Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

The Crimson House - Pottsville

513 Reviews

$$

118 N. Centre Street

Pottsville, PA 17901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Draft Day Quesadilla

$12.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$31.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Filet

Kids Filet

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Crimson Sport

No Hitter Nachos

$13.00

Overload Blitz Fries

$13.00

Draft Day Quesadilla

$12.00

Tailgate Chicken Dip

$14.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.00

triple play Soft Tacos

Crimson Burger

$14.00

Aristocrat Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Pigskin Cuban Panini

$15.00

chicken sandwich

$14.00

Rebound Ribeye Steak

$15.00

The Ultimate Flattie

$14.00

Wings

$11.75

Crispy Sprouts

$14.00

Add Ons

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Reduced Wing

House Chips

Buff Dip Eve

Chili Nacho

Lil Softies

Breakfast

Crimson Breakfast

Crimson Breakfast

$6.00

Omelettes

Ham And Cheese

$8.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Cheesesteak/ tom sauce side

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla W/ Bacon

$10.00

Breakfast Quesadilla W/ Ham

$10.00

Breakfast Quesadilla W/ Beef

$11.00

Breakfast Quesadilla Plain

$9.00

Coffee And Croissant

croissant and coffee

$5.00

Add Glaze/ Spread

$6.00

French toast

French Toast Board

$11.00

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Link

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Croissant

$2.00

english muffin

$2.00

Waffle Bowl

Waffle Bowl

$8.00

Sticky Bun

with bacon

$2.00

with sausage link (2)

$2.00

with sausage patty (2)

$2.00

2 grilled stickies

$6.00

Fall Menu

Starters

Crab Dip

$15.00

Mozzarella Wontons

$12.00

Potato Bravas

$12.00

Korean Pork Belly Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

peanut allergy in sauce and garnish

Shrimp Bruschetta

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Main Course

Crimson Burger

$14.00

Aristocrat Burger

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$31.00

Apple Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

$25.00

Sage Airline Chicken

$23.00

Filet

$32.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Share Plates

Black & Blu Flattie

$16.00

Crispy Sprouts

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Teasers

$15.00

Roma & Ricotta Flattie

$12.00

Surf & Turf Flattie

$19.00

The Crimson Pretzel

$17.00

Salads

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Loaded Caesar

$13.00

Steak Salad

$16.00

Add On to meal

Add On Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Add On Shrimp

$10.00

5ea

Add On Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Add On Salmon

$12.00

Add On Grilled Flank

$12.00

6oz

Add On Single Crab Cake

$14.00

Add On 5 oz warm Lobster

$17.00

Add On Warm Crab In Old Bay (4oz)

$10.00

Sides

Side Of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Side Crispy Sprouts

$6.00

Baker

$6.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$6.80

Side Of Crispy Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Of Cheddar Cauliflower Mashed

$6.00

Special

Peanut Butter Explosion

$8.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Steak Night

$19.99

Wing Night

$9.75

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$9.99

Tuna App

$16.00

Mussels

$17.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Soup

Crock Soup

$6.00

Crock soup (seafood)

$9.00

Brunch

Chef Specials Brunch

smoked salmon

$15.00

creamed chipped beef

$12.00

brunch burgers

Crimson Burger

$14.00

breakfast burger

$14.00

hangover burger

$16.00

eggs

Crimson Breakfast

Cheese Steak Omelette

$11.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Bruschetta W/ Spinach

$11.00

Ham And Cheese

$8.00

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

brunch sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Breakfast Panini

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

from the grill

Pain Perdu

$14.00

breakfast quesadilla

$9.00

Pancakes

$12.00

breakfast flattie

$14.00

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

Brunch entrees

Filet

$32.00

Crab Cakes

$31.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Brunch sides

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

breakfast meats as side

$4.00

Sided Egg

$1.00

black bean burger

$5.00

s.o.s

$6.00

Lunch Menu

flatbreads

Black & Blu Flattie

$16.00

Crispy Sprouts

$14.00

Roma & Ricotta Flattie

$12.00

Surf & Turf Flattie

$19.00

The Crimson Pretzel

$17.00

sandwiches & burgers & apps

No Hitter Nachos

$13.00

Draft Day Quesadilla

$12.00

Tailgate Chicken Dip

$14.00

triple play Soft Tacos

Crimson Burger

$14.00

Aristocrat Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Pigskin Cuban Panini

$15.00

chicken sandwich

$14.00

Rebound Ribeye Steak

$15.00

The Ultimate Flattie

$14.00

Wings

$11.75

Add Ons

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Big reuben

$14.00

Salads (Copy)

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Loaded Caesar

$13.00

Steak Salad

$16.00

Current Drink Specials

Drink Specials

Crimson 31

$10.00

Maple Walnut Old Fashion

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Pie Punch

$11.00

Daily Drink

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Sangria

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience Driven Satisfaction

Website

Location

118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville, PA 17901

Directions

Gallery
The Crimson House image
The Crimson House image
The Crimson House image
The Crimson House image

Similar restaurants in your area

TRES - Pottsville, PA
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Black Diamond Bar and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
327 S Lehigh Ave Frackville, PA 17931
View restaurantnext
Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
orange starNo Reviews
125 East Broad Street Tamaqua, PA 18252
View restaurantnext
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant - 500 Brownsville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
500 Brownsville Rd Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurantnext
Frogs Hollow Tavern & Tavern
orange star3.9 • 284
2271 Pennsylvania 72 Jonestown, PA 17038
View restaurantnext
May's Drive-In
orange starNo Reviews
320 Montour Blvd Bloomsburg, PA 17815
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pottsville

Charlie's Pizza and Sub Shop
orange star4.0 • 9
1401 West Market Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pottsville
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston