Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Crepe Shack Snowmass
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 1:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee, Crepes & Beyond!
Location
61 Wood Road, Snowmass Base Village, CO 81615
Gallery
More near Snowmass Base Village