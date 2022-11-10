The Crispy Biscuit imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Crispy Biscuit

review star

No reviews yet

182 Park Avenue

Conneaut, OH 44030

Popular Items

Average Joe's Breakfast Sandwich
Mack's Breakfast Tacos
Crispy Biscuits and Gravy

Food

Crispy Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Crispy biscuuts topped with sausage grave.

Sunrise Scramble

$7.00

Scrambled eggs with sausage, bacon , peppers and onions mixed served with toast or fruit.

Brady's Belgian Waffle

$6.00

The Gigantic Breakfast

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Mack's Breakfast Tacos

$5.00

Breakfast Pizza

$7.00

Naan bread for pizza bottom, topped with sausage gravy, bacon and cheddar cheese. Finally a nice Sunnyside egg on top

Average Joe's Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Pamcakes

$5.00

French Toast

$5.00

Sides

1 Egg

$1.00

1 pamcake

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Blueberry Breakfast Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry coffee cake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry coffee cake

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon coffee cake

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Avocado

$3.00

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry coffee cake

$3.00Out of stock

Sausage

$2.00

Side of Hash Tots

$2.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.00

T-shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Toast

$2.00

Cornbeef Hash

$4.00

Cinnamon Breakfast Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Specials

Giganti(c) Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$7.00

The Hangover

$6.00

Charlie's Hash

$8.00

Corned beef, hash browns. 2 eggs and toast.

Veggie Omelette

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Coffee/Cold Drinks

12oz Coffee Bar Cup

$2.00

Starbucks iced coffee

$3.00

Pop

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Bug Juice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

182 Park Avenue, Conneaut, OH 44030

