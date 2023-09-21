CRÊPES

SPECIALTY

MIX BERRY CRÊPE

$11.50

REGULAR CRÊPE RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY JAM

CHOCOLATEY GOODNESS

$11.50

CHOCOLATE SWRIL CRÊPE, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE SYRUP, OREOS

ALOHA SUNSHINE

$11.50

REGULAR CRÊPE, MANGO, PINAPPLE, KIWI, HOMEMADE PINEAPPLE JAM, COCONUT

APPLE CINANNAMON

$11.50

REGULAR CRÊPE, APPLES, APPLE JAM, CINANNAMON SUGAR

PROTEIN POWERUP

$11.50

PROTEIN CRÊPE, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, ALMONDS, PEANUTBUTTER

PUMPKIN CRÊPE

$11.50

BUILD YOUR OWN

REGUAL CRÊPE

$10.25

CHOICE OF (2) FRUITS, CHOICE OF SYRUP

CHOCOLATE CRÊPE

$10.25

CHOICE OF (2) FRUITS, CHOICE OF SYRUP

RED VELVET BATTER

$11.00

CHOICE OF (2) FRUITS, CHOICE OF SYRUP

PROTEIN CREPE BATTER

$11.00

CHOICE OF (2) FRUITS, CHOICE OF SYRUP

GLUTEN FREE BATTER

$11.00

PUMPKIN CREPE BATTER

$11.00

GLUTEN FREE PUMPKIN CREPE BATTER

$11.00

KIDS CRÊPE (10yrs and under)

REGULAR KIDS CRÉPE

$5.75

CHOCOLATE KIDS CRÊPE

$5.75

RED VELVET KIDS CRÊPE

$5.75

GLUTEN FREE KIDS CRÊPE

$5.75

PUMPKIN KIDS CREPE

$6.00

PUMPKIN GLUTEN FREE CREPE

$6.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO DRINKS

DOPPIO

$2.50

DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO

AMERICANO

$3.25+

DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO TOP OFF WITH HOT WATER

CLASSIC BREVE

$3.25+

SYRUP, CHOICE OF MILK, TOP OFF WITH ESPRESSO SHOT(S)

LATTE

$3.80+

ESPRESSO, CHOICE OF MILK, FLAVOR (OPTIONAL)

CAPPUCHINO

$3.80

ESPRESSO WITH MILK FOAM

MOCHA

$3.80+

CHOCOLATE SYRUP, CHOICE OF MILK

CHAI

$3.75+

DRIP COFFEE

MORNING ROAST- ORGANIC REG ROAST

FRENCH SUMATRA - ORGANIC DARK ROAST

COLD BREW

SIZE

$3.75+

TEA (ONE SIZE HOT 12oz)

12 oz HOT TEA

12oz Hot Tea

ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

$2.75

TAZO

CHAMOMILE TEA

$2.75

TAZO

EARL GREY TEA

$2.75

TAZO

GREEN TEA

$2.75

TAZO

BOTTLE DRINKS

20oz BOTTLE SODA

$3.75

COKE, DIET COKE, MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

12oz BOTTLE JUICE

$4.50

APPLE JUICE, ORANGE JUICE, CRANBERRY GRAPE

14oz BOTTLE MILK

$3.75Out of stock

CLASSIC WHITE, RICH CHOCOLATE

1L SMART WATER

$4.75

SMARTWATER

12oz MINERAL WATER

$3.75

TOPO CHICO

20oz SMARTWATER

$3.75

20 oz Smartwater

16.9 oz ICE TEA

$4.50

Gold Peak Ice Tea

MILK

12 oz Cup

Regular Milk

$3.75

Choco Milk (Hershey's Syrup

$3.75

RETAIL ITEMS

BLUE STAR

ESPRESSO BLEND

$14.50

SUPERNOVA DECAF

$14.50

HWY 20

$14.50

MORNING ROAST

$14.50

FRENCH SUMATRA

$14.50