The Crepe Shack Snowmass

review star

No reviews yet

61 Wood Road

Snowmass Base Village, CO 81615

Popular Items

CREATE YOUR OWN SWEET CREPE
LEMONEY SNICKET
NUTELLA THE BOOMER

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

AQUAFINA 500ML

$3.00Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO 330ML

$4.00

FUJI WATER 500ML

$4.00

PANNA AQUA 500ML

$4.00

NATALIE'S- CARROT & GINGER

$5.95

NATALIE'S- ORANGE JUICE

$5.95

ORANGE & MANGO JUICE

$5.95

NATALIE'S-ORANGE BEET

$5.95

HONEST KIDS ORGANIC- APPLE JUICE

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.95Out of stock

ICED TEA

$4.95Out of stock

FRESH LEMONADE

$4.95Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$3.95

SIMPLE ORANGE J

$3.95

PURE LEAF TEA

$5.95

BLOOD ORANGE

$5.95

SWEET CREPES

CREATE YOUR OWN SWEET CREPE

$9.00

NUTELLA THE BOOMER

$12.95

THE MILLENNIAL

$16.95

HAZELNUT SPREAD, BANANA, BERRIES, ALMONDS, CARAMEL SAUCE, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, GRAHAM CRACKERS, CHANTILLY CREAM

GEN Z S’MORES

$13.95

CHOCOLATE CHIPS, MARSHMALLOW , GRAHAM CRACKERS, CARAMEL SAUCE. CHANTILLY CREAM

PLAIN JANE

$10.95

CHOICE OF FRUIT PRESERVES, JAM OR MARMALADE

TIRAMISU

$16.95

KAHLUA CREPE, VANILLA CREAM CUSTARD, CHANTILLY CREAM, COCOA POWDER.MAWA`S GRAINFREENOLA GRANOLA

BANANA CREAM PIE

$15.95

BANANA, VANILLA BEAN CUSTARD, CARAMEL SAUCE, CHANTILLY SAUCE, TOASTED COCONUT, GRAHAM CRACKERS

BLACK PASSION

$14.95

CHOCOLATE CREPE, STRAWBERRIES, CHOCOLTE MOUSSE, BERRY COULIS. CHANTILY CREAM, CHOCOLATE GRANOLA

MONKEY MATCHA

$15.95

GREEN TEA MATCHA CREPE, HAZELNUT SPREAD,BANANA, CARAMEL SAUCE, CHOCOLATE GRANOLA

SUZETTE BUTTER ME UP

$15.95

BUTTER, SUGAR, GRAND MARINIER

LEMONEY SNICKET

$14.95

HOUE-MADE LEMON CURD, SEASONAL BERRIES, POWDERED SUGAR

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$14.95

HOUSE-MADE CHEESECAKE CREAM, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, BERRY COULIS, GRAHAM CRACKERS.

LEMON MERINGUE

$12.95

ROASTED APPLES WITH CINNAMON BUTTER,RAISINS, CARAMEL SAUCE, GAHAM CRACKER

BERRY ME

$14.95

MACERATED BERRIE, VANILLA CUSTARD, CHANTILLY CREAM, MAWA`S GRAINFREENOLA GRANOLA

ARGENTO

$13.95

Dulce de Leche, powdered sugar,

BLACK FOREST CAKE

$16.95

BAILEY IRISH CREAM & CHOCOLATE CREPE, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, MARASCHINO CHERRIES

BANANA FOSTER

$14.95

FRESH BANANA, BUTTER, RUM, CARAMEL SAUCE, CHANTILLY CREAM, MAWA`S GRAINFREENOLA GRANOLA

ALL AMERICAN

$14.95

PEANUT BUTTER, MARACSCHINO CHERRY, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, BANANA MARSHMALLOW

RED VELVET

$14.95

RED VELVET CREPE, CHEESECAKE , CHOCOLATE SAUCE

THE ISLANDER

$16.95

DELCE DE LECHE, TOASTED COCONUT, PINEAPPLE, BANANA, KAHLUA, CHANTILLY CREAM, MAWA`S GRAINFREENOLA GRANOLA

HEALTH. NUT PARFAIT

$13.95

SAVORY CREPES

CREATE YOUR OWN SAVORY CREPE

$9.00

PYRAMID (VEGAN)

$14.95

BUCKWHEAT CREPE, HUMMUS, EXOTIC MUSHROOM, SPINACH, OVEN ROASTED TOMATOES, CARAMELIZED ONION

MEDITERRANEAN (VEG)

$15.95

CHICKPEAS HUMMUS, TOMATO, ARUGULA, PICKLED ONIONS, FETA CHEESE, OLIVES, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

MAWA'S GREEN (VEG)

$15.95

avocado, spinach, basil pesto, mozzarella

FOREST

$14.95

MUSHROOMS, BLACK FOREST HAM, CREAM, GRUYERE & SWISS

ALASKAN

$17.95

MAINE SMOKE SALMON, OVEN ROASTED TOMATO, ARUGULA, CAPER, PICKLED ONION, DILL CREAM SAUCE

BOULDER

$16.95

Rotisserie chicken, Basil Pesto, exotic Mushrooms, Gruyere & Swiss

MONTE CRISTO

$17.95

BLACK FORREST HAM, OVEN ROASTE TURKEY, GRUYERE & SWISS CHEESE, BERRY JAM, HONEY DIJON

ITALIAN

$18.95

Prosciutto, oven roasted tomato, arugula, Feta Cheese, Olives Balsamic reduction

CALIFORNIAN

$19.95

Oven roasted turkey, Gruyere & Swiss, Apple wood Smoked Bacon, Truffle oil, Oven Roasted Tomato, Avocado

MARGARITA (VEG)

$12.95

Gruyere & Swiss, Mozzarella, Marinara, dried basil

PEPPERONI

$13.95

Pepperoni, Gruyere & Swiss, Mozzarella, Marinara, Dried Basil

HAWAIIAN CREPE

$15.95

GRUYERE & SWISS CHEESE, BLACK FOREST HAM, PINEAPPLE, DRY OREGANO, PICKLED RED ONION, MARINARA.

BACON & BRIE

$15.95

FRENCH BRIE, CHERRY WOOD SMOKED BACON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CANDIED WALNUTS, VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP

PARISIENNE

$13.95

Black Forest Ham, gruyere & swiss, honey Dijon mustard

SAVOYARD

$15.95

HAM N CHEESE

$13.00

MEAT N CHESES

$15.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Coffee, Crepes & Beyond!

Location

61 Wood Road, Snowmass Base Village, CO 81615

