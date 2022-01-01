Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

The Crest Room

32 Reviews

$

706 Westfield Street

West Springfield, MA 01089

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Mozzarella Wedges (5)

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea - Raspberry

$2.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Seltzer

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Apps & Shareables

Bag of Homemade Chips

$5.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Our soft baked giant pretzel served with a homemade cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip With Garlic Stick Dippers

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Melty cheese in a crispy tortilla shell, served with salsa and sour cream

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$11.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, and Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Hand cut and breaded in house, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

A Basket of home-made tortilla chips with salsa

Crest Room Nachos

Crest Room Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips piled high with cheese, chili, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce

Fried clam strips

$9.00

Fried clam strips with lemon and tarter

Fries

$5.00

A basket of our homemade hand cut fries

Homemade Chips

$3.00

A basket of our thin and crispy house-made potato chips

Jalapeño poppers

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Crispy Tots topped with house-made cheese sauce, bacon, chili, and red onion

Mac and cheese bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Wedges (5)

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella cut into wedges, breaded, and then fried and served over our home-made marinara

Onion Rings

$7.00

Popcorn

$3.00

Popcorn Chicken

Hand cut and breaded in house, served with side of sauce

Potato Skins

$9.00

Home-made potato skins stuffed with cheddar and topped with bacon, served with sour cream

Sliders (3)

$11.00

Crispy Chicken and Cheeseburger sliders get lettuce, tomato, mayo Nashville sliders get crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with coleslaw and pickles Pulled Pork sliders get BBQ pulled pork with American cheese

Tater Tots

$5.00

Crispy Tots

Wings

Tossed in choice of sauce

Burgers & Dogs

Crest Classic

$11.00

American, cheddar, bacon, BBQ, and ranch on a brioche bun

Dirty Bird

$12.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Hamburger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Patty Melt

$10.50

Rye bread, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese

Rodeo

$11.00

The Backyard

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, American cheese on a brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Grilled veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Black and Blue Burger

$10.00

Dessert

Not full yet? Try one of our great desserts!

Brownie

$2.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Our warm home made brownies served with a big scoop of ice cream and served with a drizzle of chocolate sauce

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

A big slice of decadent chocolate cake

Donut Holes

$4.00

15 donut holes coated with cinnamon sugar served with a caramel or chocolate dipping sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Whipped cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and a cherry

Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Side Dressing

$0.55

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Flatbreads

Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread

$12.00

Ketchup and Mustard base with melted cheddar-jack, ground beef, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Bleu cheese or ranch base with melted cheddar-jack, grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce

Veggie Flatbread

$10.00

Melted mozzarella with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and onions, topped with lettuce and tomato

Philly Steak and Cheese Flatbread

Philly Steak and Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Kids

For kids 12 and under! Served with a fountain beverage, chips, and an ice cream!

Kids Sliders

$7.00

2 chicken, beef, or pulled pork sliders

Kids popcorn chicken

$7.00

3 crispy tenders with our home made chips, choice of sauce for tenders

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Our home made creamy mac and cheese, served with a side of our home made chips

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese - American Cheese Only.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Grilled or Crispy Chicken tossed in hot sauce, Topped with shredded Cheese and Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Tangy Caesar Dressing

Crest Classic Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, Cucumbers, pickled red Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, and Croutons

Roasted Beet and Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, and Shredded Cheese

Sandwiches & Wraps

Our selection of sandwiches and wraps all served with our home made chips

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken, with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese or ranch

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.00

Fresh beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, parm cheese, romaine, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, and mayo

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Fish Sandwich (Cod)

$10.00

Golden fried cod served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled texas toast with melted american and cheddar cheeses

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken smothered in Nashville hot sauce served with pickles and tangy slaw

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved steak topped with American, and grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, melted swiss, and thousand island dressing on rye bread

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, with sauteed or raw onions, peppers, and mushrooms Choice of dressing

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

sweet chili bacon Macaroni

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

A basket of our homemade hand cut fries

Homemade Chips

$3.00

A basket of our thin and crispy house-made potato chips

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

House rice

$3.00

Served with our home made marinara or garlic butter

Roll W/butter

$0.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

Crispy Tots

Vegetable of the Day

$1.00

Smokehouse

Layered Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Housemade Mac and Cheese layered with Cornbread Crumbles, applewood bacon, Brisket or Pulled Pork, Carmelized onion,Drizzle of BBQ,

