks

$10.00

Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cheer Wine

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sundaes

Crazy Banana Split

$8.00

LIL LESS Crazy Sundae's

LIL LESS Build Me Up Buttercup

$8.00

LIL LESS Cookie's & Cream

$8.00

LIL LESS Crazy Cotton Candy

$8.00

LIL LESS Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

$8.00

LIL LESS Hot Fudge

$8.00

LIL LESS Milk & Cookies

$8.00

LIL LESS Short & Sweet

$8.00

LIL LESS Turtle

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3608 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

Directions

