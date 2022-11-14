Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Crest

review star

No reviews yet

2855 Indianola Avenue

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Pie

Apple Pecan Pie

Apple Pecan Pie

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

At The Crest we are focused preserving heritage Appalachian cusine. Our menu changes seasonally so we can always provide to you the best that the region has to offer.

Website

Location

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 130
1810 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2216 Summit St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Bodega - High St
orange star4.2 • 1,005
1044 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Fireproof Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,235
1026 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Clintonville
orange star4.2 • 707
5179 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
orange star4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
orange star4.9 • 202
2985 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Portia's Diner
orange star4.7 • 192
3269 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Hank’s Texas BBQ
orange star4.4 • 153
2941 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston