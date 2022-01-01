Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

1,588 Reviews

$

1625 Cabrillo Ave

Torrance, CA 90501

Order Again

Appetizers

Basket Of Steak Cut Fries

$5.95

Basket Of Tater Tots

$5.95

Basket of Shoestring Fries

$5.95

Boneless Bites

$13.95

Cheese Bread

$7.95

Chicken Strips

$13.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

Cinnamon Knots

$7.95

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Garlic Knots

$7.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.95

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Meatballs

$10.95

Onion Rings

$10.95

PB&J Knots

$9.95

Pepperoni Mozzarella Knots

$10.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

The Crest 3's

$15.95

Wings

$15.95

Zucchini Sticks

$10.95

Cheese Slice

$4.95

Garlic Parmesan Shoestring Fries

$6.95

Chicken Poké Bowl

$15.95

1\2 Boneless 1\2 Wings

$15.95

Ahi Poké Bowl W Rice

$17.95

Pizza Boat 2 Toppings

$11.95

Irish Nachos

$12.95

Large Tray Garlic Knots

$22.00

6 Fried Mild Wings

$15.95

6 Fried Wings Hot

$15.95

Mac N Cheese Bites

$13.95

1\2 Tray Garlic Knots

$15.00

1\2 Cinnamon Knots

$15.00

1\2 Tray Loaded Tots

$25.00

Loaded Shoestring Fries

$10.95

Loaded Steak Cut Fries

$10.95

Soups

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$6.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$6.95

Bowl Our Homemade Chili

$6.95

Bowl Tomato Basil

$6.95

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$4.95

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.95

Cup Our Homemade Chili

$4.95

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.95

Add CheeseBread To Any Bowl

$3.95

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Chili Bowl & Cheese Bread

$7.95Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$3.95

Salads

Small Crest Original Salad

$6.95

Large Crest Original Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Salad

$14.95

Taco Salad

$14.95

Chicken Spinach

$15.95

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Spinach Salad (No Meat)

$9.95

Small Caesar

$7.95Out of stock

Large Tray Chicken Spinach

$125.00

Small Bbq Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crest Chicken Cobb

$15.95

Ahi Spring Salad

$17.95

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T.

$13.95

Cold Roast Beef

$12.95

Italian Sub

$14.95

Cold Tuna

$13.95

Cold Ham & Cheese

$12.95

Cold Ham & Salami

$13.95

Turkey Club

$15.95

Cold Turkey

$12.95

Cold Club

$15.95

Beef Dip Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Fried Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Hot Ham And Salami

$14.95

Hot Homemade Italian Sausage

$15.95

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.95

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$13.95

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Hot Salami Sandwich

$13.95

Hot Tuna

$13.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Hot Italian Club

$14.95

Hot Italian Philly

$14.95

Hot Pastrami & Cheese

$13.95

The Best Old Town Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

Twist Beef Dip Sandwich

$14.95

Hot Vegetarian

$12.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.95

"Willies" Lobster Roll

$19.95

From The Grill

Hamburger

$12.95

California Burger

$16.95

Western Burger

$16.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Veggie Burger

$11.95

1\4 Crest Burger

$7.95

Double Double

$8.95

Ham & Cheese Melt

$12.95

Turkey Melt

$13.95

Grilled Cheese Melt

$9.95

Tuna Melt

$13.25

Patty Melt

$13.95

Veggie Melt

$12.25

Signature Roast Beef Melt

$13.95

Pizza

12" Medium Pizza

$14.25

14" Large Pizza

$15.75

16" Extra Large Pizza

$18.00

12" Bbq Pizza

$19.25

12" Hawaiian Deluxe

$17.75

12" Pizza Lover Deluxe

$21.25

12" Vegetarian

$19.25

12" Meat Lovers

$21.25

14" Bbq Pizza

$22.50

14" Hawaiian Deluxe

$19.25

14" Pizza Lover Deluxe

$22.75

14" Vegetarian

$20.75

14" Meat Lovers

$22.75

16" Bbq Pizza

$24.75

16" Hawaiian Deluxe

$21.50

16" Pizza Lover Deluxe

$25.00

16" Vegetarian

$23.00

16" Meat Lovers

$25.00

Small Calzones

$10.95

Large Calzones

$14.95

Italian Style

Spaghetti

$10.95

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$17.95

Entrees

Salmon

$21.25

Teriyaki Chicken With Rice

$14.95

Fish And Chips

$16.95

Shrimp and Chips

$14.95

3 Tacos w\rice n beans

$14.95

Tortilla Pizza

$14.95

Grilled Ribeye

$21.95

Lunch Specials

6 Piece 4 Cheese Ravioli Special

$12.95

Small Wet Calzone Special

$12.95

2-Topping Pizza Boat Special

$12.95

*Our Favorite* Souper Special

$12.95

Stuffed Shells Special

$12.95

7.95 Lunch Special

$7.95

8.95 Lunch Special

$8.95

9.95 Lunch Special

$9.95

10.95 Lunch Special

$10.95

11.95 Lunch Special

$11.95

12.95 Lunch Special

$12.95

13.95 Lunch Special

$13.95

14.95 Lunch Special

$14.95

15.95 Lunch Special

$15.95

Ribeye SPECIAL

$17.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Daily Specials

L Pizza pack #1 A

$35.00

4 Taco special

$10.00

Burger, Fries, & Beer

$12.95

Cucumber Cooler 32oz

$25.00

Hot Dog W\ Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$3.95Out of stock

2 Chicken Tacos

$4.00

2 Beef Tacos

$4.00

Victor Special Turkey

$9.95

Victor Special Ham

$9.95

1\4 Beef Hot Dog

$5.50

Nachos Special

$4.00

The Crest Kids Menu

Kids 2 Pc Crispy Chicken Strips

$8.95

Jr. Cheeseburger

$8.95

Jr. Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$8.95

Sides

1 Egg

$1.95

1000 Island

$0.50

2 Pancakes

$4.00

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.60

Ahi Poké Only

$9.95

Asian Pan Dressing

$0.60

Au Jus

$0.60

Avocado

$2.95

Bacon

$2.95

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.60

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Brown Rice + Quinoa

$4.00

Buffalo BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Buffalo Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Burger Patty alla carte

$6.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.60

Celery (with Dressing)

$1.95

Chicken Breast alla carte

$7.95

Cocktailsauce

$0.60

Coleslaw

$2.95

Creamy Horse Raddish

$0.60

Creamy Italian

$0.60

Extra Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

French Toast

$4.00

Fries

$2.95

Fruit

$1.50Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Golden Italian

$0.60

Green Peppers

$0.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Grilled Peppers

$1.50

Habanero Salsa

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Horseraddish

$0.60

Jalapeno Salsa

$0.60

Jalapenos

$0.60

Lettuce

$0.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Macaroni Salad

$2.95

Marinara

$0.60

Mild Salsa

$0.60

Mixed Cheese

$1.95

Mozzarella

$1.95

Nacho Cheese

$1.95

Onions

$0.25

Pepperocinnis

$0.60

Potato Salad

$2.95

Ranch

$0.50

Ribeye alla carte

$13.95

Salmon alla carte

$12.00

Sausage

$1.00

Scrambled Egg Whites

$6.95

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.60

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side Of Chips

$1.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.60

Side Of Mayo

Side Salad

$2.95

Sliced Tomato

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.60

Swiss Cheese

$1.95

Tater Tots

$2.95

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Turkey Patty (Alla Carte)

$7.00

Veggies

$2.95

Well Done

White American

$1.95

White Rice

$2.95

Yellow American

$1.95

Zesty BBQ Ranch

$1.00

16 Oz Ranch

$7.50

8 Oz Mild Salsa

$4.50

8oz Jalapeno Salsa

$4.50

8oz Habanero Salsa

$4.50

8oz Ghost Pepper Buffalo Sauce

$10.00

8oz Chamoy

$7.50

Shaka Cali Verde

$6.50

Shaka Trinidad

$6.50

Shaka Pineapple Habanero

$6.50

Side Of Brocolli

$2.95

Dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.95

Ridiculous Sundae

$12.95

Rocky Road Chocolate Brownie Only

$2.95

Beignets

$13.95

Brownie W\ Ice Cream

$4.95

Sunday Night Food

Baked Bread Knots

Basket of Shoestring Fries

$5.95

Basket Of Steak Cut Fries

$5.95

Basket Of Tater Tots

$5.95

Boneless Bites

$13.95

Cheese Bread

$7.95

Chicken Strips

$13.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.95

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Meatballs

$10.95

Onion Rings

$10.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

Wings

$15.95

Zucchini Sticks

$10.95

HH Pizza By The Slice Cheese

$3.00

Drink List (Copy)

80 Bomb Special

$6.00

Andrew

$8.00

B52

$9.00

Bacardi Grape

$4.00

Blueberry Kamikaze

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$9.00

Chip Shot

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

D.A.P.

$8.00

Drink Special

$4.00

Drink Special 4

$4.00

Drink Special 5

$5.00

Drink Special 6

$6.00

Funky Berry

$5.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

Jack Apple Shots

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb Special

$6.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Kool Aide

$8.00

Lemon Drop shot

$8.00

Lollipop

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Rampage Shot

$9.00

Raspberry Kamikaze

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Red Melon

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Royal Peach

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Screaming Orgasm

$9.00

Starburst

$7.00

Surfer On Acid

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Bottles

Grey Goose bottle

$350.00

Patron Bottle

$350.00

1942 Bottle

$650.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$350.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle

$350.00

Jameson Bottle

$300.00

Titos Bottle

$250.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$325.00

Veuve Bottle

$150.00

Presecco Bottle

$75.00

Ketel Bottle

$325.00

1800 Silver

$250.00

Don Julio Anejo

$375.00

Sweatshirts

Large Sweatshirt

$51.00

XL Sweatshirt

$51.00

XXL Sweatshirt

$55.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$28.00

XXXL Sweatshirt

$62.00

Hats

$27.00

Employee Hats

$13.00

Employee Hats

$14.00

XXXL Employee Sweatshirt

$32.00

T Shirt

Medium Tshirt

$24.00

Large Tshirt

$24.00

XL Tshirt

$26.00

XXL Tshirt

$28.00

Employee Tshirt

$13.00

XXXL T SHIRT

$32.00

Lady Tees

$26.00

Employee Lady Tees

$12.00

Lady Tank Top

$27.00

Employee Lady Tanktop

$12.00

Employee XXXL T Shirt

$16.00

Employee XXL T Shirt

$14.00

Employee Dickie

$28.00

Dickie

$56.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill image
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
