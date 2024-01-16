- Home
Great Falls Creamery
766 Walker Road
Great Falls, VA 22066
Ice Cream
Sundaes
Baked Goods
Candy
- Abba zabba$1.73
- aftershocks gummy popping fries$4.24
- alberts super gummy donut$5.26
- altoids artic$3.79
- altoids cinnamon$3.79
- altoids peppermint$3.79
- altoids spearmint$3.79
- altoids wintergreen$3.79
- Bazooka throwback pack$1.49
- Big League Chew Blue Raspberry$2.49
- big league chew original$2.49
- Bigspiral gumbal dispenser$1.97
- bingbing choc cone$5.55
- bingbing strawberry cone$5.55
- bonomo turkish banana taffy$1.99
- boston baked beans$2.26
- botan rice candy$0.99
- bounty bar$1.99
- bubble yum$1.49
- bubble yum cotton candy$1.49
- bubblicious watermelonwave$1.49
- C.howards guava$0.99
- Candy Jewelry kit$2.26
- Charleston chew choco$1.99
- Charleston chew vanilla$1.99
- charms squares$1.99
- cherry mash$1.94
- chick o stick$1.94
- choc-aid bandaids$4.99
- chocolatey tree stump$3.36
- chuckles$1.73
- chupa chupa melody pop,3 flavors$0.99
- clove gum$0.99
- coconut slice bar$1.49
- country time cotton candy$5.50
- cowtales strawberry$0.99
- creme savor rolls orange$1.49
- creme savor rolls strawberry$1.49
- dentyne fire$2.49
- every burger$3.31
- fettuccine gummi grape$2.24
- fettuccine gummi lemon$2.24
- fizzing soda cans$1.99
- Flower Bouquets$10.00
- Formula sour liquid candy$1.92
- Galaxy Rocks gum$2.24
- gerit stroopwafels$1.49
- Googoo cluster original$2.16
- Gourmet Lolipop$3.00
- gpa joes spicy pickle cotton candy$4.50
- gumi-aid bandaids$3.74
- gummy lunchabes cracker stack$7.14
- harley quinn mad love candy$6.72
- harry potter butterbear chewy (Non Tin)$3.12
- Harry Potter Tin$5.13
- hichew kiwi$1.74
- Hichew acai$1.74
- hichew banana$1.74
- hichew grape$1.74
- hichew green apple$1.74
- hichew soda pop$3.52
- hichew strawberry$1.74
- hichew watermelon$1.74
- honees lemon$1.25
- honees menthol$1.25
- honees milk$1.25
- honees original honey$1.25
- honeybear pops$3.49
- hubba bubba original$1.59
- hubbabubba blue rasp$1.59
- hubbabubba straw/watermelon$1.59
- icee sour squeeze$1.87
- icee squeeze$3.73
- idaho spud$2.49
- jelly belly lollipops$0.75
- kidsmania bubble gum tape$1.99
- Kidsmania crunchy crawly crew$2.26
- kidsmania laser pop$1.99
- Kidsmania light up ringpops$1.25
- kidsmania monkey swing$1.99
- kidsmania peek a poo$1.99
- kinder hippo cocoa crm biscuits$8.00
- kinder hippo hazelnut crm biscuits$8.00
- koko's squeezy pop$2.24
- kokos twist n lik ice crm candy$2.49
- kraft mac n chs gummy$5.30
- lemonhead$2.26
- lifesavors 5 flavor$1.70
- lifesavors butter rum$1.70
- lunchables pizza$7.14
- mega paint ball pops$3.49
- meito puko puku taiyaki fish$2.49
- mentos mint$1.99
- mentos strawberry$1.99
- milka bubbly milk choc$2.49
- Milka Caramel$2.49
- milka chocolate hazelnut$2.49
- Muddy bites dark choc$4.96
- Muddy bites milk choc$4.96
- necco wafer$2.03
- nestle smarties$3.18
- nik-L-nips$2.00
- oscar mayer gummy bacon$7.06
- paintball pops$1.94
- PEZ Barbie$2.50
- PEZ Harry Potter$2.50
- PEZ Hello Kitty$2.50
- PEZ Lightyear$2.50
- PEZ Pokemon$2.50
- PEZ Refill Fruit$1.50
- PEZ Refill Sour$1.50
- PEZ Spongebob$2.50
- PEZ Treats$2.50
- PEZ Trolls$2.50
- poppin cookin-bento kits$6.25
- poppin cookin-cakes kits$6.25
- poppin cookin-donut kits$6.25
- poppin cookin-gummi land kit$6.25
- poppin cookin-hamburger kit$6.25
- Popping Boba Blue Raspberry$2.90
- popping boba cotton candy$2.90
- popping boba dark cherry$2.90
- popping boba watermelon$2.90
- puppy palz candy kibbles$2.61
- push pop gummy roll$3.15
- razzles plain$2.00
- reeds butterscotch$1.17
- reeds cinnamon$1.17
- reeds peppermint$1.17
- reeds root bear$1.17
- regal sour cherry$1.17
- regal sour lemon$1.17
- rock candy crystal$1.34
- rock candy sticks-assorted$1.25
- rock candy sticks-white sugar$1.25
- rowntrees fruit gums pouches$4.78
- Snak Club Tajin Apple rings$3.52
- Snak Club Tajin Mango rings$7.02
- sneaky stardust gum powder$1.82
- soda pop sour candy$1.99
- sour blast$1.87
- sour flush$1.87
- sweet squirter w/ candy$2.82
- swizzles lovehearts$2.21
- Tongue Torchers 3 for one$1.00
- twister lollipops$1.99
- valomilk$2.99
- van holten pickle in pouch$1.39
- van holten sour pickle pouch$1.39
- Warheads Sour Taffy$1.74
- wax lips$2.00
- whistle candy$2.80
- zagnut$1.99
- zero bars$1.99
- zotz blue raspberry$3.99
- zotz strings blue/orange/grape$0.50
- zotz watermelon$3.99
Dairy and Cheeses
- 2% Milk Half Gallon, South Mountain (bottle deposit required)$5.74
- Whole Milk Half Gallon, South Mountain (bottle deposit required)$5.74
- Chocolate Milk Half Gallon, South Mountain (bottle deposit required)$6.25
- Heavy Cream, Pint, South Mountain (bottle deposit required)$6.49
- Half & Half, Pint, South Mountain (bottle deposit required)$4.49
- Cream Cheese - Plain, 8oz, South Mountain$5.74
- Cream Cheese - Apple Raisin Cinnamon, 8oz, South Mountain$6.24
- Cream Cheese - Garlic & Herb, 8oz, South Mountain$6.24
- Dutch Country Smoked Sharp Cheddar$8.50
- Dutch Country Smoked Gouda$8.50
- Dutch Country Aged White Cheddar (3 yr)$8.50
- Dutch Country Colby Jack$6.75
- Dutch Country Yellow Cheddar (Mild)$6.75
- Grab and Go Cheese$6.25
- Plain Yogurt$7.50
- Vanilla Yogurt$7.50
Specialty Food
SMC BOTTLE DEPOSIT (required for all SMC glass bottles)
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