Smokehouse Flatbread

$12.00

Smokehouse Fries

$11.00

Smokehouse Nachos

$13.00

Smokehouse Platters

$19.00

Smokehouse Potato Skins

$10.00

Smokehouse Quesadilla

$12.00

Smokehouse Sampler

$20.00+

Smokehouse Sandwich

$10.00
Smokehouse Tacos

Smokehouse Tacos

$10.00

Smokehouse Wings

Our smoked wings tossed lightly in BBQ sauce and drizzled with a horseradish cream sauce

Soups

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Specials

Cranberry Turkey Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Orange chicken

$12.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Egg Benedicts

Traditional Eggs Benny

$10.00

Irish Eggs Benny

$11.00

Smokehouse Benny

$13.00

EGGS

1 Egg And Toast

$4.00

2 Eggs And Toast

$5.00

Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Side Dressing

$0.55

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

KIDS

Kids 1 Egg, Toast, Home Fries

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kids 2 French Toast

$6.00

OMELETS

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.00

PANCAKES/ FRENCH TOAST

Pancake

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

SIDES

1 Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Brioche or English Muffin

$2.00

Brisket

$6.00

Corned beef

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Ham

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Pulled Pork

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

SPECIALTY

Breakfast Flatbread

$11.00

Burrito

$9.00

3 Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Cornbread, Bacon, Cheddar

West Side Scramble

$9.00

3 Eggs Scrambled, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, And A side Of Toast

Chili Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Wednesday Special

Brisket mushrooms carmies ginger deglazed q marsala wine over fettuccine . Served w roll

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

Chicken Parm served over Fettucine, served with a Garden Salad and Garlic Breadstick

Shirts

T Shirt

T Shirt

$15.00

Cup & Shirt

$18.00

Cup and Shirt with purchase of $50 Gift Card

$10.00

Crest Polo

$40.00

Crest Polo with $20 Gift Card

$50.00

2 Crest Polos with $50 Gift Card

$100.00

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$25.00

Items

Crest Cups

Crest Cups

$5.00

Smoked Brisket

Brisket for 4

$65.00

Brisket for 8

$130.00

Brisket for 12

$195.00

Brisket for 12 - 12 and 20 person meals will need 48 hours notice.

Brisket for 20

$320.00

Brisket for 20 12 and 20 person meals will need 48 hours notice.

Smoked Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork for 4

$50.00

Pulled Pork for 8

$95.00

Pulled Pork for 12

$145.00

Pulled Pork for 12 12 and 20 person meals will need 48 hours notice.

Pulled Pork for 20

$235.00

Pulled Pork for 20 12 and 20 person meals will need 48 hours notice.

Smoked Ribs

Ribs for 4

$70.00

Ribs for 8

$138.00

Ribs for 12

$215.00

Ribs for 12 12 and 20 person meals will need 48 hours notice.

Ribs for 20

$350.00

Ribs for 20 20 person meals will need 48 hours notice.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings for 4 (24 wings)

$30.00

Smoked Wings for 8 (48 wings)

$58.00

Smoked Wings for 12 (72 wings)

$80.00

Smoked Wings for 12 (72 wings) Wings for 12 or 20 will need 4 hours notice.

Smoked Wings for 20 (120 wings)

$140.00

Smoked Wings for 20 Wings for 12 or 20 will need 4 hours notice.

Smokehouse Sides

Cornbread for 4

$6.00

Beans for 4

$10.00

Mac and Cheese for 4

$12.00

Coleslaw for 4

$6.00

Home Made Chips for 4

$10.00

Seasonal Pasta Salad for 4

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:40 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:40 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the BRAND NEW Crest Room! Stop by to enjoy our delicious NEW menu including the addition of Smokehouse BBQ, Dinners, Crest Classics, and a Kid’s Section. We offer 12 ice cold beers on draft, NEW Crest Cocktails and a renovated interior with 5 Big Screen TVs. Free Wi-Fi, phone chargers on the bar (Outlets & USB Ports), NEW TouchTunes Machine w/Surround Sound and Golden Tee. You can follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) and visit our website (www.TheCrestRoom.com) to stay up on all the latest updates. We also offer online ordering for take out, delivery, and gift cards as well. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

706 Westfield Street, West Springfield, MA 01089

Directions

