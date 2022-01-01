Main picView gallery

The Crazy Mason - NMB 1105 Hwy 17S1220

review star

No reviews yet

1105 Hwy 17S1220

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Scoops

Single Scoop

$3.25

Double Scoop

$5.25

Triple Scoop

$7.25

Crazy Cups

Build Me Up Buttercup

$10.75

But First, Coffee

$10.75

Butter My Waffle

$10.75

Crazy Cookie Dreams

$10.75

Crazy Pop of Color

$10.75

Dashing Thru the Dough

$10.75

Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

$10.75

How The Cookie Crumbles

$10.75

Mint To Be

$10.75

Salty But Sweet

$10.75

Short & Sweet

$10.75

The Fudgin' Best

$10.75

You Gotta Be Puddin' Me

$10.75

Crazy Cotton Candy

$10.75

Crazy Bombs

Crazy Bomb

$9.00

Crazy Waffles

Crazy Buttercup Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Turtle Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Cookies 'N' Cream Waffle

$11.50

Crazy Masons

Bananas Over You

$14.75

Berried in Chocolate

$14.75

Build Me Up Buttercup

$14.75

But First, Coffee

$14.75

Butter My Waffle

$14.75

Cereal-sly Good

$17.75

Cookie Mashup

$14.75

Cow Jumped Over the Moon

$14.75

Crazy Cookie Dreams

$14.75

Crazy POP of Color

$14.75

Dashing Thru the Dough

$14.75

Dont Worry Beach Happy

$14.75

Have Your Cake & Eat It Too

$14.75

Holy Cow-Free Cookies & Cream

$17.75

How The Cookie Crumbles

$14.75

I Like Big Buns

$14.75

Mint To Be

$14.75

No-Oreo-Dinary Cheesecake

$14.75

Oat-Rageously Good

$14.75

Oh My, Bleeding Heart

$14.75

S'mores the Merrier

$14.75

Salty But Sweet

$14.75

Short & Sweet

$14.75

Split Happens

$14.75

Sweet Cheesus

$14.75

The Fudgin' Best

$14.75

Thicker Than a Snicker

$14.75

Top of the Morning

$14.75

Whatever Floats Your Boat

$11.00

Where It All Pecan

$14.75

You Gotta Be Puddin' Me

$14.75

Crazy Cotton Candy

$14.75

Simple Masons

Simple Mason

$10.00

Specials

Chocolate's Butter Half

$14.75

Way Too Gourd

$14.75

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Cannolie

$2.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Doughnut

$2.00

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Popsicle

$2.00

Pound Cake

$2.00

Red Velvet

$4.00

Waffle

$2.00

Rock Candy

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Reese PB Pie

$5.00

Retail

Candle

$20.00

Crazy Cup

$2.00

Jar

$6.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

Scoop

$4.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$20.00

Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sundaes

Banana Split

$8.00

Hot Fudge Brownie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1105 Hwy 17S1220, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai In Town
orange starNo Reviews
110 Hwy17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
810 Bowling - North Myrtle Beach - 1105 US Hwy 17
orange starNo Reviews
1105 US Hwy 17 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
The Main Slice
orange star4.8 • 163
209 Main Street North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House NMB - 1561 Highway 17 N
orange star4.5 • 2,740
1561 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - N. Myrtle Beach, SC Hwy 17
orange star4.6 • 1,442
4018 Highway 17 South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Greg Norman Australian Grille - North Myrtle Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4930 Highway 17 South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Myrtle Beach

Bar-B-Que House NMB - 1561 Highway 17 N
orange star4.5 • 2,740
1561 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - N. Myrtle Beach, SC Hwy 17
orange star4.6 • 1,442
4018 Highway 17 South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
The Main Slice
orange star4.8 • 163
209 Main Street North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston